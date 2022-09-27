ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘We’re gonna see who’s gonna do the debate the right way’: Ahead of November, Walker talks debating Warnock

By Madison Foglio
WALB 10
 3 days ago
ChillinMcMillan
2d ago

Who needs a debate. It's intelligence vs ignorance. No brainer who I want representing Georgia. Walker is an embarrassment to Georgia.

McGovern
3d ago

He means, " They shouldn't bring up my domestic violence or lies about my education, businesses, charity work, and law enforcement employment."

Catherine Belles
3d ago

Warnock is a great candidate. While lots of rumors are being spread, the facts are that Walker is deeply unsuited for the Senate

Related
wrbl.com

Georgia Senate Debate: Warnock, Walker to clash in exclusive event

Nexstar Media is set to host a multi-market live telecast of a debate between the major party candidates for U.S. Senator from Georgia: incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. The debate will be the only scheduled face-to-face meeting between the two candidates. It will take place on Friday, October 14 at 7:00 p.m. ET, at the J.W. Marriott Savannah in Savannah’s Plant Riverside District.
Florida Phoenix

National politics, career arcs explain why Georgia’s Kemp polls ahead of Abrams

Quality Journalism for Critical Times I follow polls. I study polls. I look to polls for insight into how people outside my immediate circle might be thinking about things. But no, I do not trust polls. If you trust something you put faith in it. Trust implies a readiness to make decisions based on what those polls tell you, and […] The post National politics, career arcs explain why Georgia’s Kemp polls ahead of Abrams appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
altoday.com

Mighty Alabama Strike Force to deploy to Georgia to help Herschel Walker win Senate

Shelby County Republican Party Chair Joan Reynolds spoke at the River Region Republican Club meeting at the Farmer’s Market Café on Tuesday. The Mighty Alabama Strike Force, which she heads, will begin making trips on Sunday to Georgia to help football legend Herschel Walker, the Republican nominee for U.S. Senator, win the November 8 general election. Walker is challenging Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Channel 2′s Jorge Estevez named one of Georgia’s 50 most influential Latinos

ATLANTA — The Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce has released its list of the state’s 50 most influential Latinos. This year, Channel 2′s Jorge Estevez is one of them. The chamber celebrated Estevez and the other honorees during a special ceremony this week. The celebration comes in the middle of Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs from Sept. 15-Oct. 15.
wgac.com

Governor Kemp Declares State Of Emergency In Georgia

Governor Kemp declared a state of emergency for all counties in Georgia on Tuesday. Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in Florida on Thursday and will likely impact the state with heavy rain and flooding in some areas. The state of emergency will go into effect at 7 a.m....
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Georgia voters can receive partially-completed absentee ballot request forms, says state courts

In the continuing battle for voting rights, Georgia voters and VoteAmerica have won a small victory. Last year marked the passing of SB 202, also known as the "Election Integrity Act of 2021,” a law that made it illegal for voters to receive unsolicited absentee applications in the mail and for organizations to send out multiple absentee ballot applications. Many claim this legislation is an “anti-voter law” that takes away the ability for voters to easily register to receive absentee ballots.
wpde.com

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's husband files for divorce

District 14 Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's husband, Perry Greene, filed for divorce in Floyd County Superior Court on Wednesday saying that the marriage is “irretrievably broken," the Rome News-Tribune reports. He motioned to have the divorce filed under seal. “The petitioner shows that he expects there will be...
gwinnettforum.com

BRACK: “Mass timber” is new use of Georgia’s many acres of forests

SEPT. 30, 2022 | Forestry is mighty important to Georgia. With about two-thirds of the state covered in forests, Georgia has more plantation acres, more total timberland acreage and more privately-owned timberland acreage than any other state in the United States. And the forests provide 55,089 forest industry jobs. The...
