Brattleboro, VT

fallriverreporter.com

Man sentenced to prison in death of girlfriend’s 5-year-old son found in Massachusetts woods

A man was sentenced to prison Thursday concerning the death of his girlfriend’s 5-year-old son that was found in Massachusetts woods. 30-year-old Joseph Stapf was sentenced to 22-45 years in prison on a plea deal in the case involving 35-year-old Danielle Dauphinais’ son, Elijah Lewis of Merrimack, New Hampshire. His body was found in the woods on Chestnut Street in Abington, Massachusetts in October of 2021.
ABINGTON, MA
whdh.com

Hollis, NH police investigating possible home delivery scam

HOLLIS, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Hollis, New Hampshire are searching for information about a possible home delivery scam. Hollis Police said in a statement that a resident on Silver Lake Road reported suspicious activity in front of his home around 10 a.m. Thursday. In a video of the incident...
HOLLIS, NH
liveboston617.org

Man Stabbed on Methadone Mile WednesDay Morning

On Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at approximately 10:16 hours, Boston EMTs and Boston Police officers assigned to District C-6 responded to a 911 call claiming that a man had been stabbed in Southampton. Upon arriving at the scene, first responders quickly confirmed that there was one male victim of the...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Springfield man accused of shooting person in Central Street apartment Wednesday

Springfield police arrested a 25-year-old man who reportedly shot a person in a Central Street apartment unit on Wednesday night. Joel Laporte of Springfield was charged in connection with the alleged shooting incident. Charges include firearm-armed assault to murder, assault & battery by discharging a firearm, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, possession of ammunition without an FID Card and 10 counts of home invasion, according to officials.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Matthew Davis
MassLive.com

Springfield couple accused of kidnapping, holding Vermont woman for ransom to settle drug debt

A Springfield couple accused of holding a 30-year-old Vermont woman for ransom to settle a drug debt is being held without bail. According to the Bennington Banner, Maurice Edwards, 31, of Springfield, and Jacquelyn L. Valdez, 30, of Northampton, were held on charges of kidnapping, unlawful trespass into an occupied dwelling, trafficking fentanyl and possession of cocaine.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Dashaun Stokes-Sims, accused of stabbing WRTA bus driver, held without bail

The man accused of stabbing a Worcester Regional Transit Authority bus driver in May was held without bail following an arraignment in Worcester Superior Court Wednesday. Dashaun Stokes-Sims, 28, pleaded not guilty in Worcester Superior Court to charges of armed assault with intent to murder, aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, assault to murder or maim and mayhem, the Worcester District Attorney’s Office said.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Gricelle and Rolando Ofarrill identified as victims of Springfield shooting

A Springfield pair said to be married was identified Wednesday as the two victims of a shooting at a home in the city’s Bay neighborhood on Sunday. Gricelle Ofarrill, 42, and Rolando Ofarrill, 40, were found dead at a Maynard Street residence by a relative Sunday night. Police officers arriving at the home found them with multiple gunshot wounds, according to James Leydon, a spokesperson for the Hampden District Attorney’s Office.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WMUR.com

Affidavit: Child called 911 to report Alstead shooting

ALSTEAD, N.H. — A police affidavit says a child called 911 to report ashooting in Alstead Sunday that left one woman with life-threatening injuries. Investigators said two juveniles were in the home when they arrived. In the report, the child said the suspect told him to call for help.
ALSTEAD, NH
