Jersey City, NJ

Hoboken Arts & Music Festival canceled due to nasty forecast, but music will go on

Jersey City’s 32nd annual Art and studio tour is still a go even though a rainy weekend is expected but the Hoboken Fall Arts and Music Festival has been canceled. The Hoboken Arts and Music Festival was canceled due to expected winds gusts of 30 mph but will still continue the free musical performances by Freedy Johnston and Alejandro Escovedo and the Rant Band at the Hoboken High School Auditorium. The doors open at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct 2.
Manhattan rents level off, Jersey City vs. Hoboken, & more

This week readers visited Brick Underground to check out what's happening with New York City's rental market. In Manhattan, the median rent dropped by a mere 1 percent in August—making it the second-highest rent in history, according to the Elliman Report. Brooklyn and Queens also saw record-breaking rents last month.
Specialty doughnut shop opening new N.J. locations

Mochinut, popular for its combination of Japanese mochi and American doughnuts, is expanding in New Jersey. The company will open another location on Oct. 17 at 871 Cooper Landing Rd. in Cherry Hill. Eleven more Mochinut spots are slated to open in the Garden State soon, according to the company’s...
Hudson County Cannabis Businesses + Their Leaders: A Deep Dive

While most of the conversation around the new market for recreational cannabis in New Jersey has focused around the laws and regulations, there is an exciting group of entrepreneurs looking to make their marks on this nascent industry — and a host of new businesses that are expected to join the Hoboken + Jersey City scenes soon. Here in Hudson County, there are several local businessmen and women who see the new market as full of opportunities to own their own businesses, serve their community, and change the conversation around marijuana. The Hoboken Girl was able to chat with several of these creative locals to learn more about the faces behind the businesses, and we’ve broken down our conversations based on different classifications and licenses — including cultivators and retailers. Read on to learn more about what drives these innovative cannabis entrepreneurs and leaders.
Hoboken Approves Blue Violets, Their First Recreational Cannabis Dispensary

Despite a heated debate over legalized marijuana dispensaries that has engulfed planning board meetings and city council sessions, Hoboken has officially given full approvals for a micro-dispensary dubbed Blue Violets to be located along their main street. Last week, Hoboken’s council approved a resolution by a 5-4 vote in support...
Passaic County town immerses itself in poetry

Word Seed Inc.’s fifth annual Paterson Poetry Festival will take place in downtown Paterson this weekend at the Passaic County Court House Plaza, 77 Hamilton St. The event will be held in-person from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, with virtual programming planned 5 to 9:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3.
New bell tower made from former St. Joseph’s Church set to arrive in Bayonne next week

A new bell tower made from the former St. Joseph’s Church is set to arrive in Bayonne next week, officials said this morning. “I am very proud that our administration saved the bells of St. Joseph’s Church for future generations of residents to enjoy. They will serve as a memorial to the Slovak immigrants of St. Joseph’s Parish who helped build Bayonne in the nineteenth and twentieth centuries,” Mayor Jimmy Davis said in a statement.
Affordable Housing Application Process Ends Oct. 22 for This New Development in East New York

The Lottery Application process for this development ends in 12 days on Oct 12, 2022. There is a preference for residents of Brooklyn Community Board 5. Parking is subject to an additional fee of $275 monthly. To request an application by mail, send a self-addressed envelope to: 2817 Atlantic Avenue Apartments C/O Reside New York, 349 Keap Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211. Only send one application per development. – Tenant is responsible for electricity with stove, heat and hot water – Minimum incomes calculated based on the tenant share of the utilities – A portion of units were allocated through referrals of applicants from city agencies.
Jersey City Now the Most Expensive US City for Renters

Despite Manhattan’s reputation for a high cost of living, luxury apartments, and rising taxes, its prices are now bowing to a new behemoth—Jersey City. The Garden State city is commonly referred to as New York City’s sixth borough based on its proximity and relationship to the metropolis. As of June, its average rent has surpassed other pricey cities, making it the most expensive U.S. city for renters. So, just how pricey is Jersey City and why?
