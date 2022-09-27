Read full article on original website
Ring Announcer Dan Masters Passes Away
Dan Masters has passed away. Masters, real name Dan Henry, was killed in a car accident while vacationing in El Salvador. Masters served as a ring announcer, host, interviewer, and commentator for a variety of promotions over the years including WOW, PCW Ultra, Championship Wrestling from Hollywood, and more. Dan's...
Ricky Morton: Rock N Roll Express' Last Match Will Be In NWA, I've Talked To Billy Corgan About It
Ricky Morton gives an update on the Rock N Roll Express retirement tour. In January, Ricky Morton announced the Rock N Roll Express farewell tour that would begin on January 22. No dates were given for the tour and it wasn't said when the tour would officially end, but at the conclusion of it, Ricky and Robert Gibson would retire from tag team wrestling.
Jericho Celebrates, Saraya addresses Women's Division, Raw is Dynamite? | Day After Dynamite #29
Will Washington (@WilliamRBR) is with TikTok sensation and Fightful's own Professor Nick Harrison (@mrprofessor318) today to talk about AEW Dynamite from Philadelphia.
AEW Tag Triple Threat, Sikoa & Honorary Uce in Action | AEW Rampage & WWE Smackdown 9/30/22 Review
Kate (@MissKatefabe) and Alex (@_AlexisCardoza) discuss this week's episodes of AEW Rampage and Smackdown, including:. -AEW Tag Triple Threat: The Acclaimed vs. Butcher & Blade vs. Private Party. -Willow Nightingale vs. Jamie Hayter. -Rush vs. John Silver. -Los Lotharios vs. Hit Row. -Shotzi vs. Bayley. -Madcap Moss and Richochet vs....
AEW Dynamite On 9/28/22 Sees Viewership Fall Below 1 Million Amid Hurricane Ian Coverage
Viewership numbers for the September 28 episode of AEW Dynamite are in. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, AEW Dynamite drew 990,000 viewers. This number is down from last week's episode which drew 1,039,000 viewers. The show posted a 0.34 in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is down from...
Drew McIntyre Says 'Not All Of' Singing With Tyson Fury Was Supposed To Air At WWE Clash At The Castle
Drew McIntyre didn't win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WWE Clash at the Castle when he squared off against Roman Reigns. After the loss, McIntyre was greeted by Tyson Fury in the ring, and the two men broke into a rendition of "American Pie" by Don McLean. The entire performance aired on Peacock and left fans a little confused as McIntyre was more jovial than expected given his failure to capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.
WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 1 Results (9/17): The Beast Faces Adriana Gambino
WOW Women of Wrestling aired season four, episode one of its show on September 17. The show aired in syndication on CBS-affiliated networks. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) are below. WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 1 Results (9/17) - WOW Tag Team Title Tournament First Round: The Tonga...
Saraya Comments On AEW Debut Promo, Admits To Being 'A Little Rusty'
Saraya made her AEW debut at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam, helping Toni Storm and Athena as they were being attacked by Jamie Hayter, Britt Baker and Serena Deeb. On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, Saraya cut her first promo, saying she is the revolution and would bring change to the AEW women's division. She then brought out members of the women's division, got into a back and forth with former AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker and turned Storm vs. Deeb into a lumberjack match.
Allie Katch Debuts in Monster's Ball | IMPACT Wrestling Show Review 9/29/22 | IMPACT Post-Show
Joel Pearl (@JoelPearl) and Cresta Starr (@CrestaTheeStarr) review IMPACT Wrestling for September 29, 2022. - Pick Your Poison Monster's Ball: Masha Slamovich vs. Allie Katch. - Digital Media Title: Brian Myers vs. Crazzy Steve. - Your Questions!
Report: A&E Producing An Episode Of ‘Biography’ On Randy Orton
Randy Orton's career to be chronicled by A&E. WWE has been partnered with A&E for over a year. The partnership has produced content based around the history of WWE and the wrestling landscape as a whole. In the past, WWE has produced two seasons of A&E Biography, shining a spotlight on the careers of names such as Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart, Randy Savage, Rey Mysterio, Edge, The Bella Twins, and more.
