Two lawsuits target Wisconsin policy on absentee ballots
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Two lawsuits filed this week argue that Wisconsin election clerks should be allowed to accept absentee ballots that are missing portions of witness addresses, the next step in the ongoing legal battle that has pit conservatives against liberals in the battleground state. The lawsuits come after...
Poll: Independents give Michels, Johnson edge in Wisconsin races
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new poll shows independent voters breaking toward the Republican candidates in Wisconsin’s top two races this fall and giving them the edge with just over a month to go until Election Day. Both GOP nominees, gubernatorial challenger Tim Michels and incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson,...
WATCH: Wisconsin volunteers head to Florida for Ian response
More help from Wisconsin will head to hurricane-stricken areas Thursday while others must wait for the green light.
Oneida Nation, state unveil new dual-language signs
ONEIDA, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oneida Nation and Wisconsin Department of Transportation have unveiled new dual-language signs on state highways. “Oneida Language is the first language of our ancestors and we appreciate the state of Wisconsin for their recognition and respect of our sovereignty, language and traditions,” Oneida Chairman Tehassi Hill said. “Native preservation and languages go to the heart of a Tribe’s unique cultural identities, traditions, spiritual beliefs, and self-governance. We look forward to revitalizing the Oneida language through these signs.”
Judge lets suspect in Wisconsin parade rampage represent himself
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A judge will let a Wisconsin man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more when he allegedly drove his SUV through a Christmas parade represent himself at trial. Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow granted Darrell Brooks’ request Wednesday to discharge his public defenders,...
Gov. Evers visits U.W. campuses around the state
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Gov. Tony Evers hosted roundtable discussions Thursday with students at University of Wisconsin campuses in Green Bay, La Crosse and Whitewater. They were able to ask the governor about current issues, such as police in schools and student debt. Gov. Evers says the amount of...
Wisconsin snowbird rides out first hurricane in Florida
Whether the next generations will speak Spanish is different in every family -- and sometimes it doesn't stick. The U.S. Census says almost 42 million people speak Spanish at home, more than twice as many as in 1990.
Local help mobilizes for Florida
The U.S. Census says almost 42 million people speak Spanish at home, more than twice as many as in 1990. Wisconsin snowbird rides out first hurricane in Florida. Relief efforts are already underway in Northeast Wisconsin for victims of Hurricane Ian.
Wisconsin utility crews on their way to Florida
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Power crews from Wisconsin are already well on their way to Florida to help restore power to hundreds of thousands of people after Hurricane Ian. Nearly 50 electric line workers from across Wisconsin, including Shawano and Manitowoc, packed up Thursday morning. The group makes up...
WATCH: Local Red Cross volunteers head to Florida
Red Cross volunteers to provide relief in Florida. Local help mobilizes for Florida. More help from Wisconsin will head to hurricane-stricken areas.
Local non-profits prepare to help Hurricane Ian victims
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - “This 48 hours right now, we’re just kind of pins and needles a little bit. But I think just remaining calm. There’s not much you can do.”. Mary Swanson is a snowbird from Wisconsin. She’s done all she can to brace for her first hurricane in Palmetto, Florida.
Nelson expected to plead guilty to murders of Diemel brothers Friday
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (WBAY) - A Missouri man is expected to plead guilty to the murders of two brothers from Shawano County Friday morning. Garland Nelson has a plea hearing scheduled for 10 a.m. in Cass County, Missouri. His jury trial has been canceled. Nelson is anticipated to enter guilty pleas to multiple counts in Missouri, including the murders of Nick and Justin Diemel. Nelson is charged with killing the brothers over a cattle debt. Nelson was facing the death penalty in the state case, but that could be avoided by pleading guilty.
Victim of Harrison crash with dump truck identified
CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The driver who was killed when her SUV collided with a dump truck Tuesday morning was publicly identified Thursday as Patricia Nau. She was 52 years old and from the Neenah area. As we reported, the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office says Nau was driving on...
