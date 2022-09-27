ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

Related
Fightful

Ring Announcer Dan Masters Passes Away

Dan Masters has passed away. Masters, real name Dan Henry, was killed in a car accident while vacationing in El Salvador. Masters served as a ring announcer, host, interviewer, and commentator for a variety of promotions over the years including WOW, PCW Ultra, Championship Wrestling from Hollywood, and more. Dan's...
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
Fightful

Drew McIntyre Says 'Not All Of' Singing With Tyson Fury Was Supposed To Air At WWE Clash At The Castle

Drew McIntyre didn't win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WWE Clash at the Castle when he squared off against Roman Reigns. After the loss, McIntyre was greeted by Tyson Fury in the ring, and the two men broke into a rendition of "American Pie" by Don McLean. The entire performance aired on Peacock and left fans a little confused as McIntyre was more jovial than expected given his failure to capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.
WWE
Fightful

Saraya Comments On AEW Debut Promo, Admits To Being 'A Little Rusty'

Saraya made her AEW debut at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam, helping Toni Storm and Athena as they were being attacked by Jamie Hayter, Britt Baker and Serena Deeb. On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, Saraya cut her first promo, saying she is the revolution and would bring change to the AEW women's division. She then brought out members of the women's division, got into a back and forth with former AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker and turned Storm vs. Deeb into a lumberjack match.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Jensen
Person
Suge
Fightful

Report: A&E Producing An Episode Of ‘Biography’ On Randy Orton

Randy Orton's career to be chronicled by A&E. WWE has been partnered with A&E for over a year. The partnership has produced content based around the history of WWE and the wrestling landscape as a whole. In the past, WWE has produced two seasons of A&E Biography, shining a spotlight on the careers of names such as Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart, Randy Savage, Rey Mysterio, Edge, The Bella Twins, and more.
WWE
Fightful

AEW Rampage Spoilers For 9/30 (Taped On 9/28)

AEW taped the September 30 episode of AEW Rampage on September 28 following Dynamite in Philadelphia. The spoilers (courtesy of PWInsider) are below. AEW Rampage Spoilers For 9/30 (Taped On 9/28) AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Acclaimed (c) def. The Butcher and The Blade and Private Party. Jamie Hayter...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Fightful

Shane Helms: Sami Zayn Is The Top Performer In This Entire Industry Right Now

Shane Helms has high praise for the honorary uce. Throughout the duration of 2022, Sami Zayn has made memorable moment after memorable moment. Whether it's the highly praised WrestleMania 38 match against Johnny Knoxville or the current run that he is on with The Bloodline, fans are surely to remember Zayn's 2022 slate for years to come.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Trouble#Cheeseburger#Combat#Suge D#Ohio Wrestling Alliance#The King Of Clubs#Cagematch#Paragon#Elieyesum#Weekender
Fightful

Contract Signing For WWE Extreme Rules Added To 10/3 WWE Raw

A contract signing has been added to WWE Raw. WWE announced that Bianca Belair and Bayley will sign the contract for their ladder match for the WWE Raw Women's Championship at WWE Extreme Rules on the October 3 episode of WWE Raw. Bianca and Bayley were both part of Friday's WWE SmackDown with Bayley defeating Shotzi and Bianca making the save after the match.
WWE
Fightful

Mick Foley: I Was The Bret Hart Of Transitional Champions In WWE

When it comes to transitional champions in the world of WWE, Mick Foley is the best there is, the best there was, and the best there ever will be. Mick Foley is a WWE Hall of Famer known for giving his all every time he stepped into the ring. Whether it was inside Hell in a Cell in Pittsburgh at the 1998 King of the Ring event or a Tri-State Wrestling Alliance event in a small northeast venue in 1991, Mick Foley believed in giving every paying customer what they deserved. Eventually, his hard work and commitment to the craft made him one of WWE’s top performers during the Attitude Era.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
Fightful

Johnny Gargano Names AJ Styles And Seth Rollins As Two Of His Dream Matches

Johnny Gargano names AJ Styles and Seth Rollins as two of his dream matches. Gargano previously competed on NXT for several years, and he performed in some memorable matches against names like Adam Cole and Malakai Black. Gargano left the company at the end of 2021 but later returned the following August. Now that he's a member of the WWE Raw roster, there are plenty of superstars he can take on in fresh matchups.
WWE
Fightful

Fightful

13K+
Followers
31K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy