A Texas Mayor is Taking a Risk Funding the Migrants Entering its CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
El Paso Will Receive $2 Million in Federal Funds and Mayor Says No Disaster YetTom HandyEl Paso, TX
How El Paso is Handling the Influx of Thousands of MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Migrants sleep on the streets of El Paso—VP Harris says the borders are secureT. WareEl Paso, TX
Students defend Texas teacher fired for telling pupils to use the term 'minor-attracted persons' instead of paedophiles.VictorEl Paso, TX
Migrant shot and killed, another wounded in rural Sierra Blanca
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) The Texas Rangers and FBI are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured Tuesday night in Hudspeth County. The FBI El Paso field office said in a statement the shooting happened in the evening of Sept. 27 in Sierra Blanca, Texas. The people shot were part of […]
KVIA
Judge recusal hearing in Walmart shooter case begins
EL PASO, Texas -- A hearing to discuss removing Judge Sam Medrano from the Walmart shooter case is underway Tuesday morning. The El Paso district attorney's office filed to have Judge Medrano removed from the case because they claim he has a personal involvement in the case and his "impartiality might be reasonably questioned," according to a response written by the state in the case.
Judge Medrano stays on Walmart case; D.A.’s motion for removal denied
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After hours of testimony and evidence, appointed judge denied recusal of Judge Sam Medrano filed by District Attorney Yvonne Rosales’s office. D.A. Rosales’s office filed for recusal of judge Sam Medrano appointed to handle the State’s case of alleged Walmart shooter Patrick Crusius on September 9. In the filing, D.A. […]
KOAT 7
Red Flag Law not used in New Mexico woman's murder
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Mugshot: Courtesy ofDoña Ana County Detention Center, 2020. Robert Yacone, 59, co-owner of popular Italian restaurant Forghedaboutit in Deming and Las Cruces, is accused of killing his wife, Kimberly Yacone, 48, at their Pichacho Hills home in Las Cruces on Sept. 18. However, with...
KSAT 12
Man arrested on fraud charges after posing as licensed HVAC contractor
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Precinct 3 Constable is asking anyone who might have come into contact with Semper Fi Mechanical Services HVAC to contact deputies as they might be the victims of fraud. The HVAC company was run by Michael Reyes. Both Reyes and the company...
El Paso teen charged for allegedly murdering and burning missing man
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An 18-year-old El Paso man has been arrested and charged due to his alleged involvement in the murder of Manuel Sanchez Jr. A multi-agency investigation involving the EPPD, the U.S. Army CID, and FBI El Paso has announced 18-year-old Michael Leyva has been arrested and charged for his alleged involvement […]
20 years later, potential new trial a reality for 'Texas Seven' Randy Halprin
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Nearly two decades after Randy Halprin, one of the notorious "Texas 7" gang was convicted and sentenced to death, his attorneys are seeking a new trial. "Today's filing by the office of Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney Sharen Wilson sends a clear message: the Constitution guarantees a fair trial before a fair court, and in the State of Texas, neither the prosecution, nor the defense, nor any reviewing court can let stand a judgment handed down by a biased judge," said Halprin's attorney Tivon Schardl in a statement sent to CBS 11 News. Halprin was among seven escaped Texas...
KVIA
DPS officials say Fort Hancock man shot victim in the face
HUDSPETH, Texas -- The Texas Department of Public Safety identified a man it says is connected to a shooting incident in Hudspeth County on Wednesday. Officials say 26-year-old Erick Garibaldi, of Fort Hancock, shot one of three men found by a DPS trooper on I-10 east at mile marker 72 around 11 a.m.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton fled his North Texas home to avoid being served with subpoena, court record says
MCKINNEY, Texas — This story originally appeared in the Texas Tribune. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton fled his home in a truck driven by his wife, state Sen. Angela Paxton, to avoid being served a subpoena Monday, according to an affidavit filed in federal court. Ernesto Martin Herrera, a...
‘We’re All Gonna Die!’ American Airlines Diverts Flight to Texas
Earlier this week, American Airlines had to divert a Los Angeles to Miami flight to El Paso. Unlike previous American Airlines flights that had disruptions, this flight had nothing to do with creepy moans and groans. Instead, the disturbance on Tuesday was from a woman who kept screaming, according to the Houston Chronicle.
Mississippi couple killed in New Mexico crash
CHAVES COUNTY, NM (WJTV) – New Mexico State Police officers are investigating a crash that killed a Mississippi couple. The crash happened on Tuesday, September 27 just before 4:30 a.m. on U.S. 380 at Red Bridge Road near Roswell. Authorities said a 2017 Freightliner tractor-trailer was traveling westbound on US 380. The 45-year-old-driver was going to […]
Socorro Police Department to hold Citizen’s Academy
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Socorro Police Department is hosting its Citizen’s Academy in October to teach the public about police operations. The Citizen’s Academy is a free, 6-week program that runs from October 11 through November 15 every Wednesday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Participants meet once a week to learn about […]
KVIA
Decades-long dispute between Texas and Tiguas over
EL PASO, Texas -- It’s over. The state of Texas and the Ysleta del Sur Pueblo’s decades-long legal fight ended Tuesday with both parties agreeing to dismiss the case. This, after the US Supreme Court sided with the Tiguas this summer, strengthening tribal sovereignty. At issue – whether...
KFOX 14
Migrant baby allegedly held for ransom found in El Paso during traffic stop
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A kidnapped baby was found during a traffic stop that happened two weeks ago in El Paso. On September 16, Texas Department of Public Safety pulled over a vehicle driven by 45-year-old Jenna Roark of El Paso, according to authorities. Troopers accused Roark and...
Fact Check: Mark Ronchetti’s ad on fentanyl and released prisoners
*Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to clarify that Omar Manzanilla was released two days ahead of his previously scheduled release date. ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti’s latest ad highlights a federal drug bust as a key example of New Mexico crime. He broadly connects the drugs and suspects named in […]
Traffic stop leads to arrest of El Paso woman, teen for aggravated kidnapping of Florida baby
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso woman and a 15-year-old have been arrested on charges of human smuggling and aggravated kidnapping. Jenna Roark, 45, and an unidentified juvenile were arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety with assistance from Texas Highway Patrol troopers, the U.S. Border Patrol and the FBI. According to a […]
KVIA
Woman shot in Hudspeth County
EL PASO, Texas -- U.S. Border Patrol agents are helping in an investigation related to a shooting. According to the Border Patrol, agents from the Sierra Blanca checkpoint received a call from the Hudspeth County Sheriff's Office Tuesday night around 9:17 p.m. The Border Patrol says they were asked to...
Las Cruces murder suspect died in Mexico
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting at a Las Cruces hotel died a little over a week after that incident. Las Cruces police confirm that 35-year-old Alfred Marquez died on August 19. Marquez was wanted in connection with the August 10 murder of a 35-year-old following a The post Las Cruces murder suspect died in Mexico appeared first on KVIA.
County Attorney requests extension on decision to prosecute case to remove district attorney
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County Attorney Jo Ann Bernal filed a motion on Monday requesting additional time to make a decision on whether her office will dismiss or prosecute the case to remove El Paso County District Attorney Yvonne Rosales. In the filing, Bernal claims that despite the court granting the application […]
Socorro family files lawsuit after son dies doing TikTok challenge
SOCORRO, N.M. (KRQE) – A deadly TikTok trend has a New Mexico family looking for justice. It’s called the “Blackout Challenge”. Videos on TikTok show individuals choking themselves until they pass out. Now a family from Socorro is suing TikTok after their son died doing the challenge. “TikTok is just not a safe place for kids,” […]
