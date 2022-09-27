Read full article on original website
Fort Pierre to Rapid City, Plankinton area rail projects receive federal grant funds
Two railroad projects in South Dakota– including one at Fort Pierre– have been awarded a total of around $2.6 million in federal funding to make upgrades and improve safety. Jack Dokken is the program manager for the South Dakota Department of Transportation’s Offices of Aeronautics, Railroad and Transit....
Custer State Park to host annual Buffalo Roundup and Arts Festival this weekend
The South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks will host the 57th annual Buffalo Roundup and 29th annual Arts Festival in Custer State Park this week. The Buffalo Roundup begins at 9:30 a.m. MDT on Friday, Sept. 30. The Arts Festival will run from Thursday, Sept. 29, through Saturday, Oct. 1.
