Piedmont blanks Westbrook Christian, 34-0
RAINBOW CITY — Whenever Sloan Smith hears “Field goal, get ready” on the Piedmont sideline he uses it as a call to arms. Well, as a kicker, maybe not quite to arms, but you get the idea and both he and the Bulldogs expect him to deliver.
Thursday Football in Calhoun County
Calhoun County, AL – Thompson, Burns lead White Plains to badly needed victory, Elliott comes up big in Donoho’s second straight win THURSDAY’S CALHOUN COUNTY GAMES Donoho 28, Winterboro 20 Piedmont 34, Westbrook Christian 0 White Plains 48, Talladega 14 Wade Thompson threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more and L.J. Burns had a […]
Thursday Scoreboard For AHSAA Football
Calhoun County, AL –Here are Thursday night’s high school football scores from around the state. **When you click read more you will be taken to the EA Sports Today website. Please make sure to come back to read more Calhoun County News.
Gaylesville earns first football win of the season on homecoming
GAYLESVILLE – The Gaylesville Trojans have fallen short of victory a couple of times this football season, including last week’s three-point loss at Victory Christian. They didn’t fall short on homecoming Thursday night as they won in convincing fashion. Keylon Higgins ran for 200 yards and two...
Clinching Time for Calhoun Donoho, Alexandria, Munford, Ohatchee, and Oxford
Calhoun County, AL – Donoho, Alexandria, Munford, Ohatchee, Oxford clinch hosting rights for their area tournaments, Faith gets close and more TUESDAY’S MATCHES Pleasant Valley, Spring Garden at Donoho Donoho 3, Pleasant Valley 0 (25-17, 25-18, 25-22) Pleasant Valley 2, Spring Garden 0 (25-16, 25-13) Donoho 2, Spring Garden 0 (25-18, 25-20) Oxford, Gaylesville at Gadsden […]
Family Ties at Wellborn
Wellborn, AL – Justin Amberson approved as new Wellborn boys basketball coach, gives the Panthers a husband-wife set of basketball head coaches. Basketball has always been a hot topic in the Amberson household, but it will be on the menu even more now there are two head coaches in the house. Wellborn welcomed Justin Amberson as its new boys basketball coach, giving the Panthers the county’s first husband-wife basketball head coaching duo in recent memory. Mindi Amberson is beginning her second season as the Lady Panthers’ varsity girls coach. “That’s kind of cool,” the new coach said. “We do a lot of things together. “It’s going to be fun. I think it’s a great thing.”
Sand Rock wins area volleyball match at Gaston
GADSDEN – The Sand Rock Lady Wildcats swept an area volleyball match at Gaston on Thursday. The scores were 25-6, 25-5 and 25-10. Katelyn StClair collected13 kills and four aces for the Lady Wildcats (22-5). Rylin StClair contributed 32 assists and a pair of aces. Jadyn Foster came away with 10 kills. Bethany Davis delivered six digs and three aces. Zoey Handy had six kills and two blocks. Jacey Stephens added six kills and two aces. Chloe Stephens finished with nine digs and six aces.
Lady Warriors clinch area with volleyball win over Ashville, also sweep Oneonta
ASHVILLE – The Cherokee County Lady Warriors clinched first place and will host the Class 4A, Area 11 volleyball tournament with a sweep of Ashville on Thursday evening. The scores were 25-23, 25-20 and 25-23. The Lady Warriors also defeated Oneonta 25-23 and 25-21. In the win over Ashville, Ella Garmany led the Lady Warriors16 kills, 10 digs, two blocks, three aces and an assist. Vivian Connell contributed eight kills, two blocks and two digs. Raegan Garmany added five kills and three digs. Nevaeh Gaidurgis delivered five kills, two digs, a block and an assist. Macy Lea added 30 assists, seven digs, two kills and a block. Ellisan Givens posted 16 digs, a kill and an assist. Emilee Paul managed seven digs and an assist. Libby Curry came away with an ace, three kills and two digs. Karlee Jolly had seven digs and two assists. Aubrie Abernathy earned two aces and a dig. Ava Haygood finished with an ace, an assist and two digs.
Anniston's RMC Golf Classic
Anniston, AL – The RMC Foundation’s 25th Anniversary Golf Classic will be Wednesday, October 5th, 2022. Last year they had 62 teams that participated to bring in over $140,000 to benefit cancer prevention and awareness in the community. They were able to purchase ultra sound equipment for the imaging department and a motion management system for the radiation oncology department.
