Family Fun For Everyone at Starland's Halloween Spooktacular Party
The New England Wildlife Center Invites You to Carve - O - Rama!
Ayanna Pressley, "The Squad" rallies supporters in Somerville
Commuter consternation: Stories and reactions to the latest Green Line Extension delay
The YMCA's 45th Annual Corn Festival Was a Successful Fall Day Of Fun!
Red Sox’s Jarren Duran describes his season as a ‘rollercoaster’
TORONTO — Jarren Duran is back with the Red Sox after spending more than month at Triple-A Worcester. Boston recalled Duran on Friday and placed Kaleb Ort (unvaccinated from COVID-19) on the restricted list. This marks Duran’s fifth stint with Boston this season. “Just a rollercoaster for me,”...
Red Sox roster moves: Jarren Duran called up, Kaleb Ort placed on restricted list
TORONTO — The Red Sox have placed reliever Kaleb Ort on the restricted list because he is unvaccinated from COVID-19. Outfielder Jarren Duran has been activated to take his spot on the active roster. Canada is dropping its requirement that all visitors must be vaccinated against COVID-19 on Saturday....
Red Sox blown out, Nick Pivetta gives up 117.5 mph, 447-foot homer to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
TORONTO — Nick Pivetta’s struggles against AL East opponents continued Friday. The Red Sox right-handed starting pitcher allowed four runs (three earned runs) in 5 innings to the Blue Jays. Boston lost 9-0 here at Rogers Centre. Toronto improved to 14-3 against Boston. Pivetta gave up six hits...
Red Sox relationship with Xander Bogaerts hasn’t soured over contract talks, Sam Kennedy says
It’s no secret that the Red Sox and Xander Bogaerts have stood on unsettled -- if not awkward -- ground all season. The star shortstop is on the verge of opting out of his contract and hitting free agency and, to his disappointment, the sides have been unable to come to terms on a new deal to this point.
Jarren Duran leading off in Red Sox lineup Friday vs. Blue Jays
TORONTO — The Red Sox recalled Jarren Duran from Triple-A Worcester before Friday’s game against the Blue Jays here at Rogers Centre. He’ll lead off and play center field. Duran took Kaleb Ort’s sport on the active roster. Ort was placed on the restricted list because he’s...
Red Sox’s Sam Kennedy responds to LeBron James saying he ‘still hates’ Boston
BOSTON -- It’s not often that a part-owner of the Red Sox goes on the record to say that he hates Boston, but that’s what happened earlier this week with Lakers superstar LeBron James. Speaking on Spectrum SportsNet on Monday, James was telling a story about how he once hated former Celtic Kendrick Perkins, only to become close with him once they played together in Cleveland. In the middle of it, James took a shot.
Red Sox’s Sam Kennedy: It’s ‘mind-boggling’ that people think we’re cheap
As the president and CEO of the Red Sox, Sam Kennedy hears it all about his team. Every narrative about the Red Sox, in some form, lands on his desk, and he then assesses whether he thinks the public perception of the club is true or not. Some of those...
whdh.com
Red Sox spring training facility damaged by Hurricane Ian
BOSTON (WHDH) - The home of the Red Sox in the off-season, Fort Myers, Florida, has been badly hit by Hurricane Ian. The Red Sox organization said that Jet Blue Park, where the Red Sox have played their spring training games for 10 years, was among the areas damaged in the Category 4 hurricane after it made landfall Wednesday. Winds in the city reached 130 miles per hour.
No. 1 Central plays first WMass opponent of season, defeats No. 7 Longmeadow, 53-0
SPRINGFIELD — Following Springfield Central’s loss last week against nationally ranked St. John’s (DC), Golden Eagles head coach Bill Watson preached that it was his job to get more of his players involved — his team needed more depth to give his starting unit a rest when necessary.
Boston North End says farewell to outdoor dining program that ends Friday
Bostonians going to the North End have until the end of Friday to eat outdoors. After restaurants and eateries were required to pay $7,500 to continue outdoor dining beginning on May 1, the popular program was extended by Boston city officials to go past its original end date of Sept. 5. It ends Friday, Sept. 30.
Game of the Week Preview: Wahconah, East Longmeadow football kick off league play with important matchup (video)
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Teams across Western Massachusetts will play the first games of their league schedules this week and none will be more interesting to watch than the Suburban South league matchup between No. 3 Wahconah and No. 6 East Longmeadow.
Celtics sign Blake Griffin to one-year deal to shore up front court depth
The Celtics had available roster spots and a need to shore up their front court depth, and that’s what they did Friday. Boston has agreed to sign six-time All-Star Blake Griffin to a one-year, fully-guaranteed deal, a source confirmed to MassLive. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report the news.
Making a case for every Suburban South football team to win the league
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. The Suburban South is the most competitive football league from top to bottom in Western Massachusetts this year. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the...
Jaedyn Perez, strong fourth quarter leads No. 5 Agawam football past No. 10 Amherst (video)
AGAWAM – Once the final whistle was blown between No. 5 Agawam football and No. 10 Amherst on Friday, Brownies coach John Benjamin let out a sigh of relief.
What Blake Griffin signing means for Celtics roster options
The Celtics made the first notable tweak to their roster during training camp on Friday by agreeing to sign Blake Griffin to a one-year guaranteed deal. The news comes on the heels of the Celtics losing a host of forwards and bigs to injuries in the past month. Danilo Gallinari is expected to miss the season with a torn ACL, Rob Williams is likely out until 2023 as he recovers from knee surgery and Luke Kornet will be out for the next two weeks after suffering a sprained ankle this week.
Live Coverage: Week 4 of Western Mass. High School Football
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. League matchups kick off Week 4 with a slate of games throughout Western Massachusetts. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site,...
Scoreboard: Minnechaug wins gymnastics tri-meet against Westfield and Agawam
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Minnechaug won big at their gymnastics tri-meet against Westfield and Agawam on Friday. The Falcons earned the top team score with three gymnasts in the top-four scores for the all-around.
Daily Field Hockey Stats Leaders: Frontier’s Rowan Reilly, Lila Roche among leaders & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Note: Stats Leaders is based on results sent to MassLive. If a player is missing, coaches should email sports@masslive.com. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of...
Hampshire gymnasts seize top three spots in all-around to claim opening night victory
WESTFIELD – There is a good reason that the Westfield High School gymnastics team may still be seeing red. Hampshire Regional swept the top three spots in the all-around competition on opening night Tuesday, and the Red Raiders went on to finish first as a team in the season opener. The Red Raiders won with a score of 132.70, besting Westfield (124.24) and Chicopee Comprehensive (105.35).
No. 8 Minnechaug football too much for No. 14 Chicopee Comp to handle as Falcons win, 41-6
CHICOPEE – The No. 8 Minnechaug football team used a balanced attack that netted more than 400 yards to overwhelm No. 14 Chicopee Comp, 41-6.
