Memphis, TN

WATN Local Memphis

Michael Jai White and wife Gillian White promote movie at Malco Powerhouse

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Saturday, September 24th, actors Michael Jai White and his wife Gillian White, attended the showing of their movie, Take Back. The movie is based on true events, and tells the story of sex trafficking, with Mickey Rourke as the main antagonist. Michael stars as a husband and teacher, and Gillian plays his wife and a lawyer who shares a dark past with Rourke's character.
WREG

The Rock visits Mississippi trailer park where he lived as a teen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson took a trip down memory lane visiting the trailer park in Walls, Mississippi, where he spent his teenage years. Bob Turner, the owner of the Lakeview Trailer Park, posted pictures on his Facebook page of Johnson with Walls alderman and former wrestling manager Bruno Lauer, also known as […]
Tennessee Tribune

The Return of the Bank Fishing King

MEMPHIS, TN — Chester Allen has a life tale for the ages. The 55-year-old supply chain manager had a debilitating stroke last year that left him totally crippled and with quadruple vision. His best friend Preston Gibson passed away from Covid and his doctors told him he had no hope for recovery.
drifttravel.com

Memphis Haunts for Halloween Fun

There’s nowhere quite like Memphis, even more so during the spookiest date on the calendar. With a host of fabled haunted locations, some of the country’s best pumpkin patches, and even spooky fun for kids, the city of Memphis is a great place to be during Halloween. Great...
actionnews5.com

Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium Memphis Tiger game day parking info

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium provided parking info for the 11:00 a.m. kickoff against Temple. The Southern at Hollywood parking lot will open at 7:00 a.m., with cash or card permitted, and tailgating will not be allowed. Southern at Hollywood lot will cost $30 per vehicle.
Dwayne Johnson
Abducted Tenn. Teacher Eliza Fletcher's Cause of Death Confirmed as Autopsy Is Released

The body of Eliza Fletcher, a kindergarten teacher and mother of two, was found earlier this month after she was kidnapped during her morning jog in Memphis, Tenn. A cause of death has been determined for the Tennessee kindergarten teacher whose body was found earlier this month after she was kidnapped during her morning jog. West Tennessee Regional Forensic Center in Memphis found that Eliza Fletcher, 34, died of a gunshot wound to the back of the head, and she also suffered jaw fractures and blunt force injuries to her right...
WREG

Hurricane Ian hits home of former Memphian

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A former Memphian now living in Florida has been directly impacted by Hurricane Ian. Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday as a Category-4 storm with 150-mile-per-hour winds. Though Hurricane Ian has slowed, at least two million households and businesses were without power at the height of the storm. Former Memphian Connie Adam and her […]
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Eliza Fletcher's cause of death revealed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A newly released autopsy describes how Memphis mother and teacher Eliza Fletcher was killed. According to the autopsy report, the 34-year-old Fletcher died of a gunshot wound and blunt force injuries to the head. She was shot in the back of the head from an intermediate...
actionnews5.com

Memphis tour bus group mistaken for migrants in Massachusetts

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A tour gone horribly wrong. A group of Memphians, on a tour of Cape Cod in Massachusetts, were confronted by an off-duty national guardsman who mistook the group for a busload of migrants. Four of the women who were on that bus sat down with Action...
actionnews5.com

Black Restaurant Week highlights Black-owned businesses in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week is Memphis Black Restaurant Week -- a week to celebrate and highlight Black-owned businesses here in the Mid-South. This week you have several opportunities to try black-owned restaurants at a discounted price. The Genre on Poplar Avenue in downtown Memphis is just one of...
actionnews5.com

Memphis moving company sends truckloads of supplies to Hurricane Ian victims

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One day after Ian walloped the Florida coastline as a powerful Category 4 hurricane, Armstrong Relocation is jumping into action to bring relief to those affected by the storm. As early as sunrise Thursday morning, the Memphis moving company already shipped off around 40,000 pounds of...
actionnews5.com

Shooting in Hollywood area leaves 1 dead, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police officers are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in the Hollywood area Thursday morning. Officer responded to a shooting on Bryan Street around 8:18 a.m. to find the man suffering a gunshot wound. He died on the scene. No suspect information...
WREG

Memphis' first black church congregation receives $548k grant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis’ first church congregation of color has received a grant of $548,000 for preservation. This week, the Collins Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church received a preservation grant of $500,000 for construction costs for repairs and improvements. A pre-preservation planning grant of nearly $48,000 was also awarded to the church for assessment/analysis of […]
