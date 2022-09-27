Read full article on original website
Natchez Democrat
This B is worth bragging about
On Tuesday, the Mississippi Department of Education released new accountability ratings to school districts and individual schools for the first time since 2019. Like school grades, these ratings are on an A, B, C, D, and F scale. Overall, the Mississippi schools showed tremendous growth over the past two years,...
Natchez Democrat
Recently approved charter school application may need NASD board approval to go forward
NATCHEZ — The Mississippi Charter School Authorizing Board approved an application for a charter school in Natchez. However, that charter school’s application also may need to be approved by the Natchez-Adams School District board of education. The state’s authorizing board approved the application for Instant Impact Global Prep...
Natchez Democrat
Ernest Vernon Mallory, Jr.
NATCHEZ – Services for Duke Mallory, 80, of Natchez who died Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Natchez will be held at St. Mary Basilica on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Duke was born to Delores Simonton Mallory and Ernest Vernon Mallory, Sr. He was a graduate of USM and served in the United States Air Force, stationed in Korea.
Natchez neighbors to pay more for garbage collection
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors in Natchez will pay more than $75 per year for garbage collection, utilities and sewer service. The Natchez Democrat reported the rate changes were approved by the Board of Aldermen. They voted to raise fees on garbage collection by $2.27 per month. In July 2022, neighbors also faced a water […]
Natchez Democrat
‘We have earned it’: Natchez-Adams School District report card jumps from D to B grade
NATCHEZ — Natchez-Adams School District’s report card from the Mississippi Department of Education shows improvement by two letter grades—from D to B—from the last time grades were issued pre-pandemic, according to preliminary results released by the Mississippi Department of Education on Tuesday. The grade will become...
Natchez Democrat
Mary Hoye Armsted
NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Mary Armsted, 85, of Natchez, MS, who passed away on Sept. 20, 2022, in Natchez, will be held on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Jerusalem Baptist Church in Natchez with Pastor Ernest Ford, Sr. under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
Natchez Democrat
Casey Ann Hughes, Ph.D.
With almost 80 years of life behind her, Casey (ne Madeline Cassyl Jensen) took a courageous step into the unknown at 4:26 in the morning on September 4 at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Lafayette, Louisiana. She was born on Feb 19, 1943, in Angola, Louisiana, where her grandfather...
Natchez Democrat
‘It’s an awesome day to be a Bulldog’: Mayor, aldermen congratulate school board and school staffers on earning B rating from state education department
NATCHEZ — Members of the Natchez-Adams School District Board of Education and key staffers on Tuesday evening were nothing short of glowing at the meeting of the Natchez Mayor and Board of Aldermen. The city invited them to the meeting to celebrate and congratulate them on earning a B...
Natchez Democrat
Supporters gifted Boxley-designed t-shirts at Forks of the Roads commemoration Saturday
NATCHEZ — The ancestors were kind to those who gathered for a commemoration at the Forks of the Roads on Saturday. Ser Seshsh Ab Heter-Clifford M. Boxley, who along with Friends of the Forks of the Road organized the commemoration of his 26-year effort to bring the “Forks of the Roads from Forgotten to a National Park Service Park, said the heat was becoming oppressive and he was considering calling it a day at 1 p.m. However, he said he talked with the ancestors, and a cool breeze came about, allowing those at the commemoration of a site sacred to many to stay there until 2 p.m.
Natchez Democrat
ACSO’s Ewing wins first ever Carly’s Law Victim Advocate Award
NATCHEZ — Adams County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Karren Ewing, sex offender coordinator and victim assistant coordinator, was honored in Biloxi Friday morning at the Sex Offender Registration and Compliance Symposium with the first ever 2022 Carly’s Law Victim Advocate Award. Mississippi Statute 45-33-63, also known as Carly’s...
Natchez Democrat
Supervisors approve financing for $7.5 million bond to be used for roads, bridges
NATCHEZ — The Adams County Board of Supervisors moved forward with its plan to borrow $7.5 million for work on roads and bridges countywide during a special called meeting on Friday. Butler Snow law firm of Jackson presented supervisors with a use tax bid for 10-year financing on the...
Natchez Democrat
Louisiana offers incentives in fighting CWD, Mississippi collecting samples from early season
BATON ROUGE — Louisiana discovered its first case of Chronic Wasting Disease on Jan. 28 in an adult buck harvested in Tensas Parish. Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Deer Program Director Johnathan Bordelon said they await the results of a DNA test from the buck from a lab at Texas A&M University.
Natchez Democrat
Rosie Marie Ross Jones
NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Rosie Marie Ross Jones, 91, of Natchez, who died Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Natchez will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at New Beginnings Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Leroy White and Rev. Ernest Ford, Jr., officiating. Burial will...
Natchez Democrat
Quesha Mecole Brengettsy
NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Quesha Mecole Brengettsy, 39, of Vidalia, who died Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, in Vidalia, will be held Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. at Zion Chapel #2 Church in Kingston with Rev. Stanley Searcy, Jr., officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery...
Natchez Democrat
‘The only way you win is buy a ticket’: Natchez boasts sixth lucky lottery winner this month
A Natchez man made an impressive return on his $1 investment on Tuesday, thanks to a winning lottery ticket. The man won $5,000 in the Mississippi Lottery midday Cash 4 drawing after picking the numbers 5530. He did not select the fireball option, which could have potentially doubled his winnings.
Natchez Democrat
Calvin Jermaine Woods
NATCHEZ – Graveside Services for Calvin Jermaine Woods, 45, of Natchez, who died Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Baton Rouge will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Rounds Family Cemetery in Sibley with Rev. Dandridge Brooks officiating. Burial will follow at the Cemetery under...
Natchez Democrat
Viking Mississippi to arrive in Natchez Thursday at 8 a.m.
NATCHEZ — On Thursday, Natchez will welcome for the very first time, Viking Mississippi, the Mississippi River’s newest state-of-art vessel. Inspired by Viking’s award-winning river and ocean cruise ships known throughout the world for excellence and luxury, Viking Mississippi now opens a new chapter of history for river travel on the world’s mightiest river.
Natchez Democrat
WALKING FOR A CURE: Monica’s Hope Cancer Awareness Walk is Saturday
NATCHEZ — Breast Cancer Awareness month begins this Saturday with the Monica’s Hope Cancer Awareness Walk, which is a fundraiser to help those diagnosed in the Miss-Lou region. Monica Hickombottom Smith, a cancer survivor, founded Monica’s Hope in 2014. “I started it back in 2014 during my...
Natchez Democrat
Sleek, new Viking Mississippi arrives in Natchez
NATCHEZ — City of Natchez officials, community and business leaders gathered at 8 a.m. Thursday morning to welcome for the first time Viking Mississippi to Natchez. Because of a tight schedule, the welcome was a brief one. A more official and celebratory welcome will be planned for later when time allows.
Natchez Democrat
Parish appoints two members to new railroad commission, sets speed limit on Sportsman Lane
VIDALIA, La.– The Concordia Parish Police Jury this week appointed two members to a newly established railroad commission and set a 15-mile-per-hour speed limit for Sportsman Lane, a road deemed “too dangerous” not to have one. The Police Jury was first approached about joining the new Northeast...
