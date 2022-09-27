Read full article on original website
Man rescued out of Cedar River
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 6:33 pm, Emergency crews were dispatched to the 12th Ave Bridge SW for a report of a man in the river. Crews arrived to find a middle-aged male who had fallen in the river and was unable to get out on his own. The male was able to make his way to a bridge piling and hold on until the arrival of help.
Cedar River Bridge in Cedar Rapids Will Soon Close For the Winter
[UPDATED THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 29 9:30 a.m. after receiving updated information from the City of Cedar Rapids]. If you thought the road construction season in Cedar Rapids was about to end, you thought wrong. The city has announced one of the city's bridges over the Cedar River will be closing to traffic early next week.
A New BBQ Place is Opening Soon in Cedar Rapids
NewBo City Market in Cedar Rapids will soon be home to a new food vendor! CR Midnight Smoker BBQ is preparing to start serving up BBQ to hungry Eastern Iowans. CR Midnight Smoker BBQ is owned by Greg Stoll, who was also the owner of Skippy’s Custom Tile for 22-years. He told me he that he installed tile in the Cedar Rapids area until his body couldn’t do it anymore, and he's been trying to figure out what he wants to do next for the past three years. Greg and his family have been co-hosting neighborhood BBQs with their friends for around 20 years, trying out different recipes and styles, and now he's finally ready to bring some of his recipes to the public! He said, "my daughter Lily and I always thought we would like to have a restaurant together someday, so I hope that once she is done with high school and college she can come in and help me build this into something we can love for a long time."
Today is the Six Year Anniversary of the Cedar River Flooding
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Six years ago today marks the Cedar River rising to its second highest level ever, causing flooding from Cedar Falls to Cedar Rapids. In 2016, the river’s crest was nearly 22 feet, the second time on record the river has risen above 20 feet. In 2008, the river flooded with a crest over 31 feet.
Stately Manor Near Cedar Rapids, Iowa Haunted By a Ghost Called ‘The Joker’
A former asylum near Cedar Rapids, Iowa is said to be haunted by the spirits of former residents. The Des Moines Register recently outlined nine of the creepiest Iowa ghost stories, and one of them was especially interesting to me. It's titled, 'The Joker,' and here's what the article says:
Waterloo Bridge Closed Thursday for Fireworks
A Waterloo bridge will be closed Thursday afternoon and well into the night. The 5th Street bridge will be closed to accommodate a fireworks event as part of the Iowa League of Cities’ Annual Conference. The bridge will close at 3:30pm and will remain closed until 11:00 p.m. The conference itself will run from Wednesday through Friday.
New C.R. Restaurant Accomodates Two Busy Districts and Beyond
*Photo is not an exact menu item at this restaurant, but an example of what they serve. It's an all-too-familiar tale these days. So many doors closing in the Eastern Iowa restaurant business, but many others taking their chances on opening new ones. The Oakhill Jackson neighborhood of Cedar Rapids...
PHOTOS: Northern Lights seen in eastern Iowa Monday night
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Northern Lights were seen in eastern Iowa Monday night... as far south as Marion!. From our friend, NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador Mark Brown the sight was seen because of "a disturbance to Earth's magnetosphere." Did you capture the sight? Share your...
Demolition crews bring down remains of Iowa City Church destroyed in June fire
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A church building in Iowa City has been demolished months after a fire destroyed it. Demolition crews brought down what was left of the Iowa City Church of Christ building Tuesday morning. No one was injured in the June 25 fire, but the building was...
LOCATED: Inmate found after escaping custody while in medical treatment
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — UPDATE: Brashear was found in Clinton County and is back at the Linn County Correctional Center. On September 24th, 2022 inmate Michelle Allene Brashear was transported to the Genesis Medical Center – East in Davenport, IA by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for medical treatment.
A Popular Coffee Shop is Opening Another Corridor Location
We recently found out that Coffee Emporium would be expanding into Uptown Marion, but they're not the only ones! Another coffee shop has revealed that they'll be opening another location in Marion soon, too!. Back on September 24th, Dash Coffee Roasters announced on social media that they are moving into...
3 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If your favorite comfort food is a great burger and some crispy fries and you also happen to live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon, you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Iowa to visit.
Marion Square Might Look A Lot Different Next Year
If you were at Marion Square Park last Saturday you would've run into all kinds of fun going on in the park. Some people were playing music, others were shopping at local vendors, and some people were out just enjoying the fall weather. There was also a lot of excitement over the approval of $7 million to be used on park renovations next year.
Cedar Rapids Superintendent Resigns While On Leave For Cancer Treatment
(Cedar Rapids, IA) — The superintendent of the second-largest public school district in Iowa is undergoing treatment for cancer and has submitted her resignation. Fifty-one-year-old Noreen Bush, superintendent of the Cedar Rapids Community School District, was diagnosed with cancer two and a half years ago. She went on medical leave last week and her resignation will be effective at the end of the school year. Bush says the decision will give her the opportunity to “zoom in and focus” on her health and her family. Bush started as superintendent in February of 2020, leading Cedar Rapids schools through a pandemic and the derecho that struck the community that August.
Iowa City Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Failure to Register
Davenport, IA- An Iowa City man has been sentenced to over 2 years in prison for failing to register as a sex offender. 46-year-old Stephen Claude Raymond Pickett of Iowa City was sentenced Monday, September 26th, to 30 months in prison after pleading guilty to a charge of Failure to Register.
Finalists for Cedar Falls Police Chief named
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two candidates have been announced as finalists for the Cedar Falls Police Chief position. Captain Mark Howard and Captain Jeff Sitzmann were named as finalists for the job after the City of Cedar Falls narrowed seven applicants down to two. Howard has a Masters in...
Jefferson community pays tribute to Nelson Evans
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids lost a great football coach, mentor and former all-state player at Jefferson. Nelson Evans, an assistant for the J-Hawks, passed away unexpectedly. Former players, family and friends shared stories of Nelson. “He means a lot. He has impacted a lot of lives off...
All the Big Iowa Concerts Scheduled for the Rest of 2022 [LIST]
There are still MANY more concerts to look forward to this year! Here are many the shows we know about as of September 27th:. Friday, September 30th at 8 p.m. Thursday, October 6th at 8 p.m. Rhythm City Casino Resort in Davenport. Thursday, October 20th at 7 p.m. Wooly's in...
Marion Police switching from blue squad cars due to supply chain issues
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Supply chain issues are forcing the Marion Police Department to make changes to its newest fleet of squad cars. The Department has always had blue police cars. That’s not going to be the case for new vehicles the department gets for the foreseeable future. Some...
Ransomware attack at Linn-Mar School District: What we know now
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The FBI were involved with the computer breach the Linn-Mar School District experienced... and we’re learning more from a records request. This was the second district that experienced network interruptions that have now been revealed to be ransomware attacks. In a records request to the...
