Ime Udoka used ‘crude language’ with female Celtics staffer before relationship (report)
With Ime Udoka suspended for the entire 2022-23 season, more details about which team policies he violated are coming to light. The independent law firm the Celtics hired to investigate the situation found that Udoka used “crude language in his dialogue with a female subordinate prior to the start of an improper workplace relationship with the woman,” according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
Red Sox will miss 1-2 unvaccinated players Friday in Toronto
BOSTON -- The Red Sox will be shorthanded when they take on the Blue Jays on Friday in Toronto –– but only for one day. As of Saturday (Oct. 1), Canada is dropping its requirement that all visitors into the country (including visiting MLB players) have to be vaccinated against COVID-19. That will be the case when Boston and Toronto play the second and third games of their series Saturday and Sunday. But for Friday’s series opener, the Red Sox will be missing one or two players who remain unvaccinated, manager Alex Cora said. He would not name names.
Jay Larranaga won’t join Celtics coaching staff after Ime Udoka suspension (report)
The Celtics are still active in the market for bringing aboard another coach to their staff in the wake of Ime Udoka’s suspension. However, one potential candidate for the team will be staying put as Clippers assistant Jay Larranaga has elected to stay in Los Angeles according to a report from Chris Mannix of SI.com.
How Blake Griffin fits Boston Celtics after agreeing to one-year deal
At this point in his long NBA career, Blake Griffin just isn’t the same high-flying dude he was a decade ago. But the Celtics hope Griffin can still bring value to a title-contending squad, which is why they signed him to a fully-guaranteed one-year deal. The Celtics don’t need...
Steph Curry Calls Out ESPN For Disrespectful Prediction
Steph reminded ESPN that their Golden State Warriors predictions have been way off
Red Sox’s Connor Wong ‘pretty shocked’ to be named WooSox MVP but 9 homers in final 16 games makes him worthy
BOSTON — Triple-A Worcester manager Chad Tracy texted Connor Wong a few days ago to inform the catcher he had been named the WooSox’s 2022 MVP. “That was probably the last thing I was expecting and when he told me, I was pretty shocked,” Wong said Monday at Fenway Park.
What Blake Griffin signing means for Celtics roster options
The Celtics made the first notable tweak to their roster during training camp on Friday by agreeing to sign Blake Griffin to a one-year guaranteed deal. The news comes on the heels of the Celtics losing a host of forwards and bigs to injuries in the past month. Danilo Gallinari is expected to miss the season with a torn ACL, Rob Williams is likely out until 2023 as he recovers from knee surgery and Luke Kornet will be out for the next two weeks after suffering a sprained ankle this week.
Luke Kornet injury: Celtics center will miss 1-2 weeks with ankle sprain
The Celtics’ frontcourt depth took a hit this week during training camp as Luke Kornet suffered an ankle sprain per a report from Shams Charania and Jared Weiss of the Athletic just days before the team brought in Blake Griffin on a new deal. Kornet signed with Boston on...
Boston Celtics Mailbag: Jae Crowder trade offer, Luke Kornet starting, Ime Udoka’s future
We’re running a weekly mailbag during the Celtics season. If you have questions about the Celtics or NBA, email brobb@masslive.com or tweet @briantrobb. What will the Phoenix Suns ask for as compensation in return for trading Jae Crowder? Tax savings. A less expensive depth piece? Peyton Pritchard? 2nd round pick? What salary is left to trade? — Kenneth.
Celtics won’t block Ime Udoka from seeking other jobs (report)
The Celtics won’t prevent Ime Udoka from taking another coaching job during his year off. According to a report by ESPN that detailed some of an independent law firm’s findings during its investigation of Udoka’s conduct, Adrian Wojnarowski cited sources that said Boston wouldn’t oppose a full split and that some teams are potentially interested. He wrote:
Red Sox’s Sam Kennedy responds to LeBron James saying he ‘still hates’ Boston
BOSTON -- It’s not often that a part-owner of the Red Sox goes on the record to say that he hates Boston, but that’s what happened earlier this week with Lakers superstar LeBron James. Speaking on Spectrum SportsNet on Monday, James was telling a story about how he once hated former Celtic Kendrick Perkins, only to become close with him once they played together in Cleveland. In the middle of it, James took a shot.
Red Sox roster moves: Jarren Duran called up, Kaleb Ort placed on restricted list
TORONTO — The Red Sox have placed reliever Kaleb Ort on the restricted list because he is unvaccinated from COVID-19. Outfielder Jarren Duran has been activated to take his spot on the active roster. Canada is dropping its requirement that all visitors must be vaccinated against COVID-19 on Saturday....
Red Sox blown out, Nick Pivetta gives up 117.5 mph, 447-foot homer to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
TORONTO — Nick Pivetta’s struggles against AL East opponents continued Friday. The Red Sox right-handed starting pitcher allowed four runs (three earned runs) in 5 innings to the Blue Jays. Boston lost 9-0 here at Rogers Centre. Toronto improved to 14-3 against Boston. Pivetta gave up six hits...
Red Sox’s Jarren Duran describes his season as a ‘rollercoaster’
TORONTO — Jarren Duran is back with the Red Sox after spending more than month at Triple-A Worcester. Boston recalled Duran on Friday and placed Kaleb Ort (unvaccinated from COVID-19) on the restricted list. This marks Duran’s fifth stint with Boston this season. “Just a rollercoaster for me,”...
Shaq admits he was ‘serial cheater,’ hopes Celtics’ Ime Udoka can keep his family
When the Ime Udoka suspension and news made its way through the NBA, it put the Celtics in an awkward situation heading into training camp and the new season. Interim coach Joe Mazzulla leads the way as the C’s opened camp Tuesday and are left to deal with the fallout.
