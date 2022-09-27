ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

abcnews4.com

Charleston County parks update after Hurricane Ian

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Park & Recreation center shared an update on the county's park after Hurricane Ian led to its closures. Tonight’s Dancing on the Cooper has been canceled due to storm-related electrical issues at the Mount Pleasant Pier. Most Charleston County Parks and...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

AFTERNOON GALLERY: Hurricane Ian shows effects in Lowcountry

This photo gallery will be updated in real-time as more images come in. A tree has fallen on River Road. A James Island resident suffering from severe flooding. Pawleys Island suffering from severe flooding. A North Charleston resident's front yard. Rain water on James Island. Pawleys Island pier has collapsed...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Hurricane Ian causes significant flooding in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Hurricane Ian has impacted the Lowcountry, and the streets of downtown Charleston are experiencing significant flooding. The roads are completely flooded, and there are downed powerlines on Calhoun Street. Emergency vehicles are present, but Charleston County EMS has stopped. Until the high tides recede, downtown...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Parts of the Lowcountry experiencing flooding & road closures Friday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — As hurricane Ian hits South Carolina parts of the Lowcountry are experiencing road closures and flooding. This page will be updated often with current road closures as the storm develops. Last update: was at 8 p.m. You can keep up with real-time road closures in...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Bridges will stay open during Hurricane Ian: CCSO

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (9/30/22 at 11 a.m.) -- Sustained winds in Charleston are clocking in in the low 30s. Wind gusts are reported in the high 40s. Charleston County Sheriff's Office officials say area bridges will not be closed due to high winds during Hurricane Ian.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Hurricane Ian brings torrential rain, flooding to Folly Beach

On Friday afternoon, Hurricane Ian hit South Carolina hard with heavy rain and wind. While the Charleston area dealt with hurricane conditions for the majority of the day, Folly Beach has seen some of the worst damage. Almost all the roads are flooded and their have already been an estimated...
FOLLY BEACH, SC
abcnews4.com

Fifth Grand Strand pier damaged due to Hurricane Ian

WPDE — Hurricane Ian packed a punch Friday as it officially made landfall in Georgetown. Damage was widespread, especially on the shoreline as storm surge floods the region. The Pawleys Island Pier, Cherry Grove Pier, Apache Pier and Sea Cabin pier suffered partial collapses due to storm surges. The Myrtle Beach 2nd Avenue Pier also had some damage.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
abcnews4.com

Hilton Head Island, Beaufort airports close due to Hurricane Ian

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTGS) — The Beaufort County Government announced the Hilton Head Island and Beaufort Executive airports closed Thursday due to increasing winds from Hurricane Ian. Officials also added that there were no scheduled flights left during the day. Hilton Head Island Airport is scheduled to reopen...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
abcnews4.com

CHS airfield closed until Saturday morning

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (7:25PM): Joint Base Charleston has informed Charleston International Airport (CHS) that the airfield will remain closed until 11 a.m. on Saturday. To check the latest information for arriving and departing flights at CHS, click here. ------------------------------ Original: CHS has been notified that the airfield...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Beaufort County reports 'no major impacts' from Hurricane Ian

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — Officials with Beaufort County reported no major impacts from Hurricane Ian. According to officials, Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue responded to six downed trees but no injuries or significant damages. There haven't been any other storm-related calls for service. The Island reported sustained winds...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Gov. McMaster to visit Georgetown, discuss impact of Ian

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — Gov. Henry McMaster will visit Georgetown Saturday to discuss the impact of Hurricane Ian. He will hold a briefing with state and local officials at 4 p.m. The briefing will take place at the Beck Recreation Center on Church Street. McMaster will also hold a...
GEORGETOWN, SC
abcnews4.com

Death of MUSC care team member under investigation, MUSC says

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Medical University of South Carolina Health officials say a care team member died within one of their hospital facilities in Charleston on Friday. "Our MUSC family is deeply saddened by this event, and we are investigating it in cooperation with the appropriate authorities," said Heather Woolwine, Director, Public Affairs, Media Relations and Presidential Communications.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Crosstown remains closed indefinitely due to flooding CPD says

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston Police Department said the Crosstown (Septima Clark Parkway) will remain closed due to flooding. Police have set up a diversion for motorist. The Crosstown is currently closed due to flooding. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.
CHARLESTON, SC

