Trump begs for donations from Mar-a-Lago as Hurricane Ian wreaks destruction across Florida
Donald Trump turned to social media to plead for donations to his political campaign as parts of Florida began rescue and recovery efforts following Hurricane Ian. Speaking in a video on Wednesday from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, southern Florida, the former president pleaded for donations to his Save America PAC ahead of a fundraising deadline.
After Hurricane Ian, MSNBC analyst predicts Ron DeSantis is ‘about to become a big government Republican’
MSNBC political analyst David Jolly claimed that Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., will hypocritically turn into a “big government Republican" following Hurricane Ian.
CNN reporter ripped for trying to hit DeSantis for hurricane cooperation with leaders he previously criticized
CNN’s Florida reporter Steve Contorno appeared to accuse Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., of hypocrisy for his response to Hurricane Ian as opposed to the coronavirus on Wednesday.
"Moron who has no business running for president": Trump-DeSantis cold war devolves into insults
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who recently made headlines for flying 48 migrants to Martha's Vineyard, was praised by Republicans for standing up against the Biden administration's immigration policies, but his political stunt has angered one of his closest allies – former President Donald Trump. Trump has privately accused DeSantis...
DeSantis's response to Hurricane Ian shows a 'stark contrast' with Biden: Jim Jordan
Fox News contributor Mollie Hemingway and Rep. Jim Jordan weighed in on the responses to Hurricane Ian as it devastates Florida on "The Ingraham Angle."
Bill Clinton says ‘there is a limit’ to how many migrants US can take without causing ‘disruption’
As the U.S. faces a border crisis, former President Clinton says "there is a limit" to how many migrants any society can accept without there being disruption
Biden suggests Americans aren't proud of their country at fundraiser while Hurricane Ian pummels Florida
President Biden suggested that Americans aren't proud of their country during a divisive speech at a political fundraiser for Democrats in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday evening, while Hurricane Ian pummeled Florida with strong winds and a massive storm surge. The speech occurred at a private residence in Washington at a...
Karine Jean-Pierre called out for 'embarrassing' answers after Biden's gaffe about late congresswoman
Matt Gorman slams the White House for defending President Biden's embarrassing and offensive gaffe where he was looking for the late Congresswoman Walorski.
As DeSantis deals with Hurricane Ian, Dems push Buttigieg to investigate governor over migrant ‘stunt'
Politico reported on Massachusetts Democrats urging Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to investigate Florida Gov. DeSantis' migrant "stunt."
Clarence Thomas Failing to Note Wife Ginni's $680k Side Income Resurfaces
The House January 6 committee will speak to Ginni Thomas this week after she agreed to a "voluntary meeting."
USA Today op-ed says Biden's 'Where’s Jackie?' gaffe 'demonstrated generosity and professionalism'
USA Today’s Jill Lawrence claimed that President Biden forgetting about Rep. Jackie Walorski’s, R-Ind., death during a White House conference was an example of empathy.
Missed opportunity? House GOP says McConnell lost leverage over Biden by backing government funding bill
House Republicans are accusing Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of giving up leverage to dictate policy terms to President Biden by supporting the government funding bill.
AOC, looking to match GOP’s ‘uncomfortable’ abortion conversation, talks about her IUD during House hearing
Claiming she wanted to make things 'uncomfortable' like Republicans do, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez talked about her preferred birth control method during a House hearing.
White House reporters don’t buy Karine Jean-Pierre’s spin on Biden gaffe asking for deceased congresswoman
Reporters showed their frustration with White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre after she refused to admit President Biden's latest gaffe was a gaffe.
President Biden shocks Twitter with cringeworthy gaffe about deceased congresswoman
President Biden raised eyebrows on Wednesday when he searched the crowd for a deceased congresswoman during a speech at a White House summit on hunger and nutrition.
Democrat attacks Pelosi for ‘failure of House leadership’ after STOCK Act fizzles, calls for ‘new leaders’
Many Democrats are frustrated that the House could not act to further restrict the ability of lawmakers to made equity trades while serving the public.
SEAN HANNITY: This is another example of Biden's 'cognitive decline'
Sean Hannity questions President Biden's cognitive ability after his latest blunder during a White House speech on 'Hannity.'
Washington Post analysis says Stacey Abrams 'played up' stolen election claims until it was 'untenable'
A Washington Post analysis said that Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams "played up" stolen election claims until it was "untenable" for people who advocate for "American democratic norms and values." The Washington Post's Glenn Kessler, editor and writer for The Fact Checker feature of the paper, wrote in a...
FBI allegedly engaging in 'purge' of conservative employees, retaliating against whistleblowers: Jim Jordan
The FBI is allegedly engaging in a “purge” of conservative employees and retaliating against whistleblowers who have made protected disclosures to Congress, Fox News Digital has learned.
Hurricane Ian aims at its next targets, Republicans alarmed by Biden's bizarre episode and more top headlines
Fox News First brings you Fox News' top headlines every morning.
