SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. In Northampton, a mural artist is creating a massive design on the back of Thorne’s Marketplace. Funded by a $20 thousand grant from the City of Northampton, Ernesto Maranje’s installation is slowly being unveiled. His design features a weaver bird and raccoons, created by a collage of much smaller images of flora, fauna and creative touches. The mural is meant to inform the public and celebrate the enhancement of Thorne’s and all of Downtown Northampton.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO