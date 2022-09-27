ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
Ultimate Metallica

Ex-Metallica Bassist Ron McGovney Responds to Dave Mustaine’s ‘Alpha Male’ Claim

Original Metallica bassist Ron McGovney has responded to fellow former member Dave Mustaine's claim that he's "clearly the alpha male" of the founding members. Mustaine, the longtime leader of Megadeth, asserted as much in a recent interview when comparing his early leadership to that of Metallica's figureheads, James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich. (Guitarist Kirk Hammett replaced Mustaine in Metallica in 1983.)
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lars Ulrich
Person
James Hetfield
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#America Online#Aol#Aol 9 0 Optimized#St Anger
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Music
Metallica
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Netflix
Ultimate Metallica

When Robert Trujillo Accidentally Cut Ozzy Osbourne’s Stage Power

Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo recalled the 1991 moment he accidentally cut the stage power while Ozzy Osbourne was performing. The incident took place long before he joined Osbourne’s band and later became a member of Metallica. He was touring in support of the debut album by Infectious Grooves, his Suicidal Tendencies side project with Mike Muir.
MUSIC
Ultimate Metallica

Blackened Whiskey Announces Collaboration With James Hetfield + Drew Estate Cigars

Blackened American Whiskey has announced an exciting new venture with James Hetfield, Master Distiller & Blender Rob Dietrich and Drew Estate Cigars. The collaboration, Hetfield X Dietrich X Drew, is Blackened's new M81 maduro cigar and was recently announced on Drew Estate Cigars' live YouTube broadcast, Freestyle Live Event Pack Mania. Dietrich was on hand to chat with Drew Estates' JD, Willy, Pedro and Jack about the cigar and explained that this has been a secret he and the band have been sitting on for two years.
DRINKS
Ultimate Metallica

Ultimate Metallica

751
Followers
425
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ultimate Metallica wiki complete with biography, discography, music videos and the latest Metallica news.

 http://ultimatemetallica.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy