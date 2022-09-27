Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., suggested on Tuesday that voting for Democrats in November and winning the midterms would help them with hurricanes and climate change. "We just did something about climate change for the first time in decades. That’s why we've got to win this as that hurricane bears down on Florida. We've got to win in the midterms. We understand that," Klobuchar said after listing several legislative wins during an appearance on MSNBC's "Morning Joe."

