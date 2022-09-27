Read full article on original website
Stop Work Order Issued at Bella Luce Restaurant and Bar in Nutley, NJMorristown MinuteNutley, NJ
NY Governor Kathy Hochul Suggests Republicans Leave the State – Surprisingly, Many Actually GoThe Veracity ReportNew York City, NY
A Local Bank In New Jersey Was Just Found Guilty Of Racist PracticesOssiana TepfenhartNewark, NJ
2022 NBA Draft Review: New York KnicksAdrian HolmanNew York City, NY
The Hottest Aesthetic Medicine Practice in NJ: Meet Dr. Mai Kaga & The Dream Team at The Kaga AcademyBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
Hoboken Arts & Music Festival canceled due to nasty forecast, but music will go on
Jersey City’s 32nd annual Art and studio tour is still a go even though a rainy weekend is expected but the Hoboken Fall Arts and Music Festival has been canceled. The Hoboken Arts and Music Festival was canceled due to expected winds gusts of 30 mph but will still continue the free musical performances by Freedy Johnston and Alejandro Escovedo and the Rant Band at the Hoboken High School Auditorium. The doors open at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct 2.
Clothing swap at McGinley Square; Diwali celebration at Exchange Place | Upcoming
On Saturday, Oct. 8, Crema in Jersey City will support the first McGinley Square Community Clothing Swap & Drive from 1 to 5 p.m. The public can bring clean and gently used clothing to add to the swap while also picking up a few items. All remaining clothing at the...
Crowned The Most Romantic Restaurant In New Jersey, And Most Creative Cocktail
This particular restaurant has won the title of the best date night destination in New Jersey. The views are epic, the food exquisite, and the drinks are nothing short of pure art. This is not just a romantic date night, it is an experience. So many people want a dining...
brickunderground.com
Manhattan rents level off, Jersey City vs. Hoboken, & more
This week readers visited Brick Underground to check out what's happening with New York City's rental market. In Manhattan, the median rent dropped by a mere 1 percent in August—making it the second-highest rent in history, according to the Elliman Report. Brooklyn and Queens also saw record-breaking rents last month.
Specialty doughnut shop opening new N.J. locations
Mochinut, popular for its combination of Japanese mochi and American doughnuts, is expanding in New Jersey. The company will open another location on Oct. 17 at 871 Cooper Landing Rd. in Cherry Hill. Eleven more Mochinut spots are slated to open in the Garden State soon, according to the company’s...
150 Bay St. has artists like you wouldn’t believe, and they’ll show their stuff for JCAST
The second floor of 150 Bay St. in Jersey City is appropriately dubbed Art 150, a hub for artists to live and create their works all under one roof. While you don’t need to be an artist to live in the building, it certainly caters to that lifestyle with more than 60 loft apartments for artists.
hobokengirl.com
Hudson County Cannabis Businesses + Their Leaders: A Deep Dive
While most of the conversation around the new market for recreational cannabis in New Jersey has focused around the laws and regulations, there is an exciting group of entrepreneurs looking to make their marks on this nascent industry — and a host of new businesses that are expected to join the Hoboken + Jersey City scenes soon. Here in Hudson County, there are several local businessmen and women who see the new market as full of opportunities to own their own businesses, serve their community, and change the conversation around marijuana. The Hoboken Girl was able to chat with several of these creative locals to learn more about the faces behind the businesses, and we’ve broken down our conversations based on different classifications and licenses — including cultivators and retailers. Read on to learn more about what drives these innovative cannabis entrepreneurs and leaders.
