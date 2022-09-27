ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Last Man Standing
Anytime I hear the term “anonymous sources” used in a media story, I laugh and scroll to the next story.

Daily Mail

Newt Gingrich slings insult at NBC news reporter telling him he has a 'learning disability' when pressed about Jan. 6 committee

Former Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich slings insult at Capitol Hill reporter after the journalist pressed him on the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol. 'What do you think about the January 6 committee? NBC senior congressional reporter Scott Wong asked Gingrich during...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Jen Psaki to bring ‘passion’ for ‘debunking’ to new MSNBC show, calls backlash to Biden speech ‘bizarre’

Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki gave a preview of what to expect from her upcoming MSNBC show Wednesday at Vox Media’s Code Conference in Los Angeles. "First of all, my business is not rage," Psaki said, according to The Wrap. "What I hope to do is bring that passion for explaining things, debunking things, calling out BS when you see it to my next job."
POLITICS
Fox News

Hispanic activist slams CNN’s Ana Navarro as 'Republican by convenience' during tense exchange about DeSantis

CNN’s Ana Navarro was slammed as a "Republican of convenience" on her own network Thursday during a tense exchange with a Hispanic activist. Bienvenido founder and president Abraham Enriquez was part of a discussion with Navarro and CNN pundit S.E. Cupp as CNN’s on-screen banner said, "Conservatives debate GOP govs shipping migrants to blue states." Navarro, who identifies as Republican but regularly sides with the left on key issues, was particularly peeved over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, R., sending migrants to Martha’s Vineyard.
FLORIDA STATE
HuffPost

Fox News' Peter Doocy Gripes That Joe Biden Urged Americans To Vote. Twitter Says Phooey.

Peter Doocy of Fox News complained that President Joe Biden encouraged Americans to vote in his speech Thursday ― but Twitter wasn’t having it. (Watch the videos below.) In a report from the speech site in Philadelphia, Doocy said the White House insisted beforehand that Biden’s address would not be political but violated that by mentioning the need to vote. (The White House responded to similar criticism later, noting that “democracy is not a partisan or political issue.”)
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Business Insider

Adam Schiff and Jerry Nadler clashed over Trump's first impeachment with Nadler saying Democrats' plans were 'unfair' and 'unconstitutional'

Two powerful House Democrats disagreed on how to handle Trump's first impeachment. At issue was which of their committees would take the lead in the investigation. Rep. Jerry Nadler also reportedly pushed Democrats to have Trump's lawyers more involved. A pair of powerful House Democrats clashed repeatedly behind the scenes...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Amy Klobuchar suggests voting Democrat will help stop hurricanes: 'That's why we've got to win this'

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., suggested on Tuesday that voting for Democrats in November and winning the midterms would help them with hurricanes and climate change. "We just did something about climate change for the first time in decades. That’s why we've got to win this as that hurricane bears down on Florida. We've got to win in the midterms. We understand that," Klobuchar said after listing several legislative wins during an appearance on MSNBC's "Morning Joe."
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Rick Scott brought a treat to the Senate GOP lunch today: Polling showing Ron Johnson ahead in his Wisconsin reelection race.

On Monday, Oz tweeted that he believed "same-sex couples should have the freedom to get married as straight couples." Roy quote tweeted his response:. We asked Pennsylvania Republicans whether they agree with Roy that the Senate GOP should focus on issues other than codifying same-sex marriage. And none of them necessarily disagreed with Roy, even those who voted for a House bill that wrote same-sex marriage into law back in July.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The List

The Real Reason Donald Trump Is Ripping Into Fox News

It's no secret that former president Donald Trump has been at war with the media, believing from the very beginning of his political life that coverage of him was unjust (via The Washington Post). The 45th president found various opportunities to share his dislike for news sources, and would even go after journalists themselves while in office.
POTUS
