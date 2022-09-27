Female Found Fatally Shot Inside Crashed Vehicle into Hydrant at Fire Station

Chesterfield Square, Los Angeles, CA: A female was found fatally shot inside a vehicle that was involved in a collision after a shooting in the Chesterfield Square neighborhood of South Los Angeles on Monday, Sept. 26, at approximately 11:45 p.m.

The shooting occurred in the area of Slauson and Western with the victim’s vehicle – a dark colored SUV – continuing to drive westbound on Slauson where it crashed into a fire hydrant at the intersection of West Slauson Avenue and South St. Andrews Place in front of Los Angeles Fire Department Station 66.

According to Officer Drake Madison with the Los Angeles Police Department, the suspect(s) was driving a possible sedan chasing the victim’s vehicle. The suspect(s) fired several rounds at the victim’s vehicle, striking a 20/25-year-old female victim who was the rear passenger. The vehicle then collided with a fire hydrant. The Los Angeles Fire Department pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

The other occupant(s) in the vehicle were not shot. It is unknown if this incident is gang related, according to Madison. The suspect(s) fled the location in an unknown direction.

It appeared that relatives and possibly friends of the deceased woman arrived at the scene when some sort of altercation ensued that was caught on video by Key News Network. One woman was seen placed in custody for an unknown reason and led to a police vehicle by an officer.

No further details were available.

