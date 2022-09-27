Read full article on original website
Related
Ex-Metallica Bassist Ron McGovney Responds to Dave Mustaine’s ‘Alpha Male’ Claim
Original Metallica bassist Ron McGovney has responded to fellow former member Dave Mustaine's claim that he's "clearly the alpha male" of the founding members. Mustaine, the longtime leader of Megadeth, asserted as much in a recent interview when comparing his early leadership to that of Metallica's figureheads, James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich. (Guitarist Kirk Hammett replaced Mustaine in Metallica in 1983.)
Mustaine Says He Texted Hetfield About the Metallica Singer’s Onstage Insecurity
Megadeth bandleader Dave Mustaine said he recently texted James Hetfield after the Metallica singer-guitarist admitted to insecurity onstage this spring. At a Metallica concert in May, Hetfield got emotional before playing the metal band's "Sad But True." And he shared his fears with the audience. "I wasn't feeling very good...
Dave Mustaine Regrets Punching James Hetfield in Metallica’s Early Days
Megadeth bandleader Dave Mustaine recently expressed regret for punching Metallica's James Hetfield back in the band's early days, when Mustaine was a member of Metallica. That's what he told Revolver in a new video answering Megadeth fan questions on Wednesday (Sept. 21). Guitarist Kirk Hammett replaced Mustaine in Metallica in 1983.
Metallica Ask Audience About ‘St. Anger,’ Get Boos in Return
Metallica like to test their audience's reaction to St. Anger on the road, with singer-guitarist James Hetfield showing a good sense of humor about some fans' opposition to the 2003 Metallica album. In one such instance from earlier this year, a chorus of boos erupted when Hetfield asked a concert...
RELATED PEOPLE
‘The Ultimate Metallica Show’ Recap: Metallica’s Cover of Alice in Chains’ ‘Would?’
I was looking forward to this episode of The Ultimate Metallica Show all week. We played a lot of great tunes, including a live track from Cain's Ballroom in 1986 and a demo of "Damage, Inc." from James Hetfield's legendary riff tape, but the song I was most excited for was Metallica's cover of Alice in Chains' "Would?".
Dave Mustaine Asserts Why He Was the ‘Alpha Male’ During His Time in Metallica
Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine didn't mince words while discussing the personality dynamics in his old band Metallica, saying that he was "clearly the alpha male" in the group. Mustaine fired that off while talking about Megadeth's latest album The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead! in an interview with Classic Rock magazine.
How Working With Metallica and Ozzy Osbourne Differed for Robert Trujillo
Robert Trujillo says Metallica's James Hetfield and former boss Ozzy Osbourne liked his approach to bass – but in different ways. He played with Osbourne during the ‘90s before joining Metallica in 2003. More recently, Trujillo reunited with Osbourne for the Black Sabbath icon's latest solo album, Patient Number 9.
What Legendary Metallica Songs Would Sound Like With ‘St. Anger’ Drums
A drummer on YouTube has made a video playing classic Metallica songs, but with the drum sounds of St. Anger. Indeed, they replaced all the drums on the tracks with the ringing, open-snare drum tone of the metal legends' polarizing 2003 album. Think you can handle it? In the clip,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
How to Stream Metallica’s Performance at Global Citizen Festival in New York City
Metallica are set to headline the 2022 edition of the Global Citizen Festival at Central Park in New York City on Saturday, Sept. 24. The festival kicks off at 4PM ET and will conclude around 10PM ET. Though there are no set times available to the public yet, we do...
Listen to Metallica’s Whiskey Playlist For New Collaboration with Wes Henderson
Metallica recently announced the latest addition to Blackened American Whiskey's Masters of Whiskey series. The new collaboration with Wes Henderson—co-founder of Angel's Envy—is set to hit store shelves this fall and now, fans and whiskey drinkers alike can tune into the full playlist used in the new whiskey's Black Noise sonic enhancement process.
Rob Trujillo Names the Best Song to Introduce People to Metallica (And It’s Not What You Think)
Rob Trujillo has named the best song to serve as the introduction to any person who isn't already a Metallica fan and, no, it's not what you think! Neither "Master of Puppets" nor "Enter Sandman," but it is a song from the Master of Puppets album. “For me that’s pretty...
Metallica and Blackened Announce Newest Release in Masters of Whiskey Series
Earlier this year, Metallica and Blackened American Whiskey announced their first-ever Kentucky straight rye whiskey, the appropriately titled "Rye the Lightning." Less than six months later, they're ready for another new release. "Our secret is officially out," Rob Dietrich, Master Distiller & Blender of Blackened, recently wrote on Instagram. "I...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lars Ulrich + Brian Johnson Rock Electrifying AC/DC Set at Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
It's one big performance after another at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert going on at London's Wembley Stadium. The audience just got an electrifying dose of rock with AC/DC's Brian Johnson joining the Foo Fighters with special guest drummer Lars Ulrich sitting in behind the kit. The two song set...
Kirk Hammett Soundtracks Mysterious Journal Recordings as Person Seeks Lost Sibling
Super horror fan Kirk Hammett loves a good scare - and now he's providing one for fans with a mysterious new post on his TikTok and Twitter accounts that combines acoustic music with a good old-fashioned horror story. Shared today, September 10, the Metaliica guitarist offers a bluesy soundtrack accompanied...
Metal Supergroup Covers Black Sabbath at Taylor Hawkins Tribute
Foo Fighters cranked the gain to "11" at Tuesday Night's Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert at Los Angeles' Kia Forum, blazing through two Black Sabbath covers with a makeshift supergroup featuring Sabbath's Geezer Butler, Metallica's Lars Ulrich and former Skid Row singer Sebastian Bach. Dave Grohl introduced the trio in a...
When Robert Trujillo Accidentally Cut Ozzy Osbourne’s Stage Power
Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo recalled the 1991 moment he accidentally cut the stage power while Ozzy Osbourne was performing. The incident took place long before he joined Osbourne’s band and later became a member of Metallica. He was touring in support of the debut album by Infectious Grooves, his Suicidal Tendencies side project with Mike Muir.
Mickey Guyton Joins Metallica For a Rendition Of ‘Nothing Else Matters’ in New York City [Watch]
Heavy metal giants Metallica played a set at the Global Citizen Festival in New York City's Central Park on Saturday night (Sept. 24), and they had a surprise up their sleeves: The band invited Mickey Guyton, who played the festival earlier that day, back to the stage for a performance of "Nothing Else Matters."
Blackened Whiskey Announces Collaboration With James Hetfield + Drew Estate Cigars
Blackened American Whiskey has announced an exciting new venture with James Hetfield, Master Distiller & Blender Rob Dietrich and Drew Estate Cigars. The collaboration, Hetfield X Dietrich X Drew, is Blackened's new M81 maduro cigar and was recently announced on Drew Estate Cigars' live YouTube broadcast, Freestyle Live Event Pack Mania. Dietrich was on hand to chat with Drew Estates' JD, Willy, Pedro and Jack about the cigar and explained that this has been a secret he and the band have been sitting on for two years.
Ultimate Metallica
751
Followers
425
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT
The Ultimate Metallica wiki complete with biography, discography, music videos and the latest Metallica news.http://ultimatemetallica.com/
Comments / 0