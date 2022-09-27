Read full article on original website
Disappeared In Delaware: Where Are These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Castle, DE
Teen Girl Was Five Months Pregnant When She Disappeared From Her Newark, Delaware Home. Where Is Janteyl Johnson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNewark, DE
He Went For A Weekend Visit With His Father. He Never Returned. The Disappearance Of Shawn WhiteThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWilmington, DE
Stranger Things Inspired Halloween Beer Garden Debuts in Center CityMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
3 Great Pizza Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
NJ Food & Craft Festival is back for another year
I love any type of festival, but I'd be lying if I said food-oriented ones weren’t the greatest. Gloucester City Softball Complex hosted the first event last year as a way to support Helping Hand Food Pantry and is ready for round two on October 1st. The event will...
A McDonald’s Success Story–From Flipping Burgers to Millionaire
Tanya R. Hill-HollidayImage via Tanya R. Hill-Holliday. Tanya Renee Hill-Holliday is proof that flipping burgers can make you a millionaire, writes Jeremy M. Lazarus for the Richmond Free Press.
While this firehouse for sale charmed TikTok, the inside is really eerie. Check it out
“It kinda looks like the one from the 80s ‘Ghostbusters’ movie,” one person said of the historic Philadelphia building.
West Chester Tattoo Artist Who Used to be Homeless Now Has Thousands of Fans Around the World
Gia Rose, a 40-year-old tattoo artist in West Chester, has endured hardships throughout the beginning of her life, but she didn’t let them stop her from opening one of the first woman-owned tattoo studios in the nation, reports staff from 6ABC.
and you will know it’s done when the oil stops bubbling
And you will know it’s done when the oil stops bubbling. Food is community, food is power, food is legacy, food is memory, food is love, food is home, food is life. Food has the capacity of bringing folks from different backgrounds together. Food is personal history, oral history, and oral tradition. Whether it’s a recipe that has been passed down from generation to generation, or the recipe we’ve made because it makes us feel good, recipes hold special places in our lives. We think about traditions and rituals that bond us together. We think about how we have a particular way we observe and practice food-making and eating. Whether it is at a table, or in front of the refrigerator- food holds deep value to all of us. This is a project that looks at these traditions and finds unions between multiple traditions.
Is Dave & Busters Opening in Atlantic City, NJ?
Is a Dave & Busters opening in Atlantic City? The honest answer is, I don't know for sure. But, here's what I do know. What Do We Know About a Dave & Busters Opening in A.C.?. Wednesday, an Atlantic City company called Boardwalk Development posted on Facebook saying, "NEW CUSTOMER ANNOUNCEMENT: Boardwalk Design & Development has been named the permit manager for the Dave And Busters to the Atlantic City location,#boardwalkdevelopment #permits #daveandbusters #atlanticcity"
Devil's Den to close next month after 14 years – but first it's hosting a blowout block party
Devil's Den, a gastropub in South Philadelphia known for its 17 rotating drafts and over 200 bottles of beer, is closing its doors next month after 14 years in business. But before that happens, owner Erin Wallace is commemorating the bittersweet occasion with one final Blow Out Block Party on Sunday, Oct. 2 from 1 to 7 p.m. The event will close down the street at 11th and Ellsworth with food, live music and plenty of beer.
Devoted Lehigh Valley Dad, Waterproofing Company Owner, Karate Blackbelt Dies At 39
Devoted Lehigh Valley father, waterproofing company owner, and karate blackbelt Brock H. Schneck died at his home on Tuesday, Sept. 13. He was 39. Born in Allentown, Brock attended Northampton High School, where he played varsity baseball for three years before graduating in 2001, his obituary says. Brock went on...
Pennsylvania Airport Named the Worst in America
Traveling can be enough of a headache without having to deal with a bad airport. As it turns out, one airport in Pennsylvania is considered the worst in America, which isn’t the best news for local travelers. Each year, J.D. Power releases its list of the worst airports in...
Police Need Help: 9 Teens Have Gone Missing in Philadelphia, PA, This Month
Authorities in Philadelphia are asking for your help locating nine teenagers that have gone missing in the month of September. And it's not just this month that the city has seen several youths vanish, nor is it just people in that age group. Every month, the city sees people of...
Suspects wanted for breaking into a Center City restaurant, stealing liquor and cash
Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man and woman are wanted by Philadelphia police for gaining entry into QU Japan Bistro and stealing items. The incident happened on September 24, 2022, at 1635 Market Street around 10:30 pm. According to police, a man and woman used a drill to unlock the front door...
Missing teen girl last seen in Stenton heading to school in a purple dashiki
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen on September 18, 2022. Police say 13-year-old Egypt Lackey was last seen on the 8100 block of Temple Rd around 8:20 am. Lackey was last seen wearing a black denim jacket, black/purple dashiki,...
Another one bites the dust: Creepy, abandoned NJ shore motel demolished
Another decades-old, abandoned motel at the Jersey Shore has met the wrecking ball. And, no, we're not talking about the old Inn of the Dove in Egg Harbor Township, which is also being demolished. This particular motel found itself stuck in time, tucked away between the shadows of the huge...
Woman, minor arrested in shooting of Pa. rapper PnB Rock
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two people have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of rapper PnB Rock and Los Angeles police were searching Wednesday for a third suspect they warned should be considered armed and dangerous. The Philadelphia artist, whose real name is Rakim Allen, was gunned...
An actor and Philly native comes home to encourage big change through small choices
Actor Elijah Everett is hosting a community empowerment event on Saturday at his alma mater, Academy Park High School in Sharon Hill, Pa. “I’ve seen the decline in our community there,” he said. “We have to get outside our norm of thinking.”
This Huge New Jersey Tourist City Will Now Sell Recreational Marijuana
April 21st is a day that'll likely be remembered for a long time to come in Jersey. It was the day that Marijuana was legally allowed to be sold and consumed in the Garden State. New Jersey, according to The Guardian was one of the first states on the East...
Philadelphia Police Department used 'Fantasyland' Coordinates for Years until Discovered; Now they use 'Atlantic Ocean'
For over 10 years, the Philadelphia Police Department logged the coordinates for crimes "without an exact location" to Disney World. It continued unchecked for years until a news investigation questioned the practice. So they decided to log these crimes into the middle of the Atlantic Ocean.
Missing woman last seen in North Philadelphia
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing woman last seen on Tuesday. Police say 24-year-old Munirah Lowery was last seen on the 2300 block N. 17th Street around 1:50 pm. Lowery was last seen wearing a black top, grey sweatpants, and black Crocs,...
More New Jersey towns move to ban ATVs and dirt bikes
A growing number of New Jersey towns are cracking down on or outright banning ATVs and dirt bikes. Paterson is the latest, joining Jersey City, Trenton and Atlantic City with restrictive actions. Mayor Andre Sayegh is announcing the ban of "ATVs, dirt bikes, minibikes and snowmobiles" on all public property...
Sharswood housing development opens to help revitalize blighted neighborhood
Residents of a newly-constructed affordable housing development in the Sharswood neighborhood of North Philadelphia will start to move there within a few weeks. The investment is designed to help revitalize the community.
