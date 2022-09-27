Read full article on original website
Disappeared In Delaware: Where Are These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Castle, DE
Teen Girl Was Five Months Pregnant When She Disappeared From Her Newark, Delaware Home. Where Is Janteyl Johnson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNewark, DE
He Went For A Weekend Visit With His Father. He Never Returned. The Disappearance Of Shawn WhiteThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWilmington, DE
Stranger Things Inspired Halloween Beer Garden Debuts in Center CityMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
3 Great Pizza Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Man admits killing woman at Jersey Shore motel, prosecutor says
A man admitted Wednesday that he killed a woman at a Seaside Heights motel last year, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced Friday. On May 1, 2021, the Seaside Heights Police received a call from a person at 7:30 a.m. claiming that Gerardo Ruiz, 51, of Seaside Heights killed a woman at the Offshore Motel in the borough and that Ruiz was staying a block away at the Surfside Motel, Billhimer said in a statement from the office.
Man charged in Atlantic City hotel killing left room in victim’s clothes, officials allege
The 34-year-old man charged in last week’s murder at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City was in the hallways of the hotel near his room and the victim’s room just before and after the killing took place, authorities said. Andrew J. Osborne allegedly stabbed Brian A. Wilkinson, 47,...
N.J. woman convicted of killing her wife with wine chiller
A 49-year-old Brick woman is facing a lengthy prison sentence after being convicted of using a wine chiller to beat her wife to death in 2020. A jury sitting in Toms River needed less than two hours on Thursday to find Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus guilty of murder and weapons offenses, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday.
N.Y. man charged in deadly attack at N.J. home
A New York City man was charged with murder in the stabbing death of another man at a Somerset County home, authorities said Friday. Based on a description of the suspected attacker, detectives stopped Jahkoy Monsanto at the New Brunswick train station Thursday and recovered a knife from him following the killing of J’Corey Breedy earlier that day, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald.
Drug dealer who helped deal 100 kilos of cocaine to New Jersey and Philadelphia pleads guilty
A Philadelphia man responsible for peddling massive amounts of cocaine to communities in his home city as well as in southern New Jersey has admitted to doing so in court. Cocaine is a dangerous drug that for years has wreaked havoc on communities all over while drug trafficking organizations make profit after profit.
Scheme to steal $1.8M from Bethlehem Walmart warehouse lands man in federal prison
A man who conspired to steal $1.8 million worth of electronics from Walmart’s Bethlehem e-commerce distribution hub was sentenced Monday to spend nearly four years in federal prison. Rusmaldy Jimenez-Hiciano, 38, participated in the scheme from 2014 until May 2018, court records say. He and Upper Macungie Township resident...
Philadelphia man faces federal charges after mother, daughter carjacked in driveway
A suspect has been arrested after a mother and daughter were carjacked while headed out for work and school in Northeast Philadelphia.
Mom used phone app to track carjacker accused of pointing gun at teen daughter, feds say
Officials believe the man was involved in another Philadelphia robbery early in September.
2 men wanted for brutally beating, robbing beloved Bucks County comic store owner
FEASTERVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- Police in Bucks County are looking for two men who bound, beat and robbed a beloved 61-year-old comic store owner. The brutal incident was captured on a surveillance camera."We sell comics, action figures, music even you name it, we have it," Comic Collection founder Dave Schwartz said.Comic Collection has been a haven for hobbyists for nearly 40 years. Schwartz is known to his customers as the sovereign of eclectic treasures from eras past and present so much so they call him "The Comic Deity."Two Sundays ago. the 61-year-old was alone doing inventory in his Feasterville shop...
Teen suspects attack & carjack 82-year-old outside Willow Grove Mall, steal gift he bought his wife
The suspects hit the 82-year-old with a hard object, grabbed a gift he had purchased for his wife at the Willow Grove Park Mall and then stole his truck, police say.
NBC Philadelphia
NJ Teacher Charged in ‘Inappropriate Relationship' With Student
An Atlantic City, New Jersey teacher has been charged in connection to an “inappropriate relationship” with a high school student. Atlantic City High School teacher Joseph Scalfaro, 47, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child, fourth-degree criminal sexual contact and second-degree official misconduct. Scalfaro, of Absecon,...
N.J. man sickened after Walgreens gave him wrong medication, lawsuit says
An Ocean County man has filed suit against a Walgreens in Toms River saying the store’s pharmacy gave him the wrong medication, which caused him to suffer serious and permanent side effects. Robert J. Adamski, 54, claims in court papers he went to the store on Route 37 West...
Teens charged after robberies at 2 pizzerias, convenience store, cops say
Two teenagers have been charged with robbing two pizzerias and a convenience store in Maple Shade earlier this year, authorities said. The teens — a 16-year-old from Maple Shade and a 15-year-old from Willingboro — also committed three robberies in Cherry Hill, according to Maple Shade police. The...
NJ woman pleads guilty to DWI in head-on collision that killed 17-year-old driver last year
A Pemberton, New Jersey woman has pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated during a collision last year that killed 17-year-old Kayla Bowen. She reached more than 90 mph, and her blood-alcohol level was .188 — more than double the legal limit.
Body of missing N.J. man with dementia located, cops say
Police have recovered the body of a man reported missing Tuesday night in South Jersey. Roy Osmundsen, 54, of Cape May Court House, was last seen shortly before 10 p.m. after a vehicle he was traveling in stopped on Route 55 southbound in Vineland, according to State Police. Osmundsen was...
Former Philly cop accused of luring and grooming young girls
A retired Philadelphia police officer is facing charges for allegedly trying to lure underage children. District Attorney Larry Krasner said Patrick Heron is in jail on a $2 million bond. “The conduct alleged includes unlawful sexual contact with minors, some of them quite young. Electronic messages that appear to be...
Man charged with breaking into South Jersey house, peering into other homes
Winslow Township police arrested a man who was wanted for allegedly breaking into a house and peering into the windows of other homes on multiple occasions.
‘I felt him leave’: Mother ran to slain son’s side after hearing gunshots outside Roxborough High
Meredith Elizalde had been waiting for her son Nicolas’ football scrimmage to end Tuesday afternoon at Roxborough High School. What was supposed to be part of their normal routine turned into a nightmare.
N.J. bank agrees to $13M settlement after avoiding Black, Hispanic customers seeking mortgages
A New Jersey-based bank agreed to pay $13 million to settle allegations it engaged in “redlining” — a form of housing discrimination in which a lender intentionally deprives Blacks and Hispanics of loans. “Lakeland avoided serving the credit needs of borrowers in majority Black and Hispanic census...
Multiple juvenile petitions signed against teen involved in chaos in Havertown
HAVERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Multiple juvenile petitions, which are legal documents detailing facts about charges against a child, have been signed against one of the teens involved in the chaos in Havertown last weekend.There's no word on what the exact charges are.Officials say a group of teenagers created panic along Darby and Manoa Roads, attacking and beating victims.Local businesses say the group has caused issues in their establishments.The Haverford Police Department is continuing to work on the case.
