Florida State

The Ledger

See Lakeland, Lake Wales, Polk County, power outage map as Hurricane Ian impacts Florida

Power outages continued Wednesday afternoon across swaths of Southwest Florida. As of about 2:15 p.m., Florida Power and Light reported the following number of households without electricity: Collier County: 84,000, or about 37% of the power company’s total customer count of 228,540 Lee: 116,000, or about 40%  Charlotte: 28,000, or about 22% Sarasota: 79,000, or about 28% Manatee: 36,000, or about 18% ...
NBC Miami

Behemoth Ian Develops Larger Eye as It Approaches Florida: Morales

Hurricane Ian was already a major and potentially catastrophic storm. And then it grew into a behemoth on Tuesday. After pounding the western province of Pinar del Rio and knocking out power to the entire country of Cuba, Ian emerged into the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday morning. As it moved north, radar and satellite images started to show a new and larger eye forming outside of the compact eye that had crossed western Cuba just a few hours earlier.
Reuters

Florida, Carolinas count the cost of Hurricane Ian

FORT MYERS, Fla./CHARLESTON, S.C., Oct 1 (Reuters) - Florida, North and South Carolina were on Saturday trying to recover from the destruction wrought by Hurricane Ian, after one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the U.S. mainland caused tens of billions of dollars in damage and killed more than 20 people.
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Florida

If you happen to live in Florida or you like to go there often, and you are looking for new restaurants to try, you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Florida that have excellent online reviews.
CBS News

Florida gas tax break, new laws set to take effect

- Prices at the pump for Florida motorists should go down Saturday as part of a temporary gas-tax break, as 27 new laws kick in this weekend. The new laws include measures aimed at preventing protests outside people's homes and cracking down on "street takeovers" where vehicles do stunts such as "wheelies" and "doughnuts."
Tampa Bay Times

California can’t ‘out crazy’ Florida | Letters

I hate to break it to the letter writer who was criticizing the California courts for declaring that a bumblebee is a fish but Florida went crazy first. Sometime in the 1910s (some reports say 1916 others 1919), a judge in Florida ruled that a mullet is not a fish but is a chicken because it has a gizzard.
