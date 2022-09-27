ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Bend, WI

NunyaB1z
3d ago

more liberals trying to frame fake racism to perpetuate it. Democrats NEED racism to be relevant. so they create fake acts of racism

13
2d ago

Probably a Democrat, it is close to election time. They love throwing race into the mix🤦‍♂️

7
FFG22
2d ago

So why can the democrats do the same thing to Republicans through the corrupt biased media?

5
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Milwaukee Votes 2022 May Well Be a Criminal Enterprise

Dan O’Donnell reports on newly released emails and texts that show the City of Milwaukee illegally coordinating with Democrat political operatives on a get-out-the-vote effort designed to help Democrats in the upcoming election. Sep 30, 2022. Perspective by Dan O’Donnell. The Republican Party of Wisconsin has sued the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

'Inappropriate and appalling:' Downtown West Bend Association bans all political organizations from renting stalls at farmers market

WEST BEND, Wis. (CBS 58) -- All political organizations, affiliates and entities will have their applications for booth and stall rentals at the West Bend Farmers Market (WBFM) denied effective immediately, according to the Downtown West Bend Association's (DWBA) board of directors. This comes after a swastika was seemingly taped...
WEST BEND, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

Referenda ask voters if election aid should be outlawed

Voters in four Wisconsin counties will be asked in November whether the state should ban private grants to help local communities with the cost of running elections.  The advisory referenda, on the ballot in Waukesha, Price, Lincoln and Brown counties, follow an attempt by Republicans in the Legislature to outlaw outside funds for election administration […] The post Referenda ask voters if election aid should be outlawed appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
qudach.com

A Life-Size Poop Sculpture Of Ron Johnson Is Touring Around Milwaukee

The quality mentation of Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) is successful Washington, D.C., connected Thursday. But backmost home, a life-sized poop mentation of him spent the time touring Milwaukee. Activists with the progressive groups NextGen PAC and MoveOn hosted events astir the metropolis with a six-foot-tall, 80-pound “scatue” of Johnson made...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wpr.org

Wisconsin Republicans sue the city of Milwaukee, demanding information about effort to get out the vote

The Republican Party of Wisconsin is suing the city of Milwaukee's mayor and election commission, demanding they release communications from city employees about a privately-funded get-out-the-vote effort. Republican leaders claim the mobilization effort is meant to help Democrats, and argue using city resources to support the partisan campaign would be...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wpr.org

Amid soaring energy costs, public pushes back against We Energies' proposed rate hike

As heating costs climb this winter, some residents are bucking plans by Wisconsin’s largest utility to raise electric and gas rates beginning next year. During public hearings Wednesday, people weighed in on an 8.4 percent increase in electric rates and a 10.7 percent hike in gas rates proposed by Milwaukee-based We Energies. Residents in the utility’s service territory would pay an extra $5 to $6 on their monthly electric bills while natural gas customers would pay around $6 more each month.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Ariens Nordic Center showing major progress

BRILLION, Wis. (WFRV) – The Ariens Nordic Center has been under construction for some time now with the goal of becoming a world-class facility and on Friday, Ariens Co. hosted an open house to highlight the progress being made. With plans to open in December of 2022, the Ariens...
BRILLION, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Bank Five Nine announces Schneider as next president and CEO

OCONOMOWOC — Bank Five Nine has hired Tim Schneider as its next president and CEO. He will join the bank in October. “We conducted a national search for our next president and CEO, and Tim quickly rose to the top of a very competitive candidate pool,” said Bob Snyder, board chairman at Bank Five Nine, in a press release. “We are excited to have Tim lead our organization and I look forward to working with him.”
OCONOMOWOC, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Milwaukee’s Christmas Tree Won’t Be at City Hall This Year

There’s a new home for Milwaukee’s official Christmas tree. The City of Milwaukee Christmas tree will have a new location this holiday season for the 109th celebration. Through a partnership between the city and the Milwaukee Bucks, the tree will be situated in the Deer District outside Fiserv Forum. For the past several years, Milwaukee’s Christmas tree had been situated outside City Hall and before that at nearby Red Arrow Park.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha County Board votes to demolish Moor Mud Baths property

WAUKESHA — The County Board met Tuesday and voted 20-3 to accept the settlement with the city to allow for demolition of the Moor Mud Baths property — this was the last of five county committees to discuss the settlement. Supervisors Larry Nelson, Jeremy Walz and Tom Schellinger...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Solar energy demand is up, so are complaints: Contact 6

MILWAUKEE - Demand for solar energy is up in Wisconsin. So is the number of companies offering installation services. It’s a costly investment but one that’s supposed to pay for itself over time. One man met with Contact 6 about one year after signing his installation contract. His panels were installed but hadn’t produced one kilowatt of solar power.
MILWAUKEE, WI