The Best Sliders in America Can Be Found Inside this Tiny New Jersey Restaurant
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of New Jersey. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
Four-story building on Grand Street approved in Jersey City
After having been denied for more than a year, a four-story development on Grand Street has been approved by the Jersey City Planning Board, paving the way for 23 residential units and additional commercial space to be built in the Bergen-Lafayette neighborhood. The applicants, Mecca Realty Properties Inc., will be...
jerseydigs.com
Hoboken Approves Blue Violets, Their First Recreational Cannabis Dispensary
Despite a heated debate over legalized marijuana dispensaries that has engulfed planning board meetings and city council sessions, Hoboken has officially given full approvals for a micro-dispensary dubbed Blue Violets to be located along their main street. Last week, Hoboken’s council approved a resolution by a 5-4 vote in support...
hobokengirl.com
Hoboken Community Remembers Chris Garcia as Shooting Investigation Continues
The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office is still investigating the murder of 28-year-old Christopher “Chris” Garcia, who was shot at a local Hoboken basketball court on Sunday, September 25th. Per ABC 7, officers were called to the scene after a shooting occurred at around 3:30AM on Sunday at...
Stop Work Order Issued at Bella Luce Restaurant and Bar in Nutley, NJ
Bella Luce Restaurant and Bar in Nutley, NJ Violated Labor Laws.NJ DOL. Stop work order issued to local Nutley, NJ restaurant after the owner failed to pay more than $100,000 in back wages, fines, and penalties.
Passaic County town immerses itself in poetry
Word Seed Inc.’s fifth annual Paterson Poetry Festival will take place in downtown Paterson this weekend at the Passaic County Court House Plaza, 77 Hamilton St. The event will be held in-person from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, with virtual programming planned 5 to 9:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3.
Weehawken holds moment of silence for first female police officer in Hudson County
Weehawken recently held a moment of silence for two notable members of the public who recently passed away. Mayor Richard Turner led the moment silence after a suggestion from Third Ward Councilman Robert Sosa. At its September 28 meeting, the Township Council honored Debby McGorty and Stephen Weil. “Debby McGorty...
hudsoncountyview.com
New bell tower made from former St. Joseph’s Church set to arrive in Bayonne next week
A new bell tower made from the former St. Joseph’s Church is set to arrive in Bayonne next week, officials said this morning. “I am very proud that our administration saved the bells of St. Joseph’s Church for future generations of residents to enjoy. They will serve as a memorial to the Slovak immigrants of St. Joseph’s Parish who helped build Bayonne in the nineteenth and twentieth centuries,” Mayor Jimmy Davis said in a statement.
eastnewyork.com
Affordable Housing Application Process Ends Oct. 22 for This New Development in East New York
The Lottery Application process for this development ends in 12 days on Oct 12, 2022. There is a preference for residents of Brooklyn Community Board 5. Parking is subject to an additional fee of $275 monthly. To request an application by mail, send a self-addressed envelope to: 2817 Atlantic Avenue Apartments C/O Reside New York, 349 Keap Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211. Only send one application per development. – Tenant is responsible for electricity with stove, heat and hot water – Minimum incomes calculated based on the tenant share of the utilities – A portion of units were allocated through referrals of applicants from city agencies.
BK man steals $194K check meant for NJ food pantry, cashes and spends it
A Brooklyn man is facing multiple charges, including identity theft and money laundering, for intercepting a $194,000 check that was supposed to go to a New Jersey food bank, authorities said Wednesday.
hudsontv.com
Hudson County Should Be Spared Severe Weather As Remnants of Hurricane Ian Hit South Jersey This Weekend
AccuWeather is predicting northeastern New Jersey, including Hudson, Bergen, Essex, Passaic and Union Counties, will be spared severe remnants of Hurricane Ian over the weekend. Four inches of rain, coastal flooding and wind gusts of up to 40 mph are all anticipated for the southern part of the state from...
thedigestonline.com
Jersey City Now the Most Expensive US City for Renters
Despite Manhattan’s reputation for a high cost of living, luxury apartments, and rising taxes, its prices are now bowing to a new behemoth—Jersey City. The Garden State city is commonly referred to as New York City’s sixth borough based on its proximity and relationship to the metropolis. As of June, its average rent has surpassed other pricey cities, making it the most expensive U.S. city for renters. So, just how pricey is Jersey City and why?
United Airlines says it is suspending service at New York City's JFK Airport
United told the FAA earlier this month that if they aren't able to expand, it doesn't make sense for them to operate out of the airport.
NJ.com
