How South Carolina football is handing short week with South Carolina State game moved to Thursday

By Emily Adams, Greenville News
 3 days ago
COLUMBIA — South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer has fond memories of playing Thursday night games at Williams-Brice Stadium when he served as special teams coordinator from 2007-11.

His favorite is the 2009 victory over No. 4 Ole Miss, famously marking the first time the Gamecocks played Sandstorm in the stadium.

"I'm weird with how I'm wired but the play that stands out, (Ole Miss) tried a fake field goal in that game. It probably would have worked, but I actually screwed up," Beamer said. "The block that we had called, I called it backwards. They were over on their right hash, and the block ... was for if we were on the left hash. (The fake field goal) should have worked if we lined up like they thought we were going to, and because I screwed it up, we actually stopped it."

Answering the biggest questions about South Carolina football after four games

South Carolina football report card vs. Charlotte: Offense shines, defense starts sluggish

South Carolina (2-2) will play its first Thursday game (7 p.m., SEC Network) since 2016 this week against South Carolina State (1-2) after expected inclement weather from Hurricane Ian forced the teams to move up the game. Since the start of former coach Steve Spurrier's tenure in 2005, the Gamecocks have won eight of nine regular-season games played on Thursday. The only loss was against Texas A&M in the 2014 season opener.

Beamer said the staff reached out to the Miami Dolphins to see their practice schedule for this week. The Dolphins played the Buffalo Bills on Sunday and have a quick turnaround to play the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night. Beamer said seeing the plan was helpful, though there are added challenges to a shortened week for college players.

"We have this thing called class that Tua (Tagovailoa) doesn't have as a quarterback for the Dolphins right now, so he's got a little bit more time during the day to get ready for the Bengals this week, as opposed to Spencer Rattler who's going to class right now," Beamer said.

Beamer said the biggest challenge is getting through the usual schedule of game-planning in half of the time. He said the staff usually spends a day planning for each component of play — third downs, red zone, two-minute and four-minute drill, etc. — but will now cram it into Tuesday night so it can execute its usual pregame walkthrough Wednesday.

The players are facing similar challenges. Center Eric Douglas said players are getting into the film room with any spare time they have between classes and practice.

"You've got to be excellent at being a student-athlete this week," Douglas said. "You have to get your classwork done early, and whenever you're done that get right back into the building and just getting at the film on your own."

The Gamecocks have struggled with injuries in recent weeks, so a Thursday game significantly impacts recovery time as well. Beamer said offensive lineman Dylan Wonnum is doubtful to play against South Carolina State and cornerback Darius Rush is questionable.

There are also several players recently recovered from injuries who took limited snaps against Charlotte in Week 4. Safeties Devonni Reed and RJ Roderick, nickelbacks Cam Smith and David Spaulding, defensive lineman Alex Huntley, wide receiver Corey Rucker and running back Christian Beal-Smith are all grappling with staying healthy in the short turnaround.

"We didn't practice on Sunday, so we gave them a little bit of extra time in the meeting room, in the weight room, in the training room to kind of get their bodies recovered and whatnot," Beamer said. "Those guys are doing whatever they can to get ready to play as well, but if they weren't able to do much in practice today, there's really not much you can do tomorrow, because tomorrow's the day before the game. It's just trying to fit a lot of recovery and rehab and prep into a shorter period of time."

