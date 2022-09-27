Read full article on original website
recordpatriot.com
West Haven says more The Haven site buildings to come down
WEST HAVEN — The Indianapolis-based owner of a long-stalled mall project along First Avenue has paid for nine demolition permits for blighted, rotted buildings on the site, according to the city's attorney. The fenced-off site of The Haven mall project has sat mostly dormant for years, with multiple buildings...
hk-now.com
Ready for Rental! Blueway Commons Apartments in Haddam Now Leasing
(September 29, 2022) —Elm Tree Communities has announced the commencement of residential leasing at Blueway Commons, a luxury, 56-unit, multi-family community in Haddam, consisting of three garden-style residential buildings and a state-of-the-art resident clubhouse. “We are so pleased to have Alexis Lissabet leading our leasing efforts at Blueway Commons,”...
New York YIMBY
Construction Breaks Ground on The Crossings at Fairfield Metro Center in Connecticut
Accurate, a New Jersey-based developer, recently celebrated the commencement of construction for The Crossings at the Fairfield Metro Center in Fairfield, Connecticut. The complex will include five residential buildings, 357 apartments, a new 118-key hotel, more than 20,000 square feet of retail space, roughly 50,000 square feet of office space, and parking areas for residents and guests.
zip06.com
Land Trust Celebrates Summer Hill Property
All the way back in June of 2017, the Madison Land Conservation Trust (MLCT) became the proud owners of two new parcels of land in North Madison. According to the MLCT, the parcels were purchased from the South Central Connecticut Regional Water Authority and connect three of their existing properties, creating one large conservation area with over 300 contiguous acres of protected woodlands and watercourses.
wiltonbulletin.com
Some Connecticut hospitals at risk of flooding in hurricanes, study shows
A new study that investigates the flooding risks to hospitals within a mile of the Atlantic and Gulf Coasts during category 1-4 storms highlights concerns with at least a few facilities along Connecticut's shoreline. The study, conducted by the Harvard School of Public Health and Boston University, found that even...
Coast Guard in Connecticut preparing to help with hurricane damage if needed
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Rescuing people from hazardous situations is what U.S. Coast Guard crews do so it’s no surprise crews were in Florida before, during, and after Hurricane Ian came ashore. “Our team’s as the storm moves through they’re going to be moving in behind the storm to neighborhoods that were hardest hit,” […]
Connecticut to begin work on $75M swing bring project
The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) recently broke ground on a $74.8 million project to improve the East Haddam Swing Bridge, which spans the Connecticut River on Route 82. The project will address the structural, mechanical, and electrical components of the 110-year-old swing bridge and will improve swing-span operation reliability and extend service life. Work includes […] The post Connecticut to begin work on $75M swing bring project appeared first on Transportation Today.
Whatever Floats Your Boat – New Milford Road Blocked by Sea Vessel
Yes, that is what it appears to be, a boat blocking a New Milford road. This picture was taken on Monday (9/26/22) by Brittany Mosimann at around 11 am. I spoke to Brittany's mom Allison who was in the car, she told me the following:. "It was about an hour...
connecticuthistory.org
Connecticut Yankee Brings Power to the People
For nearly 30 years the Connecticut Yankee Atomic Power Company operated a nuclear power plant in Haddam Neck, Connecticut. The first commercial nuclear power plant in the state, it provided decades of reliable service to Connecticut—pumping out over 100 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity over its lifetime—until both economic and safety concerns eventually brought about the plant’s decommissioning.
Bristol Press
Bristol Emergency Management Director encourages families to take precautions in the event of a hurricane
BRISTOL – With Hurricane Ian having hit Florida and projected to continue its path along the east coast, Bristol Emergency Management Director Harley Graime encourages area families to take appropriate precautions in the event of unforeseen issues. Graime said he has been observing the path of the hurricane, and...
Yale Daily News
Steam explosion at Peabody Museum traced to pipe leak
A loud bang, rotten egg smell and clouds of steam that erupted from the Peabody Museum early Tuesday morning have been traced by fire officials to a pipe leak. Yale Police received a fire alarm report from the Kline Geology Laboratory, just behind the museum, at 210 Whitney Avenue around 2:15 a.m. Steam was emanating from the area of the museum that is currently under construction.
kiiky.com
10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut in 2023
If you’re looking to live in a wealthy town, Connecticut is the place to be, and we have curated a list of the 10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut. Connecticut is known as a state with an incredible concentration of wealth. In the last decade, the state’s wealthiest towns have grown, gaining even more prominence in their respective regions and the country.
seniorresource.com
Best Small Towns in Connecticut
While it may be the third smallest state, Connecticut brims with history and charm. It’s home to Yale University, Kent Falls State Park, and the Mystic Seaport Museum. Mark Twain wrote two of his most famous works “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer” and “Huckleberry Finn” while living in Connecticut.
zip06.com
Solar Permitting Process to Get Streamlined at Town Hall
It may become a little bit easier to go solar in Guilford thanks to some new software. Starting this month, SolarAPP+, an online permitting, will allow residents to apply for and receive permits for basic solar projects and residential solar installations more quickly. “The SolarAPP+ online permitting tool can make...
Bristol Press
MAYOR'S CORNER: Cannabis is here ...
The State of Connecticut Legislature passed a law allowing adult use recreational marijuana (cannabis) and is in the process of issuing licenses for retail sales and a host of accessory cannabis businesses. Each municipality within the State of Connecticut now has the authority to establish guidelines for cannabis establishments. The Bristol City Council was tasked with assigning parameters or “guardrails” within the City Ordinances to accommodate the reality that cannabis is here.
Danbury Man Has Astonishing Close Encounter With Famous Moose
My head is swimming. I don't know where to begin, I need to settle down. This moose phenomenon has taken over Danbury, and the surrounding areas. The new images I'm about to show you are the prequel I guess. You see, the pics below were actually taken before the moose first went viral on social. Most of the community saw this moose for the first time in my article on Monday, or I-95's Instagram video below.
zip06.com
Ronald Edson Darroch
Ronald Edson “Ron” Darroch, 87, husband of the late Audrey M. Darroch, passed away Sept. 21 at Artis of Branford, following a brief illness. He was the son of the late Roy E. and Marion M. Darroch of South Yarmouth, Massachusetts. Ron is survived by his former wife,...
zip06.com
Whodunit on the Rails
The Essex Steam Train & Riverboat held a Billionaires’ Club Annual Masquerade Ball on Sept. 23. Guests traded clues and gathered information to help solve the crime of the Masked Menace before he could get away.
zip06.com
Ted Langevin: An Unsuspecting Hero
Ted Langevin says he kind of stumbled into the job of hero. President of non-profit organization Pathfinders, Inc., Ted and an army of volunteers took on the seemingly insurmountable challenge of raising the alarm and close to $5 million to preserve a much beloved 250-acre camp, Deer Lake, from a sale by the Boy Scouts of America Connecticut Yankee Council.
Eyewitness News
Gas line struck during construction in Farmington
FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Authorities say a high-pressure gas line was damaged during construction in Farmington Thursday morning. The incident took place at 1 Bliss Memorial Rd. in Farmington. Authorities say either construction or maintenance in the area was taking place when authorities were notified of the damage. Farmington Fire...
