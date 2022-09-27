ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, NJ

Lifestyle
State
New Jersey State
Basketball
muralarts.org

and you will know it’s done when the oil stops bubbling

And you will know it’s done when the oil stops bubbling. Food is community, food is power, food is legacy, food is memory, food is love, food is home, food is life. Food has the capacity of bringing folks from different backgrounds together. Food is personal history, oral history, and oral tradition. Whether it’s a recipe that has been passed down from generation to generation, or the recipe we’ve made because it makes us feel good, recipes hold special places in our lives. We think about traditions and rituals that bond us together. We think about how we have a particular way we observe and practice food-making and eating. Whether it is at a table, or in front of the refrigerator- food holds deep value to all of us. This is a project that looks at these traditions and finds unions between multiple traditions.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Is Dave & Busters Opening in Atlantic City, NJ?

Is a Dave & Busters opening in Atlantic City? The honest answer is, I don't know for sure. But, here's what I do know. What Do We Know About a Dave & Busters Opening in A.C.?. Wednesday, an Atlantic City company called Boardwalk Development posted on Facebook saying, "NEW CUSTOMER ANNOUNCEMENT: Boardwalk Design & Development has been named the permit manager for the Dave And Busters to the Atlantic City location,#boardwalkdevelopment #permits #daveandbusters #atlanticcity"
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
phillyvoice.com

Devil's Den to close next month after 14 years – but first it's hosting a blowout block party

Devil's Den, a gastropub in South Philadelphia known for its 17 rotating drafts and over 200 bottles of beer, is closing its doors next month after 14 years in business. But before that happens, owner Erin Wallace is commemorating the bittersweet occasion with one final Blow Out Block Party on Sunday, Oct. 2 from 1 to 7 p.m. The event will close down the street at 11th and Ellsworth with food, live music and plenty of beer.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
975thefanatic.com

Pennsylvania Airport Named the Worst in America

Traveling can be enough of a headache without having to deal with a bad airport. As it turns out, one airport in Pennsylvania is considered the worst in America, which isn’t the best news for local travelers. Each year, J.D. Power releases its list of the worst airports in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Missing woman last seen in North Philadelphia

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing woman last seen on Tuesday. Police say 24-year-old Munirah Lowery was last seen on the 2300 block N. 17th Street around 1:50 pm. Lowery was last seen wearing a black top, grey sweatpants, and black Crocs,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New Jersey 101.5

More New Jersey towns move to ban ATVs and dirt bikes

A growing number of New Jersey towns are cracking down on or outright banning ATVs and dirt bikes. Paterson is the latest, joining Jersey City, Trenton and Atlantic City with restrictive actions. Mayor Andre Sayegh is announcing the ban of "ATVs, dirt bikes, minibikes and snowmobiles" on all public property...
PATERSON, NJ

