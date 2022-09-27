ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampshire County, MA

Comments / 0

Related
nerej.com

Bongiorni of SR Commercial Realty brokers sale of retail portfolio in downtown Springfield

Springfield, MA Paul Bongiorni of SR Commercial Realty represented the seller of a retail portfolio at 885-887 Sumner Ave. and 9-15 Dorset St. The sale consisted of three buildings: A single-tenant building on Sumner Ave., a multi-tenant plaza on Dorset St., and a small warehouse. The buildings are fully leased to four small businesses and total 4,888 s/f of rentable space. The sale price was $310,000.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Worcester’s population growth means more package stores as city approves 5 new licenses

Five new all-alcohol package store licenses have been approved in Worcester after population growth recorded by the 2020 U.S. Census led to more licenses being created. The city’s License Commission held a special meeting Thursday to award the five licenses. A group of six applicants, including new businesses and existing stores with only malt and wine licenses, presented their plans to the commission at the board’s previous meeting on Sept. 22.
WORCESTER, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hampshire County, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Business
County
Hampshire County, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Local
Massachusetts Real Estate
Northampton, MA
Business
City
Northampton, MA
Northampton, MA
Government
MassLive.com

Westfield, Southwick businesses find success with part-time Big E space

WEST SPRINGFIELD — Local businesses have found the new “Front Porch” at the Big E to be a hit as the fair nears its conclusion for 2022. The Front Porch is a new section of Eastern States Exposition that debuted this year, just outside Door 9 of the Better Living Center. The idea came from a collaboration between the Big E itself, Feel Good, Shop Local, and Blooms Flower Truck, and was intended to provide an option for local businesses to represent themselves at the fair without having to commit to all 17 days.
WESTFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Worcester City Council makes Indian Lake jet ski ban permanent

A temporary ban on personal watercraft use on Indian Lake that was set to expire at the end of September is now permanent following a Worcester City Council vote Thursday. The councilors voted 9 to 1 to make the ban permanent, with Councilor At-Large Khrystian King voting against it. Councilor At-Large Thu Nguyen was absent from Thursday’s meeting.
WORCESTER, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Affordable Housing#Linus Realestate#Linus Housing Market#Condo#Business Industry#Linus Business
MassLive.com

Ziggy Bombs prepares to open downtown Worcester restaurant in a few weeks, hangs sign above storefront

The much-awaited opening of a popular food truck’s brick-and-mortar restaurant in downtown Worcester is just a few weeks away. A bright, colorful sign for Ziggy Bombs, a specialty steak and cheese sub joint, was hung over the restaurant’s 72-78 Franklin St. storefront on Friday afternoon. Owner and chef Mike Devish told MassLive that the finishing touches on the interior would take another few weeks, and then he would be open for business.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Springfield couple accused of kidnapping, holding Vermont woman for ransom to settle drug debt

A Springfield couple accused of holding a 30-year-old Vermont woman for ransom to settle a drug debt is being held without bail. According to the Bennington Banner, Maurice Edwards, 31, of Springfield, and Jacquelyn L. Valdez, 30, of Northampton, were held on charges of kidnapping, unlawful trespass into an occupied dwelling, trafficking fentanyl and possession of cocaine.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Eyewitness News

RAW VIDEO: East Windsor crash scene

People changing tire struck by drunk driver on Route 8 in Watertown. A man faces a number of charges for causing a crash that left pedestrians hurt on Route 8 in Watertown Thursday night. Updated: 1 hour ago. Connecticut residents continue to provide support for those affected by hurricane Ian.
EAST WINDSOR, CT
businesswest.com

The Dowd Agencies Expands Organically and Through M&A

There’s a framed picture of downtown Holyoke on one wall of the conference room at the Dowd Agencies — downtown Holyoke circa 1870. The view is looking west along Dwight Street by the first-level canal. City Hall, prominent in the upper-left corner, looks … exactly as it does today. The other side of Dwight Street, not so much — most of the buildings seen in the image have been gone for decades. For perspective, a horse-drawn carriage is moving east down the hill.
HOLYOKE, MA
businesswest.com

Things Are Brewing in Wilbraham

As he talked about the new home for Scantic River Brewery in Wilbraham, Dave Avery stressed repeatedly that this will be much more than a facility to make beer — although that will happen, too. “This is a place where people can come and hang out,” said Avery, co-owner...
WILBRAHAM, MA
MassLive.com

42 recruits sworn in as Western Mass. correctional officers

LUDLOW — Forty-two recruits graduated to become correctional officers with the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department in a ceremony Friday morning at the House of Correction. After 11 weeks of grueling training where maximum effort, discipline, and dedication were demanded, the newest officers were told by Sheriff Nick Cocchi that it doesn’t get any easier once they begin their careers.
LUDLOW, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
85K+
Followers
64K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy