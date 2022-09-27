ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Ime Udoka used ‘crude language’ with female Celtics staffer before relationship (report)

With Ime Udoka suspended for the entire 2022-23 season, more details about which team policies he violated are coming to light. The independent law firm the Celtics hired to investigate the situation found that Udoka used “crude language in his dialogue with a female subordinate prior to the start of an improper workplace relationship with the woman,” according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
Red Sox will miss 1-2 unvaccinated players Friday in Toronto

BOSTON -- The Red Sox will be shorthanded when they take on the Blue Jays on Friday in Toronto –– but only for one day. As of Saturday (Oct. 1), Canada is dropping its requirement that all visitors into the country (including visiting MLB players) have to be vaccinated against COVID-19. That will be the case when Boston and Toronto play the second and third games of their series Saturday and Sunday. But for Friday’s series opener, the Red Sox will be missing one or two players who remain unvaccinated, manager Alex Cora said. He would not name names.
What Blake Griffin signing means for Celtics roster options

The Celtics made the first notable tweak to their roster during training camp on Friday by agreeing to sign Blake Griffin to a one-year guaranteed deal. The news comes on the heels of the Celtics losing a host of forwards and bigs to injuries in the past month. Danilo Gallinari is expected to miss the season with a torn ACL, Rob Williams is likely out until 2023 as he recovers from knee surgery and Luke Kornet will be out for the next two weeks after suffering a sprained ankle this week.
Celtics won’t block Ime Udoka from seeking other jobs (report)

The Celtics won’t prevent Ime Udoka from taking another coaching job during his year off. According to a report by ESPN that detailed some of an independent law firm’s findings during its investigation of Udoka’s conduct, Adrian Wojnarowski cited sources that said Boston wouldn’t oppose a full split and that some teams are potentially interested. He wrote:
Red Sox’s Sam Kennedy responds to LeBron James saying he ‘still hates’ Boston

BOSTON -- It’s not often that a part-owner of the Red Sox goes on the record to say that he hates Boston, but that’s what happened earlier this week with Lakers superstar LeBron James. Speaking on Spectrum SportsNet on Monday, James was telling a story about how he once hated former Celtic Kendrick Perkins, only to become close with him once they played together in Cleveland. In the middle of it, James took a shot.
