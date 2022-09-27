The Celtics made the first notable tweak to their roster during training camp on Friday by agreeing to sign Blake Griffin to a one-year guaranteed deal. The news comes on the heels of the Celtics losing a host of forwards and bigs to injuries in the past month. Danilo Gallinari is expected to miss the season with a torn ACL, Rob Williams is likely out until 2023 as he recovers from knee surgery and Luke Kornet will be out for the next two weeks after suffering a sprained ankle this week.

BOSTON, MA ・ 9 HOURS AGO