Read full article on original website
Related
aamusports.com
Know Before You Go; Alabama A&M Athletics Announces 2022 Homecoming Information
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Alabama A&M Athletics is set to host Homecoming 2022 as the Bulldogs host Bethune-Cookman on Saturday, October 1 and has release important information for fans to be aware of in advance of one of the biggest events on the calendar. In addition to fans needing to...
Alabama to require titles on new boats beginning in 2024
Coast Guard registered boats will not need to be titled. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – A avid boater himself, Sen. Chris Elliott, R-Josephine, at first wasn’t too keen on the idea of requiring boats to have a title in Alabama. “I helped kill this bill or...
Alabama rare liquor lottery: Sign ups start Oct. 3; list of participating ABC locations
Sign ups for Alabama’s liquor lottery are in October. The Alabama Beverage Control Board holds the limited release event each year, giving buyers an opportunity for a chance to purchase in-demand and often limited release liquors. The lottery is open only to Alabamians 21 years old and older and...
Best public high schools in Alabama
Niche, a site that combines ratings from students, parents, and alumni, just released its high school rankings for 2023. Three of the schools in the list's Top Ten are located in North Alabama.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WAFF
Madison City Schools ranked no. 1 in Alabama, 57th nationwide
MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - In a report by NICHE, Madison Schools was ranked the No. 1 school district in the state of Alabama. The district sits on top of the other 137 districts in the state and was named the 57th best school district nationwide. Elementary, middle and high...
Ian help, death notebooks, deceased beneficiary: Down in Alabama
Alabamians activated in the wake of a monster storm. A man who kept his late father around a bit longer -- in a financial sense. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking on the player above or subscribe by looking for “Down in Alabama” on the device of your choosing. Get this and other AL.com newsletters here.
speakinoutweeklynews.net
Alabama suspends license of doctor for Tuscaloosa abortion clinic
The Alabama Board of Medical Examiners has denied the application to practice medicine for the medical director of a Tuscaloosa abortion clinic. Dr. Leah N. Torres, who has been serving as medical director of the West Alabama Women’s Center under a temporary license, made fraudulent statements in her application, the board said.
Updates to Ian’s Impact on Alabama Including Fire Advisory
Calhoun County, AL – Per the Alabama Emergency Management Agency Ian is forecast to make landfall this afternoon near Port Charlotte (southeast of Tampa) as a Category 4 hurricane with sustained winds of 140 mph. This will cause devastating impacts from wind, high storm surge, flooding rains, and tornadoes due to very slow movement through the FL Peninsula today through Thursday.
RELATED PEOPLE
WSFA
Governor Kay Ivey updates Alabama’s response to Hurricane Ian
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey’s Office released a statement Wednesday morning concerning Alabama’s response to Hurricane Ian and assistance for the state of Florida. Read her full statement below:. For the last several days, Governor Ivey and Alabama’s emergency management officials closely monitored Ian’s projected path...
Where you can bow hunt deer in Alabama starting Saturday
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Deer hunting season in parts of Alabama begins Saturday, Oct. 1. WKRG took a look at what counties hunters can travel to, both in northwest and central Alabama. You can view all hunting season dates for each of the five designated Alabama zones as well as visit Outdoor Alabama for all […]
Huh? This Is Said To Be The Dumbest City In the State Of Alabama
There is one word that I really don't like to throw around so loosely. You never know who you're offending; quite frankly, everyone's definition is different. After looking at the results of this study, some might consider this place the dumbest city in the state. I'd rather say, it's just...
These Alabama BBQ joints made Southern Living’s list of ‘The South’s Top 50’
This week, Southern Living released its 2022 list of “The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints” and two Alabama restaurants are on the rundown: Archibald’s Bar-B-Q in Northport and Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q in Decatur. Southern Living ranked Archibald’s number 7 on its list. The publication started...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wvtm13.com
Gov. Ivey announces another round of projects funded by 'Rebuild Alabama'
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Gov. Kay Ivey on Wednesday announced that more than $2.6 million in state funding is being awarded to cities and counties for various road and bridge projects. The funding is made available through a program created under the Rebuild Alabama Act. The Rebuild Alabama Act requires...
utv44.com
Alabama governor issues emergency response vehicle bypass declaration
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WPMI) — For the last several days, Governor Ivey and Alabama’s emergency management officials closely monitored Ian’s projected path to ensure the state was prepared, should the storm’s path include Alabama. Since emergency officials became confident that Alabama was in the clear of the storm, the preparations changed to include assisting Florida in any way that was needed.
Windy Weekend Ahead for central Alabama as Ian Nears 2nd U.S. Landfall
Hurricane Ian, now over the Atlantic is starting to make its turn to the northwest. This will continue to bring heavy rain and strong on shore wind. The winds are forcing water inland and this will increase surge potential overnight and into Friday. The latest forecast has Ian making landfall Friday afternoon as a category […]
WAFF
Alabama Department of Corrections cancels weekend visitations
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Due to ongoing inmate work stoppages, the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) has canceled weekend visitations. Weekend visitations were canceled due to the impact the stoppages have had on staff resources, according to ADOC. In a release by ADOC, it reads that since the beginning of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
earnthenecklace.com
Is Madison Neal Leaving WHNT-TV? Here’s Where the Anchor Is Going
Madison Neal has become News 19’s favorite weekend anchor of Huntsville residents in a short time. Many are huge fans of Miss Alabama Volunteer’s sweet smile. And when they learned the bittersweet news of Madison Neal leaving WHNT-TV’s weekend show, they were disheartened. Huntsville locals are now wondering if the news anchor is going for a different career opportunity. Here’s what the anchor had to say about her departure from the news station.
High-speed internet in Alabama: State provides $82 million for ‘middle-mile’ network
Back in January, the Alabama Legislature and Gov. Kay Ivey approved a plan to spend $276 million of the state’s American Rescue Plan Act federal funds on the expansion of access to high-speed internet. Today, Ivey and legislative leaders announced that $82 million of that would be used for...
Hurricane Ian impacts Alabama: ‘Coastal setup’ sucks water out of Mobile Bay
Hurricane Ian was a Category 4 monster storm that swamped Southwest Florida with strong storm surge and maximum sustained winds of around 150 mph. The storm had no impact on Coastal Alabama, aside from rough surf in the Gulf that led to red warning flags on the beaches. Perhaps the...
Huntsville father says he will be fired if busing issues continue
A parent in Huntsville's Green Cove community says he is on the verge of losing his job because his child's school bus is late.
Comments / 0