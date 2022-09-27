ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

WWL-TV

Will Hurricane Ian damages cause Louisiana insurance hikes?

NEW ORLEANS — We've all seen the damages in Florida from Hurricane Ian, and know the same could have happened in Southeast Louisiana. Some insurance companies have pulled out of Louisiana because of past hurricane damages at home. So how will these new Florida insurance claims affect our rates?
brproud.com

Louisiana SNAP benefits increasing in October

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — SNAP benefits in Louisiana will be increasing starting Oct. 1 as the cost of food increases. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is increasing monthly allotments after reviewing data on food expenditures. A single-member household’s maximum benefit is increasing from $250 to $281 per month, according to the Louisiana Department of Children & Family Services (DCFS).
westcentralsbest.com

Louisiana voters will decide on 11 ballot initiatives this November

(The Center Square) — The Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana this week unveiled a guide to help voters understand 11 proposed constitutional amendments they will be asked to decide in November and December. The PAR Guide to the 2022 Constitutional Amendments breaks down eight ballot questions for the...
Calcasieu Parish News

Another Defendant has Plead Guilty to a Staged Vehicle Collision Scheme in Louisiana

Another Defendant has Plead Guilty to a Staged Vehicle Collision Scheme in Louisiana. New Orleans, Louisiana – United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced on September 29, 2022, that Larry Picou (“Picou”), age 56, of Gibson, Louisiana has agreed to plead guilty on September 28, 2022, to count one in his indictment, charging him with Conspiracy to Commit Mail Fraud in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 371. In exchange, the government has agreed to dismiss two counts of Mail Fraud in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 1341 and 2. In pleading guilty to count 1, the defendant faces a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment; a term of supervised release of up to three years, and a fine of up to $250,000.00, as well as a mandatory special assessment fee of $100.00.
postsouth.com

How much are SNAP benefits increasing in Louisiana? When does it start?

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients will see an increase in their monthly household allotment beginning October 1, 2022, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) new cost-of-living adjustments. Benefits Increasing. Food costs have grown significantly in recent months, impacting every Louisianan's budget. Each year, the USDA increases SNAP...
LSU Reveille

Opinion: So, when are you leaving Louisiana?

There isn’t a week that goes by where someone doesn’t ask me why I’m still in Louisiana and what my plans to leave are. There's a consensus among even lifelong residents of this state that it doesn't have a long-term future. It’s a pervasive line of thinking...
L'Observateur

Defending Election Integrity, AG Jeff Landry Calls for Repeal of Biden Executive Order

BATON ROUGE, LA – Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry is leading a 13-state coalition calling for Joe Biden to rescind his Executive Order 14019 which authorizes the executive branch to utilize all federal executive agencies’ power, resources, and reach to carry out voter registration and voter mobilization activities. The coalition’s opposition is based in law, noting that the U.S. Constitution does not provide this power to the executive branch and arguing that this responsibility falls on state legislatures.
Calcasieu Parish News

Former Healthcare CEO of Health Clinic in Louisiana Convicted of Medicaid Fraud Scheme Totaling $1.8 Million

Former Healthcare CEO of Health Clinic in Louisiana Convicted of Medicaid Fraud Scheme Totaling $1.8 Million. On September 27, 2022, after a week-long trial, a federal jury in Louisiana convicted the former CEO of St. Gabriel Health Clinic Inc. for conducting a multi-year, multi-million-dollar scheme to defraud the Louisiana Medicaid Program.
