BOSTON -- The Red Sox will be shorthanded when they take on the Blue Jays on Friday in Toronto –– but only for one day. As of Saturday (Oct. 1), Canada is dropping its requirement that all visitors into the country (including visiting MLB players) have to be vaccinated against COVID-19. That will be the case when Boston and Toronto play the second and third games of their series Saturday and Sunday. But for Friday’s series opener, the Red Sox will be missing one or two players who remain unvaccinated, manager Alex Cora said. He would not name names.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO