ASHVILLE – The Cherokee County Lady Warriors clinched first place and will host the Class 4A, Area 11 volleyball tournament with a sweep of Ashville on Thursday evening. The scores were 25-23, 25-20 and 25-23. The Lady Warriors also defeated Oneonta 25-23 and 25-21. In the win over Ashville, Ella Garmany led the Lady Warriors16 kills, 10 digs, two blocks, three aces and an assist. Vivian Connell contributed eight kills, two blocks and two digs. Raegan Garmany added five kills and three digs. Nevaeh Gaidurgis delivered five kills, two digs, a block and an assist. Macy Lea added 30 assists, seven digs, two kills and a block. Ellisan Givens posted 16 digs, a kill and an assist. Emilee Paul managed seven digs and an assist. Libby Curry came away with an ace, three kills and two digs. Karlee Jolly had seven digs and two assists. Aubrie Abernathy earned two aces and a dig. Ava Haygood finished with an ace, an assist and two digs.

ASHVILLE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO