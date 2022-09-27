NATCHEZ — The ancestors were kind to those who gathered for a commemoration at the Forks of the Roads on Saturday. Ser Seshsh Ab Heter-Clifford M. Boxley, who along with Friends of the Forks of the Road organized the commemoration of his 26-year effort to bring the “Forks of the Roads from Forgotten to a National Park Service Park, said the heat was becoming oppressive and he was considering calling it a day at 1 p.m. However, he said he talked with the ancestors, and a cool breeze came about, allowing those at the commemoration of a site sacred to many to stay there until 2 p.m.

NATCHEZ, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO