Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Heart attack victim leads Ohio State researchers to potential new treatment for high cholesterolThe LanternHartford, CT
Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedHartford, CT
barre3 Farmington Valley Offers Childcare at Avon LocationConnecticut by the NumbersAvon, CT
Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in MassachusettsDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
Related
westernmassnews.com
Celebrating 20 years of Dan Brown at Western Mass News
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Friday marked a special day at Western Mass News as we’re celebrating 20 years of Meteorologist Dan Brown keeping viewers informed and ready for what Mother Nature has in store for us. Whether it’s keeping our viewers safe or hoping for a nice show of...
westernmassnews.com
Florida residents with western Mass. ties pick up pieces from Hurricane Ian’s devastation
(WGGB/WSHM) - People with ties to western Massachusetts are picking up the pieces in Florida and others are doing what they can to help after Hurricane Ian left mass devastation in its path. Greg Madsen, originally from Southampton, spoke with Western Mass News on Wednesday, right before Hurricane Ian was...
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: September 29
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. In Northampton, a mural artist is creating a massive design on the back of Thorne’s Marketplace. Funded by a $20 thousand grant from the City of Northampton, Ernesto Maranje’s installation is slowly being unveiled. His design features a weaver bird and raccoons, created by a collage of much smaller images of flora, fauna and creative touches. The mural is meant to inform the public and celebrate the enhancement of Thorne’s and all of Downtown Northampton.
westernmassnews.com
Local Salvation Army, Red Cross volunteers prepare for Hurricane Ian
Florida evacuees arrive at Bradley International Airport as Hurricane Ian hits land. On Wednesday, Western Mass News traveled to Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Connecticut, to get the latest on travel impacts caused by Hurricane Ian. New specialty veterinary care hospital set to open in Northampton. Updated: 5 hours...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
westernmassnews.com
Salute to Chicopee Day celebrated at The Big E
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Tuesday marked Salute to Chicopee Day at The Big E. We headed inside the Massachusetts building on the fairgrounds and visited the very popular Koffee Kup Bakery. “We brought our building, which was Mickey’s Old Bike Shop during COVID, probably over three years ago. It...
westernmassnews.com
Friday afternoon news update
In this update, a Chicopee man is asking for your help finding four dirt bikes that were stolen from his garage last week, people receiving the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) in Massachusetts will see a 12% increase in benefits starting October 1st, and authorities have identified two people who were found dead in a Springfield home over the weekend. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
westernmassnews.com
Storrowton Village offers Big E fairgoers taste of the past
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Step back in time to a 19th century village at The Big E by visiting the Storrowton Village Museum. Jessica Fontaine, director of the Storrowton Village Museum, spoke to Western Mass News about the village, which includes nine antique buildings from across Massachusetts. Copyright 2022....
westernmassnews.com
Eastern States president reflects on success of 2022 Big E
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Big E has been packed with people this year, with tens of thousands of guests coming out daily to enjoy the 17-day fair. Gene Cassidy, president and CEO of the Eastern States Exposition, spoke to Western Mass News about this year’s fair, its sucess and record-breaking days, some of the highlights, and what fairgoers can expect for the last weekend.
IN THIS ARTICLE
westernmassnews.com
Family of Molly Bish asks Hampden District Attorney’s office to take over case
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -22 years ago, 16-year-old Molly Bish disappeared from Comins Pond in Warren where she was working as a lifeguard. Her body was recovered in Palmer in 2003 but the case is still open. Decades later her family continues to seek justice, asking new investigators to take over the case.
westernmassnews.com
Salute to Agawam Day celebrated at The Big E
There is good news for pet owners in western Massachusetts as a new veterinary care center is set to open in Northampton. Authorities have identified two people who were found dead in a Springfield home over the weekend. Florida evacuees arrive at Bradley International Airport as Hurricane Ian hits land.
westernmassnews.com
Thousands of Massachusetts SNAP recipients to see increase in benefits
Florida evacuees arrive at Bradley International Airport as Hurricane Ian hits land. On Wednesday, Western Mass News traveled to Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Connecticut, to get the latest on travel impacts caused by Hurricane Ian. Updated: 4 hours ago. There is good news for pet owners in western...
westernmassnews.com
Chicopee officials looking to curb littering in city’s downtown
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - City leaders in Chicopee are taking a creative approach to try to clean up the downtown area and they’re asking the brightest young minds for their help. “We really have an opportunity here to get behind the mayor’s initiative and clean up the downtown to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: banned book exhibit, emergency preparedness, and YMCA golf classic
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, East Longmeadow, and Longmeadow. The Springfield Technical Community College Library offered an exhibit that puts a spotlight on book banning. The exhibit, which ran last week, features a “Periodic Table of Banned Books,” which includes titles of...
westernmassnews.com
Southampton native working to keep seniors safe in Fort Myers nursing home
More than 3 weeks after the rollout of the updated shots, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report fewer than 2% of adults have actually gotten it. New specialty veterinary care hospital set to open in Northampton. Updated: 6 hours ago. There is good news for pet owners in...
westernmassnews.com
Dewey’s Jazz Lounge hosts free music event
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -On Thursday night, Dewey’s Jazz Lounge on Worthington Street in Springfield hosted a free music event. The show was part of the “Angela Davis, A History of the United States” presentation. It ran from 7:00p.m.-10:00p.m. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
westernmassnews.com
2 Firefighters injured in Pittsfield house fire
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Early Thursday morning, fire crews in Pittsfield responded to a house fire. A call came in for a house fire on 1st Street with residents possibly trapped. Crews found the fire in a dining area and attached closet. No serious injuries were reported from the homeowners,...
westernmassnews.com
Parvovirus vaccine clinic held at American International College
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Dozens of people and their dogs turned out for a drive-thru parvovirus vaccine clinic in Springfield on Wednesday. The event comes following an outbreak of the disease in the area. Carmen Morales has been looking to get her dog, Luna, a vaccine for parvovirus. At long...
westernmassnews.com
New specialty veterinary care hospital set to open in Northampton
Florida evacuees arrive at Bradley International Airport as Hurricane Ian hits land. On Wednesday, Western Mass News traveled to Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Connecticut, to get the latest on travel impacts caused by Hurricane Ian. Officials identify 2 people found dead in Springfield home. Updated: 9 hours ago.
westernmassnews.com
Popular ‘Big Yellow Slide’ returns for another year at The Big E
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - As The Big e comes to an end, fairgoers have two more days to visit the fan favorite, the Big Yellow Slide. Watch as Mary takes a ride down the slide with Bella, whose top tip for riding is “keep your hands and feet in the mat at all times.”
westernmassnews.com
West Springfield water restrictions set to expire on Friday
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The water restrictions that were put in place over the summer by the town of West Springfield will expire on Friday. On September 30th, no restrictions will be in place. However, residents are still encouraged to conserve water and reduce their use of water for...
Comments / 0