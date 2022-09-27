Read full article on original website
Related
abcnews4.com
'Cops on the Coop': Have a meal at Chick-fil-A Friday to support Special Olympics of SC
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — This Friday, tri-county law enforcement agencies are hosting a fundraiser for Special Olympics South Carolina. The "Cops on the Coop" is scheduled for 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at participating Chick-fil-A's this Friday, Oct. 7. Participating restaurants include:. Summerville - 1312 N. Main Street. Goose...
abcnews4.com
Charleston County parks update after Hurricane Ian
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Park & Recreation center shared an update on the county's park after Hurricane Ian led to its closures. Tonight’s Dancing on the Cooper has been canceled due to storm-related electrical issues at the Mount Pleasant Pier. Most Charleston County Parks and...
abcnews4.com
Gov. McMaster tours Georgetown County following Hurricane Ian landfall, destruction
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Saturday, Governor Henry McMaster and state officials toured the damage and clean-up efforts throughout Georgetown County. Georgetown and Pawleys Island were two of the hardest hit areas as Hurricane Ian made landfall in the county, according to the National Weather Service. McMaster, draped by...
abcnews4.com
AFTERNOON GALLERY: Hurricane Ian shows effects in Lowcountry
This photo gallery will be updated in real-time as more images come in. A tree has fallen on River Road. A James Island resident suffering from severe flooding. Pawleys Island suffering from severe flooding. A North Charleston resident's front yard. Rain water on James Island. Pawleys Island pier has collapsed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abcnews4.com
Hurricane Ian causes significant flooding in downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Hurricane Ian has impacted the Lowcountry, and the streets of downtown Charleston are experiencing significant flooding. The roads are completely flooded, and there are downed powerlines on Calhoun Street. Emergency vehicles are present, but Charleston County EMS has stopped. Until the high tides recede, downtown...
abcnews4.com
Parts of the Lowcountry experiencing flooding & road closures Friday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — As hurricane Ian hits South Carolina parts of the Lowcountry are experiencing road closures and flooding. This page will be updated often with current road closures as the storm develops. Last update: was at 8 p.m. You can keep up with real-time road closures in...
abcnews4.com
Tree knocked down in front of Dewberry Hotel on Meeting Street
CHARLESTON, SC. (WCIV) — One tree with several branches has been knocked down in front of the Dewberry Hotel on Meeting Street. Meeting Street is closed while crews work on removing debris from the road.
abcnews4.com
Hurricane Ian makes landfall in South Carolina as Category 1 hurricane
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Hurricane Ian made landfall in South Carolina on Friday as a category 1 hurricane, bringing torrential rain, damaging winds and destructive storm surge to areas along the coast. Watch the above livestream, also available here. Ian made landfall near Georgetown at 2:15 p.m., according to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
abcnews4.com
Bridges will stay open during Hurricane Ian: CCSO
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (9/30/22 at 11 a.m.) -- Sustained winds in Charleston are clocking in in the low 30s. Wind gusts are reported in the high 40s. Charleston County Sheriff's Office officials say area bridges will not be closed due to high winds during Hurricane Ian.
abcnews4.com
Gov. McMaster briefing in Georgetown after Hurricane Ian
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCIV) — Governor Henry McMaster is hosting a briefing today in Georgetown at 4 p.m. to discuss the impacts of Hurricane Ian. Governor McMaster held a briefing in Columbia at 12:30 p.m., making this his second for the day.
abcnews4.com
Hurricane Ian brings torrential rain, flooding to Folly Beach
On Friday afternoon, Hurricane Ian hit South Carolina hard with heavy rain and wind. While the Charleston area dealt with hurricane conditions for the majority of the day, Folly Beach has seen some of the worst damage. Almost all the roads are flooded and their have already been an estimated...
abcnews4.com
Fifth Grand Strand pier damaged due to Hurricane Ian
WPDE — Hurricane Ian packed a punch Friday as it officially made landfall in Georgetown. Damage was widespread, especially on the shoreline as storm surge floods the region. The Pawleys Island Pier, Cherry Grove Pier, Apache Pier and Sea Cabin pier suffered partial collapses due to storm surges. The Myrtle Beach 2nd Avenue Pier also had some damage.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abcnews4.com
Hilton Head Island, Beaufort airports close due to Hurricane Ian
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTGS) — The Beaufort County Government announced the Hilton Head Island and Beaufort Executive airports closed Thursday due to increasing winds from Hurricane Ian. Officials also added that there were no scheduled flights left during the day. Hilton Head Island Airport is scheduled to reopen...
abcnews4.com
CHS airfield closed until Saturday morning
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (7:25PM): Joint Base Charleston has informed Charleston International Airport (CHS) that the airfield will remain closed until 11 a.m. on Saturday. To check the latest information for arriving and departing flights at CHS, click here. ------------------------------ Original: CHS has been notified that the airfield...
abcnews4.com
People flock to Bert's Market on Folly Beach throughout Hurricane Ian
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCIV) — Despite all the storm warnings and watches Friday, it was business as usual for some Folly Beach restaurants and shops. One resident said after every storm, give it a few minutes, and the whole island will flock to Bert's Market. Technically Bert's never closed...
abcnews4.com
Beaufort County reports 'no major impacts' from Hurricane Ian
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — Officials with Beaufort County reported no major impacts from Hurricane Ian. According to officials, Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue responded to six downed trees but no injuries or significant damages. There haven't been any other storm-related calls for service. The Island reported sustained winds...
abcnews4.com
SCDOT crews responded to 500 plus downed trees calls
In just one day the SCDOT has responded to over 500 calls for downed trees. The SCDOT crew from Laurens County is working om the Charleston area to clear the roadways after Hurricane Ian.
abcnews4.com
Gov. McMaster to visit Georgetown, discuss impact of Ian
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — Gov. Henry McMaster will visit Georgetown Saturday to discuss the impact of Hurricane Ian. He will hold a briefing with state and local officials at 4 p.m. The briefing will take place at the Beck Recreation Center on Church Street. McMaster will also hold a...
abcnews4.com
Death of MUSC care team member under investigation, MUSC says
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Medical University of South Carolina Health officials say a care team member died within one of their hospital facilities in Charleston on Friday. "Our MUSC family is deeply saddened by this event, and we are investigating it in cooperation with the appropriate authorities," said Heather Woolwine, Director, Public Affairs, Media Relations and Presidential Communications.
abcnews4.com
Crosstown remains closed indefinitely due to flooding CPD says
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston Police Department said the Crosstown (Septima Clark Parkway) will remain closed due to flooding. Police have set up a diversion for motorist. The Crosstown is currently closed due to flooding. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.
Comments / 0