Police: US Forest Service closing Big Trinity Lake to help the search for missing person
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Elmore County Sheriff’s Office and Elmore County Search and Rescue responded to a call for a missing person in the Big Trinity Lake area on Saturday, Sept. 24. According to the Elmore County Sheriff's Office, the surrounding area is still being searched using...
Midnight fire breaks out North of Ola, Idaho
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A wildfire started last night, dubbed the Midnight fire, just North of Ola in Gem County. The fire is reported to be 49-acres as of this afternoon in challenging terrain. Fire crews from Idaho Department of Lands, Gem County Fire Protection District #2 are aggressively working to control the fire.
Nampa Police offering more opportunities for catalytic converter etchings
NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — A catalytic converter can be stolen in just a matter of minutes and is an easy target for thieves to make some money. "The higher the emission level on your vehicle is, the more precious the metal is in there. There's three different metals. There's platinum palladium and rhodium, and depending on the market depends on how much the metal is worth at the time," said Dennis Peppley, a detective for the Nampa Police Department.
Meridian Walgreens robbery suspects arrested in Nevada
MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — Two men are behind bars in the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office in Winnemucca, Nevada, believed to have robbed a Meridian Walgreens pharmacy Monday. Police arrested Tyheir Bolden, 24, Antonio Watkins, 24, and Domonique Joyner-Hodges, 26, around 5:30pm Monday, just hours after the robbery, following a chase in Nevada ending with officers finding a significant amount of prescription drugs.
Nampa Police looking for armed and dangerous adult male
NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — Nampa Police are in the area of the 1900 block of 1st St N looking for an adult male who is armed and dangerous. The male is described as an adult, 18 years old, light complexion, 6’00”, thin build, unknown shirt, possibly black, jeans.
Chad Daybell wants his own trial, and cameras in the court
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Eastidahonews.com reports that Chad Daybell, husband of Lori Vallow Daybell, and his attorney are asking District Judge Steven Boyce to allow cameras in the courtroom during his hearings and trial. This motion comes on the heels of Judge Boyce accepting the motion to bar cameras...
New faces on the court at first Boise State Basketball practice
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — With only two of the main five starters returning this season, Boise State basketball is anticipating new players and program veterans to step up and fill the void. After the winningest season in Boise State history, the team is now very young due to departures...
BPD arrests two men following domestic violence report
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Police arrested two suspects today as part of an ongoing investigation into a domestic battery and attempted strangulation report. Around 9:45 am on September 28, 2022, officers from the Boise Police Neighborhood Contact Unit were doing surveillance on the 900 block of E. Parkcenter Blvd as there were concerns about a suspect stalking a victim. During their surveillance, officers located and made contact with the suspect, Forest Saba.
Temperatures will take a big drop tomorrow
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A dry cold front is about to move into the Treasure Valley. As a result, temperatures will be about 20 degrees cooler than it was today. In fact, yesterday we broke a record for high temps when we topped out at 95 degrees. Today, highs hit 91 degrees in Boise. Not a record, but still a good 15 degrees warmer than normal.
