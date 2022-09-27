ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Red Sox’s Sam Kennedy responds to LeBron James saying he ‘still hates’ Boston

BOSTON -- It’s not often that a part-owner of the Red Sox goes on the record to say that he hates Boston, but that’s what happened earlier this week with Lakers superstar LeBron James. Speaking on Spectrum SportsNet on Monday, James was telling a story about how he once hated former Celtic Kendrick Perkins, only to become close with him once they played together in Cleveland. In the middle of it, James took a shot.
whdh.com

Red Sox spring training facility damaged by Hurricane Ian

BOSTON (WHDH) - The home of the Red Sox in the off-season, Fort Myers, Florida, has been badly hit by Hurricane Ian. The Red Sox organization said that Jet Blue Park, where the Red Sox have played their spring training games for 10 years, was among the areas damaged in the Category 4 hurricane after it made landfall Wednesday. Winds in the city reached 130 miles per hour.
Game of the Week Preview: Wahconah, East Longmeadow football kick off league play with important matchup (video)

Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Teams across Western Massachusetts will play the first games of their league schedules this week and none will be more interesting to watch than the Suburban South league matchup between No. 3 Wahconah and No. 6 East Longmeadow.
What Blake Griffin signing means for Celtics roster options

The Celtics made the first notable tweak to their roster during training camp on Friday by agreeing to sign Blake Griffin to a one-year guaranteed deal. The news comes on the heels of the Celtics losing a host of forwards and bigs to injuries in the past month. Danilo Gallinari is expected to miss the season with a torn ACL, Rob Williams is likely out until 2023 as he recovers from knee surgery and Luke Kornet will be out for the next two weeks after suffering a sprained ankle this week.
Hampshire gymnasts seize top three spots in all-around to claim opening night victory

WESTFIELD – There is a good reason that the Westfield High School gymnastics team may still be seeing red. Hampshire Regional swept the top three spots in the all-around competition on opening night Tuesday, and the Red Raiders went on to finish first as a team in the season opener. The Red Raiders won with a score of 132.70, besting Westfield (124.24) and Chicopee Comprehensive (105.35).
