Sweden's PM says Nord Stream leaks seen as deliberate acts

 3 days ago
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden’s Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Tuesday that two blasts had been detected in relation to the leaks of the Nord Stream pipelines with information suggesting likely sabotage, though this did not represent an attack on Sweden.

Andersson told a news conference the Swedish government was in close contact with partners such as NATO and neighbours such as Denmark and Germany concerning the developments.

