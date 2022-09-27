ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Huntsville, AL
Huntsville, AL
Alabama State
Alabama Basketball
Huntsville, AL
Alabama Education
WAFF

Madison City Schools ranked no. 1 in Alabama, 57th nationwide

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - In a report by NICHE, Madison Schools was ranked the No. 1 school district in the state of Alabama. The district sits on top of the other 137 districts in the state and was named the 57th best school district nationwide. Elementary, middle and high...
MADISON, AL
AL.com

Ian help, death notebooks, deceased beneficiary: Down in Alabama

Alabamians activated in the wake of a monster storm. A man who kept his late father around a bit longer -- in a financial sense. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking on the player above or subscribe by looking for “Down in Alabama” on the device of your choosing. Get this and other AL.com newsletters here.
ALABAMA STATE
speakinoutweeklynews.net

Alabama suspends license of doctor for Tuscaloosa abortion clinic

The Alabama Board of Medical Examiners has denied the application to practice medicine for the medical director of a Tuscaloosa abortion clinic. Dr. Leah N. Torres, who has been serving as medical director of the West Alabama Women’s Center under a temporary license, made fraudulent statements in her application, the board said.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Calhoun Journal

Updates to Ian’s Impact on Alabama Including Fire Advisory

Calhoun County, AL – Per the Alabama Emergency Management Agency Ian is forecast to make landfall this afternoon near Port Charlotte (southeast of Tampa) as a Category 4 hurricane with sustained winds of 140 mph. This will cause devastating impacts from wind, high storm surge, flooding rains, and tornadoes due to very slow movement through the FL Peninsula today through Thursday.
ALABAMA STATE
Kay Ivey
WSFA

Governor Kay Ivey updates Alabama’s response to Hurricane Ian

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey’s Office released a statement Wednesday morning concerning Alabama’s response to Hurricane Ian and assistance for the state of Florida. Read her full statement below:. For the last several days, Governor Ivey and Alabama’s emergency management officials closely monitored Ian’s projected path...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WKRG News 5

Where you can bow hunt deer in Alabama starting Saturday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Deer hunting season in parts of Alabama begins Saturday, Oct. 1. WKRG took a look at what counties hunters can travel to, both in northwest and central Alabama. You can view all hunting season dates for each of the five designated Alabama zones as well as visit Outdoor Alabama for all […]
ALABAMA STATE
utv44.com

Alabama governor issues emergency response vehicle bypass declaration

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WPMI) — For the last several days, Governor Ivey and Alabama’s emergency management officials closely monitored Ian’s projected path to ensure the state was prepared, should the storm’s path include Alabama. Since emergency officials became confident that Alabama was in the clear of the storm, the preparations changed to include assisting Florida in any way that was needed.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Windy Weekend Ahead for central Alabama as Ian Nears 2nd U.S. Landfall

Hurricane Ian, now over the Atlantic is starting to make its turn to the northwest. This will continue to bring heavy rain and strong on shore wind. The winds are forcing water inland and this will increase surge potential overnight and into Friday. The latest forecast has Ian making landfall Friday afternoon as a category […]
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

Alabama Department of Corrections cancels weekend visitations

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Due to ongoing inmate work stoppages, the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) has canceled weekend visitations. Weekend visitations were canceled due to the impact the stoppages have had on staff resources, according to ADOC. In a release by ADOC, it reads that since the beginning of...
ALABAMA STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Is Madison Neal Leaving WHNT-TV? Here’s Where the Anchor Is Going

Madison Neal has become News 19’s favorite weekend anchor of Huntsville residents in a short time. Many are huge fans of Miss Alabama Volunteer’s sweet smile. And when they learned the bittersweet news of Madison Neal leaving WHNT-TV’s weekend show, they were disheartened. Huntsville locals are now wondering if the news anchor is going for a different career opportunity. Here’s what the anchor had to say about her departure from the news station.
HUNTSVILLE, AL

