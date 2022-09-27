ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

Celebrating 20 years of Dan Brown at Western Mass News

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Friday marked a special day at Western Mass News as we’re celebrating 20 years of Meteorologist Dan Brown keeping viewers informed and ready for what Mother Nature has in store for us. Whether it’s keeping our viewers safe or hoping for a nice show of...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

Town by Town: September 29

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. In Northampton, a mural artist is creating a massive design on the back of Thorne’s Marketplace. Funded by a $20 thousand grant from the City of Northampton, Ernesto Maranje’s installation is slowly being unveiled. His design features a weaver bird and raccoons, created by a collage of much smaller images of flora, fauna and creative touches. The mural is meant to inform the public and celebrate the enhancement of Thorne’s and all of Downtown Northampton.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Local Salvation Army, Red Cross volunteers prepare for Hurricane Ian

Florida evacuees arrive at Bradley International Airport as Hurricane Ian hits land. On Wednesday, Western Mass News traveled to Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Connecticut, to get the latest on travel impacts caused by Hurricane Ian. New specialty veterinary care hospital set to open in Northampton. Updated: 5 hours...
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
Springfield, MA
Society
City
Springfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
westernmassnews.com

Salute to Chicopee Day celebrated at The Big E

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Tuesday marked Salute to Chicopee Day at The Big E. We headed inside the Massachusetts building on the fairgrounds and visited the very popular Koffee Kup Bakery. “We brought our building, which was Mickey’s Old Bike Shop during COVID, probably over three years ago. It...
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Friday afternoon news update

In this update, a Chicopee man is asking for your help finding four dirt bikes that were stolen from his garage last week, people receiving the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) in Massachusetts will see a 12% increase in benefits starting October 1st, and authorities have identified two people who were found dead in a Springfield home over the weekend. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Storrowton Village offers Big E fairgoers taste of the past

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Step back in time to a 19th century village at The Big E by visiting the Storrowton Village Museum. Jessica Fontaine, director of the Storrowton Village Museum, spoke to Western Mass News about the village, which includes nine antique buildings from across Massachusetts. Copyright 2022....
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Eastern States president reflects on success of 2022 Big E

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Big E has been packed with people this year, with tens of thousands of guests coming out daily to enjoy the 17-day fair. Gene Cassidy, president and CEO of the Eastern States Exposition, spoke to Western Mass News about this year’s fair, its sucess and record-breaking days, some of the highlights, and what fairgoers can expect for the last weekend.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Massachusetts#Charity#Western Mass News#Wggb Wshm#The Salvation Army#Social Services
westernmassnews.com

Salute to Agawam Day celebrated at The Big E

There is good news for pet owners in western Massachusetts as a new veterinary care center is set to open in Northampton. Authorities have identified two people who were found dead in a Springfield home over the weekend. Florida evacuees arrive at Bradley International Airport as Hurricane Ian hits land.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Thousands of Massachusetts SNAP recipients to see increase in benefits

Florida evacuees arrive at Bradley International Airport as Hurricane Ian hits land. On Wednesday, Western Mass News traveled to Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Connecticut, to get the latest on travel impacts caused by Hurricane Ian. Updated: 4 hours ago. There is good news for pet owners in western...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

Chicopee officials looking to curb littering in city’s downtown

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - City leaders in Chicopee are taking a creative approach to try to clean up the downtown area and they’re asking the brightest young minds for their help. “We really have an opportunity here to get behind the mayor’s initiative and clean up the downtown to...
CHICOPEE, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
westernmassnews.com

Dewey’s Jazz Lounge hosts free music event

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -On Thursday night, Dewey’s Jazz Lounge on Worthington Street in Springfield hosted a free music event. The show was part of the “Angela Davis, A History of the United States” presentation. It ran from 7:00p.m.-10:00p.m. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

2 Firefighters injured in Pittsfield house fire

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Early Thursday morning, fire crews in Pittsfield responded to a house fire. A call came in for a house fire on 1st Street with residents possibly trapped. Crews found the fire in a dining area and attached closet. No serious injuries were reported from the homeowners,...
PITTSFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Parvovirus vaccine clinic held at American International College

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Dozens of people and their dogs turned out for a drive-thru parvovirus vaccine clinic in Springfield on Wednesday. The event comes following an outbreak of the disease in the area. Carmen Morales has been looking to get her dog, Luna, a vaccine for parvovirus. At long...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

New specialty veterinary care hospital set to open in Northampton

Florida evacuees arrive at Bradley International Airport as Hurricane Ian hits land. On Wednesday, Western Mass News traveled to Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Connecticut, to get the latest on travel impacts caused by Hurricane Ian. Officials identify 2 people found dead in Springfield home. Updated: 9 hours ago.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

West Springfield water restrictions set to expire on Friday

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The water restrictions that were put in place over the summer by the town of West Springfield will expire on Friday. On September 30th, no restrictions will be in place. However, residents are still encouraged to conserve water and reduce their use of water for...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy