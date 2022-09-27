Read full article on original website
Like it's 1999: Des Moines North having best season in 23 years
DES MOINES, Iowa — The year is 1999. The U.S. Women's National Team wins the FIFA Women's World Cup over China. Tiger Woods wins his first PGA Championship at 23-years-old. The New York Yankees win their 25th World Series. What else happened that year? That was the last time...
Walk to End Alzheimer's THIS SATURDAY (10/1) in Des Moines & Harlan
Lauren Livingston, Alzheimer's Association-Iowa Chapter, talks about this Saturday's Walk to End Alzheimer's in Des Moines and Harlan...as well as across the state in Fort Dodge & West Burlington on Saturday October 8th and October 15th in Ames. This year's Des Moines walk will have over 1000 participants so far and YOU CAN STILL JOIN THEM! Registration begins at 8am with the opening ceremonies starting about 9am at the Iowa State Capitol building complex at 1007 E Grand Ave in Des Moines. Money raised will go to a variety of areas to help those and their families and caretakers cope with this horrific disease as well as helping fund research to put an end to Alzheimer's. Lauren also shares some EXCITING news on the research front this past Tuesday that reported a new drug that shows real promise in treating this ailment! GET ALL THE INFORMATION about the up coming walks in the state of Iowa by visiting www.alz.org/walk and entering your zip code.
Dream team: Ankeny football players look toward future at Iowa State
ANKENY, Iowa — Ankeny High School doesn't rebuild, they reload. Recently, the football team received reinforcements with one of the best players in the state, Jamison Patton, transferring from Roosevelt. "It's just getting me more prepared for the next level," Patton said. "Just making the transition more smooth and...
Iowa State volleyball takes down #13 Baylor
The Cyclones snapped the Bears' 10-match win streak, defeating them in four sets. Iowa State is now 9-6 on the season.
Dixie's Tupperware Party celebrates as Des Moines performances finish up
There are only four performances left for this season's run, but Dixie will be back. For more info, check out desmoinesperformingarts.org.
JJ the Opossum, Halloween Zoo Brew and Night Eyes at Blank Park Zoo | Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content | Jessica Schellhorn, Blank Park Zoo, explains the difference between Opossums & Possums and origin of her animal guest's name...that might surprise NASCAR fans. Learn why Virginia Opossums are so important in North America and one of the things they love to eat that will make them a favorite animal of yours! We also learn the origin of the name of the baby Giraffe, Bakari, and what it hopes to inspire among those that come out to see him. The special Halloween Edition of Zoo Brew is coming up on October 15th with musical guests The Punching Pandas! And, the 32nd Annual Night Eyes Halloween event for the whole family is happening October 20-23 & 27-30, 2022. For information and tickets to the events go to www.blankparkzoo.com.
Valley View Medical Clinic can help couples look forward to cold nights ahead | Paid Content
Paid Content | Andrew Rinehart, Medical Technician at Valley View Medical Clinic, has information that can address ED issues with a revolutionary treatment that can show results in just a few sessions! Gentle pressure waves open up and stimulate regrowth of blood vessels in the targeted area that addresses the root cause of the issue. The procedure takes less than 15 minutes per session and is available at the Pleasant Hill location six days a week! Successful treatment mean NO PILLS, NO INJECTIONS, NO SURGERY and NO WORRIES! Get your love life back on track by taking advantage of the special FREE OFFER right now. You will get the exam, assessment and blood flow ultra sound diagnosis at NO CHARGE...Plus, you will recieve a gift that produced IMMEDIATE RESULTS as an added bonus. This package is worth HUNDREDS, but will cost you nothing if you call 515-300-5555 and make an appointment to visit Valley View Medical Clinic at eliminate ED and look forward to cold nights and cuddling up with your loved one!
Des Moines Gay Men's Chorus kicks off 22nd season
Artistic Director & Conductor Eric Shepard shares about the upcoming Gay Men's Chorus Annual Gala. Tickets are $125 each or $1,000 per table.
Grand Opening Car Show & Ribbon Cutting at Karl Ford in Story City | Paid Content
Paid Content | Bret Moyer, General Manager at Karl Chevrolet-Ankeny, has details of all the NEW VEHICLES available at the Karl Auto Group. $1000 Accessory Bonus on selected Chevrolet Trucks, Zero Percent Financing on Ram and Ford Trucks on the ground in Story City. And remember the Karl Auto Group Promise...you will NEVER pay more than MSRP for a new vehicle! First Responders can also get an ADDITIONAL $500 off any of the over 700 preowned vehicles now available at any of the Karl Auto Group locations around the state. And, THIS SATURDAY, Karl Ford Grand Opening Car Show and Ribbon Cutting happens between 8-11am! Go to www.KarlAuto.com for details and watch FB for vehicles that are arriving in daily!
