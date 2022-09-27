ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KVIA

Judge recusal hearing in Walmart shooter case begins

EL PASO, Texas -- A hearing to discuss removing Judge Sam Medrano from the Walmart shooter case is underway Tuesday morning. The El Paso district attorney's office filed to have Judge Medrano removed from the case because they claim he has a personal involvement in the case and his "impartiality might be reasonably questioned," according to a response written by the state in the case.
KTSM

Judge Medrano stays on Walmart case; D.A.’s motion for removal denied

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After hours of testimony and evidence, appointed judge denied recusal of Judge Sam Medrano filed by District Attorney Yvonne Rosales’s office. D.A. Rosales’s office filed for recusal of judge Sam Medrano appointed to handle the State’s case of alleged Walmart shooter Patrick Crusius on September 9. In the filing, D.A. […]
KOAT 7

Red Flag Law not used in New Mexico woman's murder

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Mugshot: Courtesy ofDoña Ana County Detention Center, 2020. Robert Yacone, 59, co-owner of popular Italian restaurant Forghedaboutit in Deming and Las Cruces, is accused of killing his wife, Kimberly Yacone, 48, at their Pichacho Hills home in Las Cruces on Sept. 18. However, with...
KTSM

El Paso teen charged for allegedly murdering and burning missing man

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An 18-year-old El Paso man has been arrested and charged due to his alleged involvement in the murder of Manuel Sanchez Jr. A multi-agency investigation involving the EPPD, the U.S. Army CID, and FBI El Paso has announced 18-year-old Michael Leyva has been arrested and charged for his alleged involvement […]
CBS DFW

20 years later, potential new trial a reality for 'Texas Seven' Randy Halprin

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Nearly two decades after Randy Halprin, one of the notorious "Texas 7" gang was convicted and sentenced to death, his attorneys are seeking a new trial. "Today's filing by the office of Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney Sharen Wilson sends a clear message: the Constitution guarantees a fair trial before a fair court, and in the State of Texas, neither the prosecution, nor the defense, nor any reviewing court can let stand a judgment handed down by a biased judge," said Halprin's attorney Tivon Schardl in a statement sent to CBS 11 News. Halprin was among seven escaped Texas...
KVIA

DPS officials say Fort Hancock man shot victim in the face

HUDSPETH, Texas -- The Texas Department of Public Safety identified a man it says is connected to a shooting incident in Hudspeth County on Wednesday. Officials say 26-year-old Erick Garibaldi, of Fort Hancock, shot one of three men found by a DPS trooper on I-10 east at mile marker 72 around 11 a.m.
WJTV 12

Mississippi couple killed in New Mexico crash

CHAVES COUNTY, NM (WJTV) – New Mexico State Police officers are investigating a crash that killed a Mississippi couple. The crash happened on Tuesday, September 27 just before 4:30 a.m. on U.S. 380 at Red Bridge Road near Roswell. Authorities said a 2017 Freightliner tractor-trailer was traveling westbound on US 380. The 45-year-old-driver was going to […]
KTSM

Socorro Police Department to hold Citizen’s Academy

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Socorro Police Department is hosting its Citizen’s Academy in October to teach the public about police operations. The Citizen’s Academy is a free, 6-week program that runs from October 11 through November 15 every Wednesday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Participants meet once a week to learn about […]
KVIA

Decades-long dispute between Texas and Tiguas over

EL PASO, Texas -- It’s over. The state of Texas and the Ysleta del Sur Pueblo’s decades-long legal fight ended Tuesday with both parties agreeing to dismiss the case. This, after the US Supreme Court sided with the Tiguas this summer, strengthening tribal sovereignty. At issue – whether...
KRQE News 13

Fact Check: Mark Ronchetti’s ad on fentanyl and released prisoners

*Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to clarify that Omar Manzanilla was released two days ahead of his previously scheduled release date. ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti’s latest ad highlights a federal drug bust as a key example of New Mexico crime. He broadly connects the drugs and suspects named in […]
KVIA

Woman shot in Hudspeth County

EL PASO, Texas -- U.S. Border Patrol agents are helping in an investigation related to a shooting. According to the Border Patrol, agents from the Sierra Blanca checkpoint received a call from the Hudspeth County Sheriff's Office Tuesday night around 9:17 p.m. The Border Patrol says they were asked to...
KVIA ABC-7

Las Cruces murder suspect died in Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting at a Las Cruces hotel died a little over a week after that incident. Las Cruces police confirm that 35-year-old Alfred Marquez died on August 19. Marquez was wanted in connection with the August 10 murder of a 35-year-old following a The post Las Cruces murder suspect died in Mexico appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM

