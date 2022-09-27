Read full article on original website
Your conservative or traditional opinion is NOT welcome in New Jersey (Opinion)
Politics, the media and education are all controlled by the left in this state and in most of the Northeastern part of our country. If you have a conservative opinion or a traditional point of view you are deemed evil and not worthy of being heard in the public square whether it's about social or political issues.
Op-Ed: Underreported data suggests victory for GOP in PA suburbs
In late September, ABC News/Washington Post released a national survey to little fanfare, as its findings underscore what we already know: The economy and inflation are the top priorities of likely voters this midterm election. No other issue comes close. In fact, “education and schools” tops “abortion” by 15 points....
Does NJ support these leaders? Your turn to see if your views match poll results
TRENTON – Results from the latest Rutgers-Eagleton Poll show opinions of Gov. Phil Murphy are rebounding after a spring slump. (Scroll down for an interactive spin through the poll questions. And if you don't want to be spoiled by seeing a few of the results, click 'page down' a couple of times to skip the next five paragraphs.)
Gov. Murphy in Germany for quick family getaway, office says
Gov. Phil Murphy departed New Jersey on Thursday afternoon for a quick trip with his family to Germany, where he owns a home in Berlin, his office said. The governor is scheduled to return to the Garden State on Sunday afternoon. Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver will serve as acting governor while he is away.
Lawmaker blames ‘weak-on-crime’ Dems for fatal car ‘riot’ in Wildwood, NJ
WILDWOOD — New Jersey Republicans are pointing the finger at their colleagues across the aisle for this weekend's unsanctioned pop-up car rally that left two people dead and a father of four hospitalized in critical condition. U.S. Rep Jeff Van Drew, a former Democrat, blamed "far-left Democrats" for the...
NY threatens to punish New Jersey drivers with big fee for entering city
TRENTON – If you thought a potential $23 congestion pricing toll for driving into midtown or lower Manhattan was steep, now some New York state lawmakers might want to tack on another $50. Legislation proposed in Albany would allow the imposition of an extra $50 fee on vehicles from...
N.J. gets more good news from Wall Street in response to Murphy budget
New Jersey continues to rack up credit upgrades from Wall Street’s major rating agencies, giving Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy plenty of fuel to tout his administration’s record on fiscal issues. Moody’s Investors Service on Friday upgraded New Jersey’s credit outlook from stable to positive, noting improvements in the...
NJ prepares to receive migrants from Florida or Texas
If Texas or Florida were to send migrants to New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy says we will welcome them. Murphy confirmed on Wednesday that he held a meeting with multiple state agencies to prepare for arrival, but did not say there was any evidence such an arrival was imminent. Many...
The NJ congressional race to watch in November (Opinion)
New Jersey's 11th Congressional District is one to watch on Nov. 8, 2022. Covering parts of Morris, Passaic, Essex and Sussex counties, the district is in play this year. Incumbent Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill is under fire for her strong support of Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi in a political climate that is shifting toward Republican challengers.
Top Murphy adviser approved as N.J. attorney general over Republican objections
One of Gov. Phil Murphy’s closest advisers was confirmed Thursday to New Jersey’s top law enforcement post despite objections from Republican lawmakers over the appointment. The state Senate gave final approval for Matthew Platkin to officially become the state’s 56th attorney general by a vote of 24-10 at...
NJ lawmakers ready to vote on some changes to grocery bag ban
TRENTON – New legislation scheduled to be voted on by a Senate committee next week would tweak New Jersey’s single-use bag ban so that reusable bags used in grocery deliveries don’t keep piling up in people’s homes. Under the proposed bill, S3114, grocery delivery services and...
Pennsylvania and former Congressman gets jail for Democratic election fraud
United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that former U.S. Congressman Michael “Ozzie” Myers, 79, of Philadelphia, PA, was sentenced to 30 months in prison, three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $100,000 in fines, with $10,000 of that due immediately. Myers pled guilty to conspiracy to deprive voters of civil rights, bribery, […]
Muslim police chief intends to sue N.J. town over racially charged comments, lawyer says
A Muslim police chief in Morris County intends to sue the township where he works, claiming elected officials and municipal employees allegedly made insensitive jokes about his race and religion, creating a hostile work environment. Ahmed Naga, the first Muslim chief of the Long Hill Township Police Department, says he’s...
‘Intentional’ fire set near reporter’s home in Lakewood, NJ
Firefighters extinguished a small brush fire near the yard of a reporter Wednesday night, the second reported fire in Lakewood this week. The fire, which burned in a circular fashion, was first reported around 9:10 p.m. on Sims Avenue and extinguished by firefighters, according to Lakewood Fire Chief Jon Yahr.
The New Jersey Town That Is Named Among America’s Best Christmas Town
A New Jersey town has been named one of the best Christmas towns to visit in the entire nation by a major national publication. October is just upon us. The pumpkin spice is just getting settled in our coffee, but that doesn't mean we can't start talking about Christmas. Especially when a great New Jersey town is already getting Christmas praise.
Ian impacts for NJ: 3″ rain, 30+ mph gusts, minor tidal flooding
Unsurprisingly, this forecast is all about Ian. We have one more calm, dry day in New Jersey before things start turning rainy and windy through early next week. Much of Florida is windswept and underwater, after powerful Hurricane Ian made landfall on Wednesday. Power outages measured in the millions, and estimated rainfall totals over a foot in several places.
A Local Bank In New Jersey Was Just Found Guilty Of Racist Practices
(Towfiqu barbhuiya/Unsplash) Getting a bank loan is already hard enough. Between fixing your credit, providing all the documentation that shows you earn enough to make it work, and also saving up for a colossal down payment, it's easy to see where people get frustrated with mortgage lenders.
The hysterical reason why we’re allowed to pump diesel (but not gas) in NJ (Opinion)
One of our biggest topics on New Jersey 101.5 is whether or not we should be allowed to have the option of pumping our own gas. Much has been written about it, much has been discussed. What I never discussed was this until I saw that Dennis Malloy wrote it: We in New Jersey are allowed to pump our own diesel fuel. Why is that?
N.J reports 1,945 COVID cases, 6 deaths. Two counties elevated to high risk category.
New Jersey on Friday reported another 1,945 confirmed COVID-19 cases and six additional confirmed deaths as Burlington and Cumberland counties ascended to the “high risk” category for coronavirus transmission. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed coronavirus positive dropped slightly to 1,686 — a 2% decrease from a week...
NJ deli worth $100 million ends in criminal, civil fraud charges
TRENTON – The curious case of a Gloucester County deli that the stock market valued at more than $100 million has ended, perhaps predictably, in a dozen criminal and civil charges, including fraud, against its investor owners. The Securities and Exchange Commission announced Monday that it charged three men...
