Hot 99.1

7 Popular Hair-Raising Haunted Attractions – Just Minutes from Albany!

The Top Hair-Raising Haunts, Hayrides, and Houses in Upstate NY - Just Minutes from Albany!. It's that time of year in Upstate NY when leaves start changing color, football fills our weekend, your girlfriend can't get enough of pumpkin-spice all the things, nights are cooler, apples get picked, and friends and families come together for some frightening fun.
ALBANY, NY
Hot 99.1

8 of TripAdvisors Top 20 Museums In New York State Are In Upstate

With more than 1,000 museums, New York is a history lover’s state. The American Alliance of Museums says the only state with more museums is California – which is three times our size. With millions of visitors to our museums each year, becoming a TripAdvisor Top 20 is not easy. It takes great, knowledgeable staff and an experience way above average.
TRAVEL
Hot 99.1

Your Guide to 11 Great October Festivals in Upstate New York

There is nothing like a seasonal festival in Upstate New York. In the winter we get ice sculpture festivals and Victorian strolls. In the spring we get garden festivals, and in the summer it is "anything goes" from Memorial Day to labor Day. But, autumn? Yeah, now we are talking.
POLITICS
Hot 99.1

Another Hoagie Chain Is Coming Upstate, Set To Open 10 Capital Region Locations

A popular national sub-shiop is set to land in the Capital Region with plans for 10 restaurants in the area. Here in the Capital Region we already have several great sub-shop chains, but in my experience two of them are really top-flight and rise above the rest: DeBella's (Love their everything bread!) and Jersey Mike's (Gotta have a roast beef Mike's Way!). They simply have great sandwiches - those two are a couple of my go-to's!
RESTAURANTS
Hot 99.1

Protect Your Plants! Upstate New York Gets Frost & Freeze Tonight

Sweater lovers have been rejoicing as temperatures in Upstate New York finally feel like fall. But with fall chills come fall frosts, so take note for plants and outdoor pets – the National Weather Service has issued Frost Advisories and even a Freeze Warning covering Upstate New York for tonight into Friday morning.
ALBANY, NY
Hot 99.1

WATCH: Adirondack Moose Goes For A Swim Across Indian Lake

Most Upstate New Yorkers probably would not take a chilly fall swim across an Adirondack lake. But for a moose? No problem!. If just saw a moose walking down the side of a rural country road or somehwere in nature, I would be in awe. While we know they are out there, it is still a striking experience when you cross paths with one of these enormous and majestic animals. From the enormous antlers to their towering stature, any moose sighting is a sight to behold and one you do not forget.
ANIMALS
Hot 99.1

13 MORE Wacky & Bizarre License Plates You Can Get In New York

The kind of car you drive can say a lot about you. A personalized plate can say a LOT MORE about you. Several months ago, I took to New York's DMV website to see what truly bizarre vanity plates I could potentially get for my car. In New York state, a license plate can be no more than 8 characters in length, but you can have a LOT of fun with those 8 characters.
CARS
Hot 99.1

Take a Free Shuttle to the Adirondacks For Ultimate Leaf-Peeping

The free shuttle service offered by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation brings everyone to the beautiful fall foliage in the Adirondacks. A similar service was launched for summer which helped hikers get to trails without having to find parking. Where Can You Get The Free Shuttle?. The...
TRAFFIC
Hot 99.1

DaBaby Reacts to Low First-Week Sales Forecast for New Album Baby on Baby 2

DaBaby's new album Baby on Baby 2 is being forecasted to do lackluster numbers and the North Carolina rapper seems to be content and even bragging about it. On Wednesday (Sept. 28), DaBaby Instagram fan page DaBaby2Baby reported the controversial rapper's new LP is on pace to move around 16,500 units in its first week out. A short time later, DaBaby shared the news with his fans via his Instagram Story. The "Suge" rapper appeared to be proud of the numbers.
CELEBRITIES
Hot 99.1

Hot 99.1

Schenectady, NY
Hot 99.1 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York.

