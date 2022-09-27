TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Firefighters were able to keep a fire from spreading to a house Friday afternoon when a garage went up in flames. According to the Twin Falls Fire Department Battalion Chief Eric Schmitz, fire crews responded to the 2600 block of Longbow Dr at a little after 1 p.m. for a garage engulfed by flames. Crews kept the fire from moving into the attached house. A small room above the garage was destroyed and all contents in the garage. Everyone, including pets, made it out of the house safely without any injury. The house had some smoke damage. The residents won't be able to live in it for a time.

TWIN FALLS, ID ・ 8 HOURS AGO