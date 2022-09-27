Read full article on original website
Phone Arena
Score a Galaxy S22 Ultra for up to 79% off for a limited time
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is undoubtedly one of the best phones of 2022 but its steep price prevents many people from getting it. If you fall amongst that lot, you can save a whopping $950 on the phone if you are willing to trade in an older device, but if you don't have anything to swap, you can still get an instant $150 discount.
Best Samsung tablet 2022
Samsung is not only an industry leader in the smartphone world, but it also has become the de facto manufacturer for those in the market for an Android tablet. The company has offerings for every price point and every situation, and we have them all here for you to choose from.
Android Authority
How to print from your iPhone or iPad
If you have AirPrint and a modern printer, it's a piece of cake. Printers may not be used as much as in the past, but they are still being used. What you may not realize is that you can print from your iPhone or iPad directly to a printer, as long as all the devices are on the same wi-fi network. Called AirPrint, this makes printing document attachments and images an effortless breeze. Let’s take a look at how to do it, and what you could do if your printer doesn’t support AirPrint.
Phone Arena
The Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Galaxy Z Fold 4 receive their first limited edition makeovers
Over the last year, Samsung has taken a liking to releasing exclusive, limited-edition versions of its most successful products. The Galaxy Z Flip 3, Samsung’s staple fashion-forward foldable, benefitted from this treatment more than 5 times. It seems that the trend (pun intended) is set to continue. Less than...
pocketnow.com
Best Deals Today: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, M2 MacBook Air, and more
Today has been a pretty exciting day as far as deals are concerned. We have spotted great savings on smart TVs, gaming laptops, and other cool devices, but that was just the beginning, as we have also spotted great deals on Samsung’s latest foldable devices, Apple’s MacBook Air models, wireless headphones, streaming cameras, and more.
Leaked Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra renders reveal minimal design changes
New renders show what the Galaxy S23 Ultra will supposedly look like. Samsung is expected to reveal the phone early next year.
makeuseof.com
How to Edit Images in Edge Before Downloading Them
Not every image you see on the internet is up to your desired look. The sad part is that to edit an image from the internet, you must download it first. Not on Microsoft's Edge browser, however. Edge allows you to quickly edit an image before downloading it, making it...
Android Headlines
Galaxy S23 Series May Launch Sooner Than Expected
According to a well-known tipster, the Samsung Galaxy S23 series may launch sooner than expected. Ice Universe went to Twitter to share some of his information related to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and Galaxy S23 series. The Galaxy S23 series may launch sooner than you think. He says that...
Android Headlines
Galaxy S22 Series Is Already Getting October Update In The US
Samsung has begun rolling out the October 2022 Android security patch to its devices. The Galaxy S22 series is getting the new security update first. The update is live for both carrier-locked and unlocked units in the US, with SamMobile confirming availability on AT&T, Bluegrass Cellular, and C-Spire networks. A wider rollout, including the international versions, should follow in the coming days.
makeuseof.com
9 Windows Processes You Can End Safely to Improve Performance
Having processes running is an unavoidable part of using Windows. Some are essential for the smooth running of the OS and should be left alone. Others represent apps or services that don't need to be running and can be ended safely. Ending even a few resource-hungry processes can really help...
knowtechie.com
Doogee S96 GT – the first smartphone to feature a night vision camera
Rugged phones are designed for specialized purposes, and for that reason, rugged phones are the best ways to test out new techs. One of the most memorable ones is Doogee’s S96 Pro. It is the first smartphone with a night vision camera. Two years on, after a million were...
makeuseof.com
Does Malwarebytes Work With Microsoft Defender?
Using two antivirus suites has never been good advice. If you can even get them to run together, you will be in for a bad time with system freezes and crashes. Malwarebytes has always been different, as it was launched as a standalone scanner to check what your antivirus may have missed.
Phone Arena
Samsung could remove all physical buttons from its Samsung Galaxy S series
Smartphone design has become a little stale lately. No wonder the the Nothing Phone (1) gained so much attention when it launched - the current cookie-cutter style design (i.e. a candy bar slab of glass and metal with a selfie camera cutout) is becoming ever more dated and commonplace. However,...
makeuseof.com
How to Add a Hyperlink to a Powerpoint Presentation
PowerPoint is a great tool used for presentations and collaborative projects. But sometimes, you might need a bit more than bare slides in your presentation. If you want to make your PowerPoint presentations more effective and informative, adding a hyperlink is a great way to do that. When your presentations...
CNET
Photos of Samsung Galaxy S23 Apparently Leak Online
The next generation of Samsung's Galaxy phones is rumored to arrive early next year. But images of the upcoming Galaxy S23 have allegedly leaked online, according to a report Wednesday from India-based tech publication Digit in collaboration with noted leaker @OnLeaks. The photos reveal a similar design to the Galaxy...
makeuseof.com
7 Useful Ways to Use the Shortcuts App on Your Mac
If you are a relatively old Mac user, you may not have noticed that the Shortcuts app that got popular among iOS users is now also available on macOS. Apple introduced it alongside macOS Monterey in 2021 as a feature you can use in conjunction with the Automator to simplify tasks and automate long chains of commands with a simple click.
Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro design fully revealed, as specs leak
Google has also shared a video showing the design of the Pro model in its entirety
Android Headlines
Samsung Updates Galaxy A71 With September Security Patch
Samsung has updated the Galaxy A71 with the September 2022 Android security patch. The premium mid-ranger launched in early January 2020 is currently getting the new security update in Hong Kong and Taiwan. The rollout should expand to other regions in the coming days. First reported by SamMobile, the September...
makeuseof.com
The 5 Best AI Writing Extensions for Google Chrome
Advances in AI technology have turned the concept of a computer writing for you from science-fiction to reality. Now, there are plenty of online tools and programs that can generate everything from emails to full-on blog posts at the push of a button. Many of them even integrate directly into...
travelawaits.com
Keep Your Phone, Tablet, And Laptop Charged On-The-Go With These Top-Rated Portable Chargers
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Recently I was Instagramming away on a press trip when my phone ran out of juice. What a bummer! I had to head back to the hotel to recharge. Never again, I swore. Now I’m on the hunt for the best portable charger on the market. Here’s what I found.
