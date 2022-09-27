Read full article on original website
Jaguars Want to Get One for Doug Pederson
PHILADELPHIA - Doug Pederson understands his return to Philadelphia and Lincoln Financial Field is the story when his Jacksonville Jaguars (2-1) make the trip north to face a 3-0 Eagles team that has looked like the NFL's best over a short sample size in the 2022 season. The veteran coach,...
Tua Tagovailoa Leaves Field on Stretcher After Getting Sacked By Josh Tupou
CINCINNATI — Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa left Thursday's game against the Bengals after getting sacked by Josh Tupou in the second quarter. Tagovailoa was taken off the field in a stretcher. He was down for nearly eight minutes before the training staff took him off the field. Teddy Bridgewater...
Sparks Show George Pickens How Special Steelers Offense Will Be
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' offensive struggles through the first three weeks of the season have been well documented. They're 19th in the NFL in points scored and 31st in yards gained. This is happening while the team employs some extremely talented players, particularly at the skill positions. But one...
Chris Jones: Still No Clarity on Unsportsmanlike Conduct Flag
Late in the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 3 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, defensive tackle Chris Jones was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct after an exchange involving Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan. That penalty allowed the Colts to continue a drive that was otherwise dead, eventually leading to them scoring a game-winning touchdown later on. Jones accepted responsibility for his words after the game, but he's still a bit unclear as to why things unfolded the way they did.
Lions May Have to Rely on Kicker Dominik Eberle
Kicker Austin Seibert did not practice on Friday, and now his availability for the Detroit Lions Week 4 contest against the Seattle Seahawks could be in jeopardy. If the veteran kicker is not able to suit up, the team would likely turn to their practice squad and bring up Dominik Eberle.
Watch: Joe Burrow Finds Tee Higgins for 59-Yard Touchdown Against Dolphins
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow found Tee Higgins for a 59-yard touchdown on 3rd-and-11 with 2:50 remaining in the first half to give the Bengals a 14-6 lead over the Dolphins. Watch the play below. Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and...
Gavin Escobar, Cowboys Ex TE, Dead in Apparent Rock-Climbing Accident
One of the bodies found on a rock face in California’s San Bernardino National Forest has been identified as Gavin Escobar, the Dallas Cowboys tight end. Law enforcement officials responded to a Wednesday emergency call regarding a pair of rock climbers/hikers and on Thursday, the local coroner identified the two as Gavin Escobar, 31, and Chelsea Walsh, 33.
Myles Garrett ‘Grateful to Be Here’ After Monday Car Crash
View the original article to see embedded media. Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was issued a citation for his role in a single-car crash on Monday that sent he and a female passenger to the hospital. Garrett’s 2021 Porsche swerved to avoid an animal on a wet road and overcorrected,...
Trevor Lawrence’s Breakthrough is No Surprise to Former Clemson Teammates
PHILADELPHIA - Perhaps the best indication of just what a disaster Urban Meyer was in just 13 games as the coach in Jacksonville was the reset in public perception when it came to Trevor Lawrence. Pre-Meyer, Lawrence was the consensus best-quarterback prospect since Andrew Luck. Some in the league went...
Vikings vs. Saints: Previewing Week 4’s Matchup
The Saints (1-2) and Vikings (2-1) square off in London this Sunday at Tottenham Spur Stadium. New Orleans is a team desperately looking to find themselves on offense and put together a win. Their slow starts and 'shooting themselves in the foot' have been the main culprits in each of their games in this early season. Here's a preview of what we're looking for going into the game.
Newcomer Has Been There, Done That
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans will be without the services of a player who once led the NFL in tackles this Sunday in Indianapolis. One man who might help replace him? Another player who once led the league in tackles. Coach Mike Vrabel ruled out starting inside linebacker Zach...
Rodgers, Clements Happy to be Reunited
GREEN BAY, Wis. – After Day 1 of Green Bay Packers training camp, Aaron Rodgers wasn’t just happy about how the offense made the defense look like a bunch of chumps. He also was happy to get a fist bump from quarterbacks coach Tom Clements. “Tom doesn’t realize...
Chiefs Injury Updates Ahead of Week 4 Game Against Bucs
As the Kansas City Chiefs have prepared for a Sunday Night Football matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this week, they haven't been able to do so at full health. In addition to cornerback Trent McDuffie still being on the injured reserve list, Kansas City saw multiple players miss practice on either Wednesday or Thursday. On Wednesday, the quartet of defensive lineman Mike Danna (calf), wide receiver Mecole Hardman (heel), defensive tackle Chris Jones (not injury related) and running back Ronald Jones (illness) were all absent. All but Jones returned to practice on Thursday, although kicker Harrison Butker (ankle) and wideout Marquez Valdes-Scantling (abdomen) missed out.
Dolphins Make Moves Ahead of Cincinnati Game
The Miami Dolphins made it official with wide receiver River Cracraft on Thursday, announcing they had signed him to their 53-man roster. This move, which was reported Wednesday, was one of two transactions the Dolphins made ahead of their Thursday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. The other move involved tackle Larnel Coleman being elevated from the practice squad.
Falcons Coach Arthur Smith Preparing for ‘Heavyweight Fight’ vs. Browns Offense
The Atlanta Falcons (1-2) will be seeking to pick up back-to-back wins when they take on the Cleveland Browns (2-1) on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. However, after three quarters worth of an offensive shootout in last week's victory over the Seattle Seahawks, the Falcons appear poised to play a different type of game against Cleveland, who leads the NFL in rushing offense and time of possession, thus limiting the number of overall plays Atlanta will be able to run.
Seahawks vs. Lions Week 4: How to Watch, Betting Odds
The Seattle Seahawks travel east to Detroit to take on the Lions in Week 4 of NFL action on Sunday in a game between two teams hoping to get to .500 on the season. Seattle is 1-2 with losses to San Francisco and Atlanta after the emotional season-opening win over former quarterback Russell Wilson and the Broncos.
Dolphins Loss Overshadowed by Tua Injury
The Miami Dolphins suffered their first loss of the season Thursday night when they dropped a 27-15 decision against the Cincinnati Bengals, but the result took a major back seat to the scary injury that knocked quarterback Tua Tagovailoa out of the game and sent him to the hospital. The...
Jaguars vs. Eagles: 5 Matchups to Watch
View the original article to see embedded media. Few teams have a chance to make more noise this weekend than the Jacksonville Jaguars. With a road matchup against the 3-0 Philadelphia Eagles, who are alone at the top of the NFC, the Jaguars have a chance to take a major leap forward.
Steelers Rule Ahkello Witherspoon Out vs. Jets
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will face the New York Jets without their starting cornerback, but could get their star safety back in time. The team announced Ahkello Witherspoon is out in Week 4. Witherspoon left during the second half of Week 3 against the Browns with a hamstring injury...
Colts’ Top Run Defense Will Be Tested This Sunday vs Titans
The Indianapolis Colts have consistently had one of the best run defenses in the NFL during the Frank Reich tenure, and that trend has continued in 2022. Through three weeks, the Colts' have held opposing running backs to just 2.6 yards per carry on 88 carries. Last week, running back...
