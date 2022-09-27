Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in MississippiAlina AndrasMississippi State
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Major wholesale grocery store chain opening another new store location in Tennessee this weekKristen WaltersMemphis, TN
2022 NBA Draft Review: Memphis GrizzliesAdrian HolmanMemphis, TN
Tennessee Man Loses $80,000 USD in Cryptocurrency Investment Scam, Wiping out his Entire Life SavingsZack LoveMemphis, TN
Michael Jai White and wife Gillian White promote movie at Malco Powerhouse
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Saturday, September 24th, actors Michael Jai White and his wife Gillian White, attended the showing of their movie, Take Back. The movie is based on true events, and tells the story of sex trafficking, with Mickey Rourke as the main antagonist. Michael stars as a husband and teacher, and Gillian plays his wife and a lawyer who shares a dark past with Rourke's character.
actionnews5.com
Action News 5 personalities among favorites in Best of Memphis awards
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Flyer’s Best of Memphis 2022 awards are out, and some familiar Action News 5 personalities are among this year’s big winners, as voted on by the Memphis Flyer’s readers. Joe Birch was named the Best Broadcast Reporter and Best TV News...
The Rock visits Mississippi trailer park where he lived as a teen
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson took a trip down memory lane visiting the trailer park in Walls, Mississippi, where he spent his teenage years. Bob Turner, the owner of the Lakeview Trailer Park, posted pictures on his Facebook page of Johnson with Walls alderman and former wrestling manager Bruno Lauer, also known as […]
Tennessee Tribune
The Return of the Bank Fishing King
MEMPHIS, TN — Chester Allen has a life tale for the ages. The 55-year-old supply chain manager had a debilitating stroke last year that left him totally crippled and with quadruple vision. His best friend Preston Gibson passed away from Covid and his doctors told him he had no hope for recovery.
actionnews5.com
Supporters of MoSH drag show plan march in solidarity after cancellation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Just one week after a community event was shut down due to protesters, supporters of the event are coming together in solidarity. The Memphis Museum of Science and History’s “family-friendly drag show” was canceled last Friday. The event was supposed to be a...
drifttravel.com
Memphis Haunts for Halloween Fun
There’s nowhere quite like Memphis, even more so during the spookiest date on the calendar. With a host of fabled haunted locations, some of the country’s best pumpkin patches, and even spooky fun for kids, the city of Memphis is a great place to be during Halloween. Great...
This Is The Best Bakery In Tennessee
Mashed found the best bakeries across the country, including this favorite in Tennessee.
actionnews5.com
Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium Memphis Tiger game day parking info
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium provided parking info for the 11:00 a.m. kickoff against Temple. The Southern at Hollywood parking lot will open at 7:00 a.m., with cash or card permitted, and tailgating will not be allowed. Southern at Hollywood lot will cost $30 per vehicle.
Abducted Tenn. Teacher Eliza Fletcher's Cause of Death Confirmed as Autopsy Is Released
The body of Eliza Fletcher, a kindergarten teacher and mother of two, was found earlier this month after she was kidnapped during her morning jog in Memphis, Tenn. A cause of death has been determined for the Tennessee kindergarten teacher whose body was found earlier this month after she was kidnapped during her morning jog. West Tennessee Regional Forensic Center in Memphis found that Eliza Fletcher, 34, died of a gunshot wound to the back of the head, and she also suffered jaw fractures and blunt force injuries to her right...
Hurricane Ian hits home of former Memphian
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A former Memphian now living in Florida has been directly impacted by Hurricane Ian. Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday as a Category-4 storm with 150-mile-per-hour winds. Though Hurricane Ian has slowed, at least two million households and businesses were without power at the height of the storm. Former Memphian Connie Adam and her […]
Eliza Fletcher’s cause of death revealed
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A newly released autopsy describes how Memphis mother and teacher Eliza Fletcher was killed. According to the autopsy report, the 34-year-old Fletcher died of a gunshot wound and blunt force injuries to the head. She was shot in the back of the head from an intermediate...
actionnews5.com
Memphis tour bus group mistaken for migrants in Massachusetts
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A tour gone horribly wrong. A group of Memphians, on a tour of Cape Cod in Massachusetts, were confronted by an off-duty national guardsman who mistook the group for a busload of migrants. Four of the women who were on that bus sat down with Action...
actionnews5.com
Black Restaurant Week highlights Black-owned businesses in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week is Memphis Black Restaurant Week -- a week to celebrate and highlight Black-owned businesses here in the Mid-South. This week you have several opportunities to try black-owned restaurants at a discounted price. The Genre on Poplar Avenue in downtown Memphis is just one of...
actionnews5.com
Memphis moving company sends truckloads of supplies to Hurricane Ian victims
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One day after Ian walloped the Florida coastline as a powerful Category 4 hurricane, Armstrong Relocation is jumping into action to bring relief to those affected by the storm. As early as sunrise Thursday morning, the Memphis moving company already shipped off around 40,000 pounds of...
localmemphis.com
'It's just so exciting': Liberty Park taking final shape next to Liberty Bowl in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Liberty Park complex is quickly rising and is set to open soon next to the Liberty Bowl in Midtown Memphis. Those overseeing the project said Liberty Park is on track to open sometime in December, with a special grand opening date being finalized. "As we...
localmemphis.com
'I just want to see some water on a long vacation': Shelby Co. man wins $200,000 lottery prize
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Shelby County man is $200,000 richer thanks to an instant lottery ticket he bought in Cordova. According to the Tennessee Lottery, JaQuon S. went to Nashville with several members of his family to redeem his prize from a Win Win Win instant ticket. (Winners of prizes over $199,999 must claim their prize in Nashville.)
actionnews5.com
Friends, family of missing Southwest Memphis man say they haven’t seen him in weeks
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has issued a City Watch Alert for a man family and friends say they have not seen nor heard from in weeks. Police say 30-year-old Dwane Douthet was last seen on Cimmaron Drive. Douthet is currently homeless, authorities say. MPD asks that...
actionnews5.com
Crosstown self-defense gym sees increase in participants after kidnapping of Eliza Fletcher
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Crosstown self-defense gym is giving back to the Latinx community for Hispanic Heritage Month. A trainer there is hosting a free class this weekend. Those classes seem to be more in demand across the Mid-South. The gym owner, Josh Metcalf, says his participants have doubled...
actionnews5.com
Shooting in Hollywood area leaves 1 dead, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police officers are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in the Hollywood area Thursday morning. Officer responded to a shooting on Bryan Street around 8:18 a.m. to find the man suffering a gunshot wound. He died on the scene. No suspect information...
Memphis’ first black church congregation receives $548k grant
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis’ first church congregation of color has received a grant of $548,000 for preservation. This week, the Collins Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church received a preservation grant of $500,000 for construction costs for repairs and improvements. A pre-preservation planning grant of nearly $48,000 was also awarded to the church for assessment/analysis of […]
