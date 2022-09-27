Read full article on original website
Tom Ridge endorses Dr. Oz in Pa. Senate race
Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Republican nominee for U.S. Senate, Dr. Mehmet Oz, is being endorsed by the former Pennsylvania governor and first United States Secretary of Homeland Security, Tom Ridge. Dr. Oz’s camp announced the endorsement from Tom Ridge. Ridge is urging residents to join him in supporting the...
Pennsylvania House committee holds hearing in Philadelphia District Attorney impeachment case
Governor Wolf in Wilkes-Barre
Mastriano abortion “murder” comments find new life in Pennsylvania Governor race
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Should women who have abortions be charged with murder? Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano suggested just that in a radio interview from 2019 that has now found new life. Scott Lamar worked at WITF Radio for three decades, interviewing newsmakers every day. “Put it this...
Pa. Latino Convention returns to Allentown
Meet Social Media’s Favorite Pediatricians in Northeastern Pennsylvania
PA Live (WBRE) — PAK Pediatrics is the leader in primary care pediatrics in the Wyoming Valley. Give them a call today at 570-288-6543.
Gov. Wolf announces new Pennsylvania state parks
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — On Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, Gov. Tom Wolf announced the locations of three new Pennsylvania state parks. The additional parks bring the total number of state parks in the commonwealth to 124. The $45 million investment conserved nearly 3,500 acres of land in York, Wyoming, and Chester counties, according to a release from the governor’s office.
New bill spotlights Pa. fathers and how involved they are with their kids
Pa. State Police holds multicultural celebration
