Madison, CT

zip06.com

OS Police Officer Withdraws Appeal

A former Old Saybrook police officer’s appeal to the State Board of Mediation and Arbitration has been withdrawn. In early January, the Old Saybrook Police Commission narrowly voted to fire Old Saybrook Police Officer Austin Harris after Harris filed a false police report and lied to his superiors about how the computer in his car was damaged.
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
FOX 61

Connecticut State Police dispatcher placed on leave after arrest

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A Connecticut State Dispatcher has been placed on paid administrative leave following an investigation by the Manchester police department. Lakeisha Murphy, age 32, was arrested on September 27 by Manchester police and charged with possession of a controlled substance. In the same vehicle with Murphy was Ryan Thompson, age 29, who was charged with possession of a controlled substance and sale of narcotics.
MANCHESTER, CT
zip06.com

Investigation Underway for Saybrook Point Fatality

The Old Saybrook Police Department (OSPD) is seeking public assistance in helping determine the circumstances surrounding a fatal accident where a car was driven into the water behind the Saybrook Point Inn on Sept. 24. Just after 10 p.m. on Sept. 24, OSPD receive a call reporting a car had...
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
Madison, CT
Crime & Safety
City
Madison, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
WTNH

Man injured in Hartford Capitol Avenue shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating after one man was injured in a shooting on Capitol Avenue in Hartford on Friday. The Hartford Police Department responded to 1046 Capitol Ave. around 3:45 a.m. and found a man in his thirties who was shot. While his injuries were non-life-threatening, he was transported to an area […]
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Lawyer seeks treatment for Brookfield woman in CT Hummer chase that hurt 7 cops

A Brookfield woman accused of injuring seven police officers this year remains in custody while her lawyer said he is trying to get her into a rehabilitation program. Hannah Casperson, 25, faces numerous charges related to a monthlong crime spree where police say she broke into dozens of vehicles to feed her drug addiction. In an attempt to evade authorities, Casperson led police to Monroe where she rammed her Hummer into several police cruisers and crashed into a telephone pole.
BROOKFIELD, CT
WTNH

Conn. State Police dispatcher faces drug charge

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Manchester police arrested a Connecticut State Police dispatcher, Lakeisha Murphy, following an investigation on Tuesday. Manchester Superior Court confirmed that Murphy was charged with the possession of a controlled substance, however, police officials have not commented on the arrest or investigation. Manchester officers stated that Murphy has since been placed on […]
MANCHESTER, CT
Bristol Press

MAYOR'S CORNER: Cannabis is here ...

The State of Connecticut Legislature passed a law allowing adult use recreational marijuana (cannabis) and is in the process of issuing licenses for retail sales and a host of accessory cannabis businesses. Each municipality within the State of Connecticut now has the authority to establish guidelines for cannabis establishments. The Bristol City Council was tasked with assigning parameters or “guardrails” within the City Ordinances to accommodate the reality that cannabis is here.
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

People changing tire struck by drunk driver on Route 8 in Watertown

WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) - A man faces a number of charges for causing a crash that left pedestrians hurt on Route 8 in Watertown Thursday night. Jason Torsiello, 44, of Harwinton, was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs/alcohol, failure to drive in a proper lane, and two counts of second-degree assault with a motor vehicle.
WATERTOWN, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Hartford man arrested in Manchester gas station shooting

MANCHESTER — Police have arrested a 19-year-old who they say shot a man in the hip during a pre-dawn gas station robbery last winter. Paul Davis, of Hartford, was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree assault, criminal attempt to commit first-degree robbery, first-degree threatening and other charges, police said.
MANCHESTER, CT
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
recordpatriot.com

West Haven says more The Haven site buildings to come down

WEST HAVEN — The Indianapolis-based owner of a long-stalled mall project along First Avenue has paid for nine demolition permits for blighted, rotted buildings on the site, according to the city's attorney. The fenced-off site of The Haven mall project has sat mostly dormant for years, with multiple buildings...
WEST HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Armed robber strikes Wine Works in Southington

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Southington police are searching for a suspect who they said robbed a liquor store on Wednesday night. Officers were dispatched to the Wine Works on West Street at 7:30 p.m. on a report of an armed robbery. On their way to the scene, responding officers were made aware that Southington police […]
SOUTHINGTON, CT
WTNH

In Your Neighborhood: Dennis House emcees 40 under 40 event in Plantsville

PLANTSVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 was in your neighborhood Tuesday night at the Aqua Turf in Plantsville. Some of the state’s rising stars were honored at the Hartford Business Journal’s 40 under 40 event. 40 young professionals under the age of 40 represented fields in business, arts, healthcare and technology and were recognized for […]
SOUTHINGTON, CT
DoingItLocal

Milford News: 4th Arrest In Home Invasion

The fourth and final arrest has been made in the home invasion that occurred at 494 Naugatuck Ave on January 10, 2022. During the home invasion, suspects wore fake Amazon delivery uniforms. Milford Police Detectives conducted an investigation which led to an arrest warrant being issued for Theodore Jordan, 27, of Shelton. Jordan was taken into custody in Georgia and was extradited by detectives on September 22, 2022. While in custody it was determined that Jordan had several other active arrest warrants for Failure to Appear for arrests from other agencies that were served.
MILFORD, CT

