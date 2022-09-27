Read full article on original website
Boyfriend of slain NH boy's mom sentenced 22 to 45 years in prison
NASHUA, N.H. — The boyfriend of a slain 5-year-old boy's mother was sentenced in New Hampshire on Thursday to 22 to 45 years in prison for manslaughter and other charges that he pleaded guilty to, nearly a year after the child's body was found in a Massachusetts park. Joseph...
Man sentenced to prison in death of girlfriend’s 5-year-old son found in Massachusetts woods
A man was sentenced to prison Thursday concerning the death of his girlfriend’s 5-year-old son that was found in Massachusetts woods. 30-year-old Joseph Stapf was sentenced to 22-45 years in prison on a plea deal in the case involving 35-year-old Danielle Dauphinais’ son, Elijah Lewis of Merrimack, New Hampshire. His body was found in the woods on Chestnut Street in Abington, Massachusetts in October of 2021.
Woman facing murder charges in connection with Worcester fire that killed four
WORCESTER, Mass. — A woman is facing four counts of second degree murder for her connection with a May fire that killed four people in Worcester, the Worcester County District Attorney announced. Yvonne Ngoiri, a 36-year-old woman from Worcester, was indicted on those counts Thursday. Ngoiri is also facing...
Christopher Burns indicted on murder charges in connection with double fatal shooting outside Worcester bar
A Worcester man has been indicted on murder charges in connection with a double homicide that took place in December 2021 outside the Diamond Inn bar on Grafton Street in Worcester. Christopher Burns, 37, was indicted by a Worcester County Grand Jury Thursday on two counts of murder in the...
Hollis, NH police investigating possible home delivery scam
HOLLIS, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Hollis, New Hampshire are searching for information about a possible home delivery scam. Hollis Police said in a statement that a resident on Silver Lake Road reported suspicious activity in front of his home around 10 a.m. Thursday. In a video of the incident...
Man Stabbed on Methadone Mile WednesDay Morning
On Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at approximately 10:16 hours, Boston EMTs and Boston Police officers assigned to District C-6 responded to a 911 call claiming that a man had been stabbed in Southampton. Upon arriving at the scene, first responders quickly confirmed that there was one male victim of the...
Roy Booth charged in attack on Shirley corrections officer Matthew Tidman
The MCI-Shirley prisoner who reportedly attacked Matthew Tidman and left him in critical condition is facing criminal charges after a Middlesex Grand Jury indicted the inmate on Wednesday. Roy Booth, 40, is charged with armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery causing serious bodily injury and mayhem in...
Springfield man accused of shooting person in Central Street apartment Wednesday
Springfield police arrested a 25-year-old man who reportedly shot a person in a Central Street apartment unit on Wednesday night. Joel Laporte of Springfield was charged in connection with the alleged shooting incident. Charges include firearm-armed assault to murder, assault & battery by discharging a firearm, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, possession of ammunition without an FID Card and 10 counts of home invasion, according to officials.
Springfield couple accused of kidnapping, holding Vermont woman for ransom to settle drug debt
A Springfield couple accused of holding a 30-year-old Vermont woman for ransom to settle a drug debt is being held without bail. According to the Bennington Banner, Maurice Edwards, 31, of Springfield, and Jacquelyn L. Valdez, 30, of Northampton, were held on charges of kidnapping, unlawful trespass into an occupied dwelling, trafficking fentanyl and possession of cocaine.
Police arrest Springfield, Holyoke men on trafficking, ghost gun charges
A Springfield man and two Holyoke men — one with a prior narcotic trafficking conviction — were arrested on charges in connection with trafficking cocaine and heroin, and being in possession of a firearm without a license to carry. On Sept. 22, a spokesperson for the Hampden County...
Dashaun Stokes-Sims, accused of stabbing WRTA bus driver, held without bail
The man accused of stabbing a Worcester Regional Transit Authority bus driver in May was held without bail following an arraignment in Worcester Superior Court Wednesday. Dashaun Stokes-Sims, 28, pleaded not guilty in Worcester Superior Court to charges of armed assault with intent to murder, aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, assault to murder or maim and mayhem, the Worcester District Attorney’s Office said.
Officers were justified when they killed man considered person of interest in ex-girlfriend's death, Vermont AG says
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. — Officials with the Vermont attorney general's office said a Brattleboro police officer and two state police trooperswho shot and killed a man in July will not face charges. Officials said the officer and troopers were justified in their use of deadly force against Matthew Davis, 34.
Gricelle and Rolando Ofarrill identified as victims of Springfield shooting
A Springfield pair said to be married was identified Wednesday as the two victims of a shooting at a home in the city’s Bay neighborhood on Sunday. Gricelle Ofarrill, 42, and Rolando Ofarrill, 40, were found dead at a Maynard Street residence by a relative Sunday night. Police officers arriving at the home found them with multiple gunshot wounds, according to James Leydon, a spokesperson for the Hampden District Attorney’s Office.
Affidavit: Child called 911 to report Alstead shooting
ALSTEAD, N.H. — A police affidavit says a child called 911 to report ashooting in Alstead Sunday that left one woman with life-threatening injuries. Investigators said two juveniles were in the home when they arrived. In the report, the child said the suspect told him to call for help.
Couple identified after found shot on Maynard Street in Springfield
The shooting victims found inside a home on Maynard Street Sunday night have been identified.
Teens caught during “joy ride in stolen vehicles breaking into cars” throughout Springfield
Two teenagers are facing more than twenty charges of breaking into cars throughout Springfield.
New Hampshire man sentenced after pleading guilty to shooting man in leg
CLAREMONT, N.H. — A 35-year-old will spend the next five to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to shooting a man in the leg. According to the Sullivan County attorney's office, Nathan Pillsbury shot the victim near Main Street and Union Street in Claremont earlier this year. The...
Court denies Greenfield and police chief’s request for new trial in $1M discrimination case
On Thursday, a Hampshire Superior Court Judge denied the city of Greenfield and the city’s police chief’s motion for a new trial after a jury found both parties guilty of discriminating against the police department’s sole Black officer during a round of promotions in 2014. Patrick Buchanan,...
Montague man, Greenfield woman get prison terms for stealing $100,000 from elderly man with dementia
Three- to five-year state prison terms were imposed Thursday in Franklin Superior Court for a Montague man and a Greenfield woman who pleaded guilty to charges they stole more than $100,000 from an elderly man suffering from dementia. Judge John Agostini imposed the sentences for Jason Hamon, 47, of Turners...
Attorneys for Adam Montgomery seek to suppress statements he made to police
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Lawyers for the father of Harmony Montgomery are asking a court to suppress statements he made to officers soon after police learned of the girl's disappearance. Harmony has not been found and is now presumed dead. Her father, Adam Montgomery, has not been charged in connection...