AEW Rampage Spoilers For 9/30 (Taped On 9/28)
AEW taped the September 30 episode of AEW Rampage on September 28 following Dynamite in Philadelphia. The spoilers (courtesy of PWInsider) are below. AEW Rampage Spoilers For 9/30 (Taped On 9/28) AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Acclaimed (c) def. The Butcher and The Blade and Private Party. Jamie Hayter...
Shane Helms: Sami Zayn Is The Top Performer In This Entire Industry Right Now
Shane Helms has high praise for the honorary uce. Throughout the duration of 2022, Sami Zayn has made memorable moment after memorable moment. Whether it's the highly praised WrestleMania 38 match against Johnny Knoxville or the current run that he is on with The Bloodline, fans are surely to remember Zayn's 2022 slate for years to come.
Ludwig Kaiser Comments On Rumors That Vince McMahon 'Lost Interest In Imperium'
Ludwig Kaiser sets the record straight. GUNTHER made an immediate impact when he joined the main roster following WWE WrestleMania, winning the WWE Intercontinental Championship on the June 10 episode of SmackDown. Flanked by Ludwig Kaiser, GUNTHER was entrenched as a regular on WWE SmackDown. Before he stepped down as...
Masha Slamovich: A Knockouts Title Win At Bound For Glory Would Be A Full Circle Moment
Masha Slamovich is looking forward to Bound For Glory. Since arriving in IMPACT on a full-time basis at the beginning of 2022, Masha Slamovich has been undefeated. Not only has Slamovich went the entire year without a loss in IMPACT, but most of her matches have won in under sixty seconds.
Contract Signing For WWE Extreme Rules Added To 10/3 WWE Raw
A contract signing has been added to WWE Raw. WWE announced that Bianca Belair and Bayley will sign the contract for their ladder match for the WWE Raw Women's Championship at WWE Extreme Rules on the October 3 episode of WWE Raw. Bianca and Bayley were both part of Friday's WWE SmackDown with Bayley defeating Shotzi and Bianca making the save after the match.
Mick Foley: I Was The Bret Hart Of Transitional Champions In WWE
When it comes to transitional champions in the world of WWE, Mick Foley is the best there is, the best there was, and the best there ever will be. Mick Foley is a WWE Hall of Famer known for giving his all every time he stepped into the ring. Whether it was inside Hell in a Cell in Pittsburgh at the 1998 King of the Ring event or a Tri-State Wrestling Alliance event in a small northeast venue in 1991, Mick Foley believed in giving every paying customer what they deserved. Eventually, his hard work and commitment to the craft made him one of WWE’s top performers during the Attitude Era.
Nightmare Factory Student Showcase #7 Results (9/27): Angélica Risk, Dean Alexander, More
The Nightmare Factory held its seventh Student Showcase event on September 27 from The Nightmare Factory. Fans can watch the showcase in the video above. Full results (courtesy of Saraya Saber) are below. Nightmare Factory Student Showcase #7 Results (9/27) - Steven Josifi def. "The Hot Head" Aleksy Lev. -...
Eddie Kingston: Wrestling Can Cause A Lot Of Stress, But I Get To Let Out My Frustration In The Ring
Eddie Kingston says that professional wrestling is stressful, but unlike other jobs, he gets to let out his frustrations in the ring. Kingston is a passionate advocate of mental health, as he has discussed his own struggles in the hopes of helping others with theirs. In an interview with "Doc"...
Hangman Page Bout Added To 10/5 AEW Dynamite
AEW Dynamite (10/5) Daniel Garcia & Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara. Tony Khan announced that the October 5 Dynamite will have a 15-minute overrun. Learn more here.
Johnny Gargano Names AJ Styles And Seth Rollins As Two Of His Dream Matches
Johnny Gargano names AJ Styles and Seth Rollins as two of his dream matches. Gargano previously competed on NXT for several years, and he performed in some memorable matches against names like Adam Cole and Malakai Black. Gargano left the company at the end of 2021 but later returned the following August. Now that he's a member of the WWE Raw roster, there are plenty of superstars he can take on in fresh matchups.
