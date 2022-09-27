Read full article on original website
Related
Hampden County real estate transactions: See the top 10 most expensive homes sold from September 18-24
A house in East Longmeadow that sold for $726,900 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Hampden County between Sep. 18 and Sep. 24. In total, 204 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last two weeks, with an average price of $301,379. The average price per square foot ended up at $195.
Site of historic 1876 Northampton bank robbery on sale for $2.25 million
A slice of United States history is on the market in Northampton. The building at 135 Main Street once housed the Northampton National Bank — the site of the largest bank robbery in US history at the time in 1876 — and it is currently on sale for $2.25 million. You can find the listing here on Realtor.com.
nerej.com
Bongiorni of SR Commercial Realty brokers sale of retail portfolio in downtown Springfield
Springfield, MA Paul Bongiorni of SR Commercial Realty represented the seller of a retail portfolio at 885-887 Sumner Ave. and 9-15 Dorset St. The sale consisted of three buildings: A single-tenant building on Sumner Ave., a multi-tenant plaza on Dorset St., and a small warehouse. The buildings are fully leased to four small businesses and total 4,888 s/f of rentable space. The sale price was $310,000.
Worcester’s population growth means more package stores as city approves 5 new licenses
Five new all-alcohol package store licenses have been approved in Worcester after population growth recorded by the 2020 U.S. Census led to more licenses being created. The city’s License Commission held a special meeting Thursday to award the five licenses. A group of six applicants, including new businesses and existing stores with only malt and wine licenses, presented their plans to the commission at the board’s previous meeting on Sept. 22.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Westfield, Southwick businesses find success with part-time Big E space
WEST SPRINGFIELD — Local businesses have found the new “Front Porch” at the Big E to be a hit as the fair nears its conclusion for 2022. The Front Porch is a new section of Eastern States Exposition that debuted this year, just outside Door 9 of the Better Living Center. The idea came from a collaboration between the Big E itself, Feel Good, Shop Local, and Blooms Flower Truck, and was intended to provide an option for local businesses to represent themselves at the fair without having to commit to all 17 days.
Growing Up on the Yankee Candle Compound in Massachusetts With a Water Park, Two-Story Arcade, Golf Course
Her childhood home hit the market at a whopping $23,000,000 in western Massachusetts. Kyle Kittredge's father is selling the Yankee Candle estate, a sprawling 60 acres of land, with 120,000 square feet of space, and eight buildings total. Owned by the late Yankee Candle founder Michael James Kittredge II, this...
Tenants of collapsed Worcester apartment plead for more time in hotel: ‘We need help’
Mercy Martin had lived in her apartment at 267 Mill St. in Worcester for 17 years before the building’s roof collapsed, now she’s on the verge of living in a shelter. Martin has been staying at a hotel since the collapse on July 15 and is pleading for her and her fellow tenants’ stay to be extended.
Worcester City Council makes Indian Lake jet ski ban permanent
A temporary ban on personal watercraft use on Indian Lake that was set to expire at the end of September is now permanent following a Worcester City Council vote Thursday. The councilors voted 9 to 1 to make the ban permanent, with Councilor At-Large Khrystian King voting against it. Councilor At-Large Thu Nguyen was absent from Thursday’s meeting.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ziggy Bombs prepares to open downtown Worcester restaurant in a few weeks, hangs sign above storefront
The much-awaited opening of a popular food truck’s brick-and-mortar restaurant in downtown Worcester is just a few weeks away. A bright, colorful sign for Ziggy Bombs, a specialty steak and cheese sub joint, was hung over the restaurant’s 72-78 Franklin St. storefront on Friday afternoon. Owner and chef Mike Devish told MassLive that the finishing touches on the interior would take another few weeks, and then he would be open for business.
Wachusett Dam Day 2022 will open top of dam in Clinton to visitors
It’s arguably the best dam view around. Twice a year the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation opens the top of the Wachusett Dam in Clinton. It’s a rare opportunity for visitors to stroll across what was once the largest gravity dam in the world. On Sunday, Oct....
This Massachusetts town has been named a top fall foliage small town destination
The days are getting shorter and cooler, which means autumn is just around the corner, and one small Massachusetts town was just named a top destination for fall foliage in the U.S.
Springfield couple accused of kidnapping, holding Vermont woman for ransom to settle drug debt
A Springfield couple accused of holding a 30-year-old Vermont woman for ransom to settle a drug debt is being held without bail. According to the Bennington Banner, Maurice Edwards, 31, of Springfield, and Jacquelyn L. Valdez, 30, of Northampton, were held on charges of kidnapping, unlawful trespass into an occupied dwelling, trafficking fentanyl and possession of cocaine.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Eyewitness News
RAW VIDEO: East Windsor crash scene
People changing tire struck by drunk driver on Route 8 in Watertown. A man faces a number of charges for causing a crash that left pedestrians hurt on Route 8 in Watertown Thursday night. Updated: 1 hour ago. Connecticut residents continue to provide support for those affected by hurricane Ian.
Integrity Veterinary Care to open as new Northampton veterinary center
A new veterinary care center is set to open in Northampton, which will provide important care to pets in Western Mass. who require extra attention. Integrity Veterinary Care, located on Pleasant Street in Northampton will be opening next month, Western Mass News reported. Construction is still underway but new patients are expected to be welcomed by Oct. 10.
Fire crews called to report of two people in the water in West Springfield
Crews were called to a report of two people in the water in West Springfield on Thursday.
businesswest.com
The Dowd Agencies Expands Organically and Through M&A
There’s a framed picture of downtown Holyoke on one wall of the conference room at the Dowd Agencies — downtown Holyoke circa 1870. The view is looking west along Dwight Street by the first-level canal. City Hall, prominent in the upper-left corner, looks … exactly as it does today. The other side of Dwight Street, not so much — most of the buildings seen in the image have been gone for decades. For perspective, a horse-drawn carriage is moving east down the hill.
businesswest.com
Things Are Brewing in Wilbraham
As he talked about the new home for Scantic River Brewery in Wilbraham, Dave Avery stressed repeatedly that this will be much more than a facility to make beer — although that will happen, too. “This is a place where people can come and hang out,” said Avery, co-owner...
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to report of 2 people in water near West Springfield train tracks
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The West Springfield Fire Department responded with a marine unit for reports of two people in the water near the train tracks Thursday morning. Crews were called to the scene around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Upon investigation, fire officials said that the two people in the...
42 recruits sworn in as Western Mass. correctional officers
LUDLOW — Forty-two recruits graduated to become correctional officers with the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department in a ceremony Friday morning at the House of Correction. After 11 weeks of grueling training where maximum effort, discipline, and dedication were demanded, the newest officers were told by Sheriff Nick Cocchi that it doesn’t get any easier once they begin their careers.
CSX railroad crossing calls forth comments from residents
A local railroad crossing has, for years now, been causing major traffic issues, prompting safety concerns among residents
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
85K+
Followers
64K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0