Fall Festivities Calendar
🎃City of Centre to host it’s annual fall festival along Main Street in downtown Centre on Saturday, October 1st. Enjoy a day of old-fashioned fun and festivities with arts and crafts, food vendors, vintage cars and tractors, horse and buggy rides, train rides, a petting zoo, and inflatables for the kids. See the creations of a balloon sculptor, and laugh out loud with ventriloquist David Turner & Friends. Have your camera ready for photos with beloved characters such as Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Daisy, as well as Alvin and the Chipmunks. Live entertainment features What-a-Dance Studio at 8am with Logan Graves taking the main stage at 11am. The Kids Fun Run is set for 9:30am, followed by the annual fall fest parade at 10:30am with Boy Scout Troop 247 serving as grand marshal. For more information, contact the City of Centre by calling (256) 927-5222.
10 Strange but True NASCAR Stories about Talladega Superspeedway
It remains a popular tale—backed by 192 years of evidence—that NASCAR president Bill France built his massive Talladega Superspeedway atop a sacred Native American burial site in eastern Alabama. As local legend goes, the land near Eastaboga was cursed for all time when President Andrew Jackson forced three long-established tribes to relocate to Oklahoma along the infamous “Trail of Tears.”
GSCC Educational Briefs For October
Gadsden, Ala. – Gadsden State Community College’s Continuing Education. Program is offering ACT preparation courses covering four core subjects – English, reading, math and science. Classes will meet at the Cardinal Tutoring Center located in Allen Hall on the Wallace Drive Campus. The session dates, times and course offerings are as follows:
Body recovered Wednesday afternoon from Noccalula Falls Park in east Alabama
A body was found Wednesday afternoon in Noccalula Falls Park in east Alabama, officials said. The Gadsden Fire Department responded to a report of an unresponsive person in Black Creek gorge between Noccalula Falls and the park’s suspension bridge, the city said in a statement Wednesday night. First responders...
Body recovered from gorge at Noccalula Falls Park in Gadsden
GADSDEN, Ala. — A body was recovered Wednesday from the Black Creek gorge at Noccalula Falls Park in Gadsden, Alabama. Learn more in the video above. According to the city, the Gadsden Fire Department responded to the gorge on a report of an unresponsive person between Noccalula Falls and the park's suspension bridge. Upon arriving, first responders found the person in a rocky area and determined they "had been deceased for a period of time," the city said.
Major crash shuts down all westbound lanes on I-20 near Stemley Rd
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A major crash on I-20 WB just past the Stemley Rd exit in Lincoln has shutdown all westbound lanes. Please use caution and expect delays in the area. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.
3 North Alabama murderers up for parole
Three convicted murderers from North Alabama will learn on Tuesday if they will be granted an early release, according to the Alabama Bureau of Pardons & Paroles
Gadsden/Etowah Chamber hosts women’s conference
Photo: Ladies at one table at the women’s conference September 23 pose for a photo during their art session. (Emma Kirkemier/Messenger) The Gadsden/Etowah Chamber of Commerce hosted its seventh annual Advancing Women to the Top conference at the Gadsden Museum of Art on September 23. This year’s theme was...
Attalla Heritage Day Announced for Saturday, October 15th
The City of Attalla‘s Heritage Day is scheduled for Saturday, October 15th, from 9am to 5pm with free admission. There will be something for everyone to enjoy in Historic Downtown Attalla. This is a rain or shine event. There will be rides for all ages, toxic drop, rock wall, train ride, and inflatables.
One man dead, another injured after Sunday shooting in Sylacauga
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – One Sylacauga man is dead and another critically injured after a shooting incident that occurred Sunday night, Sept. 25, near Seminole Ave. in Sylacauga. According to a press release from the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO), authorities responded to a call about a person being shot near the 100 block of Seminole Ave.
Cherokee County Arrest Files for September 29th
Amanda Barton, 42 of Collinsville, arrested on a fugitive from justice warrant by the Leesburg Police Department. Jamie Kimmons, 39 of Centre, charged with possession with intent to distribute and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia by the Centre Police Department. William Estes, 42 of Cedar Bluff, arrested on 7 outstanding...
