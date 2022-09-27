NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — A catalytic converter can be stolen in just a matter of minutes and is an easy target for thieves to make some money. "The higher the emission level on your vehicle is, the more precious the metal is in there. There's three different metals. There's platinum palladium and rhodium, and depending on the market depends on how much the metal is worth at the time," said Dennis Peppley, a detective for the Nampa Police Department.

NAMPA, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO