Natchez, MS

Natchez Democrat

This B is worth bragging about

On Tuesday, the Mississippi Department of Education released new accountability ratings to school districts and individual schools for the first time since 2019. Like school grades, these ratings are on an A, B, C, D, and F scale. Overall, the Mississippi schools showed tremendous growth over the past two years,...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Natchez Democrat

Ernest Vernon Mallory, Jr.

NATCHEZ – Services for Duke Mallory, 80, of Natchez who died Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Natchez will be held at St. Mary Basilica on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Duke was born to Delores Simonton Mallory and Ernest Vernon Mallory, Sr. He was a graduate of USM and served in the United States Air Force, stationed in Korea.
NATCHEZ, MS
WJTV 12

Natchez neighbors to pay more for garbage collection

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors in Natchez will pay more than $75 per year for garbage collection, utilities and sewer service. The Natchez Democrat reported the rate changes were approved by the Board of Aldermen. They voted to raise fees on garbage collection by $2.27 per month. In July 2022, neighbors also faced a water […]
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Mary Hoye Armsted

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Mary Armsted, 85, of Natchez, MS, who passed away on Sept. 20, 2022, in Natchez, will be held on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Jerusalem Baptist Church in Natchez with Pastor Ernest Ford, Sr. under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Casey Ann Hughes, Ph.D.

With almost 80 years of life behind her, Casey (ne Madeline Cassyl Jensen) took a courageous step into the unknown at 4:26 in the morning on September 4 at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Lafayette, Louisiana. She was born on Feb 19, 1943, in Angola, Louisiana, where her grandfather...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

‘It’s an awesome day to be a Bulldog’: Mayor, aldermen congratulate school board and school staffers on earning B rating from state education department

NATCHEZ — Members of the Natchez-Adams School District Board of Education and key staffers on Tuesday evening were nothing short of glowing at the meeting of the Natchez Mayor and Board of Aldermen. The city invited them to the meeting to celebrate and congratulate them on earning a B...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Supporters gifted Boxley-designed t-shirts at Forks of the Roads commemoration Saturday

NATCHEZ — The ancestors were kind to those who gathered for a commemoration at the Forks of the Roads on Saturday. Ser Seshsh Ab Heter-Clifford M. Boxley, who along with Friends of the Forks of the Road organized the commemoration of his 26-year effort to bring the “Forks of the Roads from Forgotten to a National Park Service Park, said the heat was becoming oppressive and he was considering calling it a day at 1 p.m. However, he said he talked with the ancestors, and a cool breeze came about, allowing those at the commemoration of a site sacred to many to stay there until 2 p.m.
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

ACSO’s Ewing wins first ever Carly’s Law Victim Advocate Award

NATCHEZ — Adams County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Karren Ewing, sex offender coordinator and victim assistant coordinator, was honored in Biloxi Friday morning at the Sex Offender Registration and Compliance Symposium with the first ever 2022 Carly’s Law Victim Advocate Award. Mississippi Statute 45-33-63, also known as Carly’s...
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
Natchez Democrat

Rosie Marie Ross Jones

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Rosie Marie Ross Jones, 91, of Natchez, who died Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Natchez will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at New Beginnings Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Leroy White and Rev. Ernest Ford, Jr., officiating. Burial will...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Quesha Mecole Brengettsy

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Quesha Mecole Brengettsy, 39, of Vidalia, who died Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, in Vidalia, will be held Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. at Zion Chapel #2 Church in Kingston with Rev. Stanley Searcy, Jr., officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Calvin Jermaine Woods

NATCHEZ – Graveside Services for Calvin Jermaine Woods, 45, of Natchez, who died Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Baton Rouge will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Rounds Family Cemetery in Sibley with Rev. Dandridge Brooks officiating. Burial will follow at the Cemetery under...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Viking Mississippi to arrive in Natchez Thursday at 8 a.m.

NATCHEZ — On Thursday, Natchez will welcome for the very first time, Viking Mississippi, the Mississippi River’s newest state-of-art vessel. Inspired by Viking’s award-winning river and ocean cruise ships known throughout the world for excellence and luxury, Viking Mississippi now opens a new chapter of history for river travel on the world’s mightiest river.
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

WALKING FOR A CURE: Monica’s Hope Cancer Awareness Walk is Saturday

NATCHEZ — Breast Cancer Awareness month begins this Saturday with the Monica’s Hope Cancer Awareness Walk, which is a fundraiser to help those diagnosed in the Miss-Lou region. Monica Hickombottom Smith, a cancer survivor, founded Monica’s Hope in 2014. “I started it back in 2014 during my...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Sleek, new Viking Mississippi arrives in Natchez

NATCHEZ — City of Natchez officials, community and business leaders gathered at 8 a.m. Thursday morning to welcome for the first time Viking Mississippi to Natchez. Because of a tight schedule, the welcome was a brief one. A more official and celebratory welcome will be planned for later when time allows.
Natchez, MS

