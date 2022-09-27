Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Recreation Board of Charleston, TNThe Charleston ChatterCharleston, TN
River Park Annexation Receives Nod from TVAThe Charleston ChatterCharleston, TN
Charleston, TN Town Hall GuideThe Charleston ChatterCharleston, TN
This Chattanooga Ice Cream Shoppe May Be the Coolest Show on EarthDeanLandChattanooga, TN
A Damp Cowpea Festival hosts Dunn's First Public Appearance Since AppointmentThe Charleston ChatterCharleston, TN
Related
WDEF
Police investigate a barbershop shooting on Brainerd Road
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating a shooting Friday morning on Brainerd Road. Police got the call about shots fired in the 5300 block before the bend just before noon. A witness tells us it happened at a barbershop there. They found evidence of a shooting, but a...
WTVCFOX
Catoosa County jury finds Rossville man guilty of molesting 5-year-old girl
CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — A jury convicted a 22-year-old man from Rossville on child molestation charges, according to Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney Chris Arnt. Tyler McClenny will find out next month how long he'll serve in prison. Arnt says McClenny molested the child in March 2021 while...
WDEF
Police update on collision with dump truck in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Cleveland Police are offering more information today on the crash that killed a 20 year old on Thursday. The victim was Evan Stoops. Investigators say he was traveling north on Georgetown Road when he lost control of his car in the 3800 block near Paul Huff Parkway.
‘Tragic and senseless’ fatal stabbing in Loudon County under investigation
The Loudon County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred overnight Thursday involving two roommates.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDEF
Suspect turns herself in for death of pedestrian last weekend
UPDATE: Attorney McCracken Poston offers more information on the case. He says Sarah Barrett, from Rock Springs, Georgia, is his client. He says she thought she had hit a deer sometime before dawn. Poston says she called police on the same day and handed her vehicle over to investigators for...
WBIR
LCSO: Man charged with murder after stabbing roommate in Loudon County
PHILADELPHIA, Tenn. — A man is dead after being stabbed by his roommate during a fight, according to the Loudon County Sheriff's Office. Around 12:06 a.m. on Thursday, a 911 call came in from a male who said he had stabbed another male at a residence in the 900 block of Old Lee Highway, LCSO said.
850wftl.com
Police searching for information after child’s body found in creek
GRAYSVILLE, GA– — The Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating after the body of an infant was discovered near a canoe Launch. The discovery was made on September 27th around 1:00 p.m. at the entrance of the Graysville Canoe Launch at the South Chickamauga Creek. The...
WTVCFOX
Mother charged in Collegedale: Meth, pot, loaded handgun in car with 2 kids, say police
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. — A mother in Collegedale faces several charges after a traffic stop revealed methamphetamine, marijuana and a loaded handgun in her car -- along with her two children, according to police. A release Thursday morning says officers arrested 30-year-old Ann Marie Swafford on Tuesday. Collegedale Police say...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDEF
22 year old convicted of child molestation
RINGGOLD, Georgia (WDEF) – A 22 year old has been convicted of child molestation in north Georgia. 22 year old Tyler McClenny was accused of molesting the 5 year old daughter of his girlfriend. The mother was at work at the time. During the trial, prosecutors said the little...
dadecountysentinel.com
Dade Deputies Locate, Arrest Shooting Suspect
Dade County deputies were dispatched to the Mapco gas station on Deer Head Cove Road on Thursday, Sept. 22, in reference to a subject shooting at an individual in the parking lot. Deputies responded to the scene and found that the aggressor, and the victim, had both left the scene....
WECT
Dead newborn found lying face down at canoe launch, deputies say
RINGGOLD, Ga. (Gray News) – An underdeveloped infant with the umbilical cord and placenta still attached was found dead in a Georgia creek, officials said. The Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the Graysville Canoe Launch Tuesday afternoon for a report about the infant lying lifeless, face-down at the edge of the creek.
WTVCFOX
Video: Activist disrupts drag show at restaurant on Chattanooga's Riverfront Thursday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An Ooltewah woman who loudly called customers and staff during a drag show at a restaurant on Chattanooga's Riverfront 'wicked, evil perverts' was escorted from the premises Thursday night. The person who shot the video, who is the woman's husband, and who knew beforehand what she...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDEF
Driver killed in crash with a dump truck in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Police say a driver has died in an afternoon crash in Cleveland. They say it happened around 4:30 PM in the 3800 block of Georgetown Road. Investigators say a Kia Soul collided with a dump truck. The dump truck driver was not hurt, but the...
WYFF4.com
Authorities in Georgia investigating after body of newborn baby discovered near creek
RINGGOLD, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Authorities in Georgia are investigating after the body of a newborn baby was found near a creek. According to the Catoosa County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the Graysville Canoe Launch on Tuesday afternoon and found the baby lying face down at the edge of South Chickamauga Creek with the umbilical cord and placenta still attached.
WTVCFOX
Microtel in Chattanooga condemned Tuesday for multiple life safety code violations
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Microtel on McCutcheon Road in Chattanooga was condemned Tuesday for multiple life safety code violations, a city spokesman says. Some issues noted in the letter condemning the building include problems with the interior, fire protection, overall fire safety, and structure security. The building inspection "revealed...
WDEF
Firefighters busy last night in Trenton and Cleveland
CLEVELAND/TRENTON (WDEF) – Wednesday was a busy evening for firefighters in Trenton and Cleveland. Several Dade County fire departments responded to the blaze in their community around 9:30 PM. The home on Maine Avenue was destroyed. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The fire at a Cleveland...
WTVCFOX
THP investigating crash in Rhea County Thursday
RHEA COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol says their investigating a crash that happened in Rhea County Thursday. It was closed at the time of the crash. Both THP and the Rhea County Sheriff's Office are investigating. We are working to learn more details. This is a developing...
WTVC
Stolen property recovered Monday at Chester Frost Park; One arrested
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — At least one person is in custody after a theft bust at Chester Frost Park Monday morning. Our crew on the scene watched as Hamilton County Rangers gathered items such as fishing rods and bicycles, all of which they say were stolen. We also saw...
WDEF
Rhea County student killed in crash
EVENSVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – A Rhea County high school student died in a crash Thursday. It happened just south of Evensville on Back Valley Road at Payne Lane around 4 PM. Troopers say the Toyota Camry left the road and hit a tree. The driver was 18 year old...
WTVCFOX
Vehicle fire causes thousands of dollars in damages to Lookout Valley home Wednesday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga firefighters worked a vehicle fire in a basement garage at a home in the Lookout Valley area late Wednesday night. It happened around 11:15 p.m. in the 3300 block of Oak Burr Drive. The residents smelled smoke and called 911. CFD personnel had the fire...
Comments / 1