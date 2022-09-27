Read full article on original website
Related
kmvt
New Delta flight set to begin service at Magic Valley Regional Airport
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After losing flights to Denver, and 2 flights to Salt Lake City in 2021, the Magic Valley Regional Airport is finally seeing some positive news: the return of an afternoon flight from Twin Falls to Salt Lake City via Delta Airlines, set to begin on Nov. 1, and lasting through Dec. 31.
kmvt
ISP Trooper Wendler to return home on Saturday
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — 22 days ago, ISP Trooper Mike Wendler was critically injured when he was struck by a vehicle while he was out directing traffic on Interstate 84 in Jerome. He was life flighted to Eastern Idaho Medical Center in Idaho Falls, where he was able...
eastidahonews.com
Looking Back: Intercounty Highway Bridge in Twin Falls dedicated; school bus plunges into canal
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Sept. 26 to Oct. 2 in east Idaho history. ST. ANTHONY — A local senator and his friend made the front page news after leaving on a hunting trip that community members didn’t expect would be successful.
kmvt
Highway 93 construction expected to be completed in October
JEROME COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Highway 93, between Twin Falls and Jerome, has seen constant construction projects since 2017, as the Idaho Department of Transportation has been working to widen and expand the roadway. Now, the third of four total construction projects is coming close to completion. Currently, the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
105 Years and Counting at a Twin Falls Grill
Since I've been writing a lot lately about great places to eat throughout the region, let me share with you the first restaurant I ever visited in Twin Falls. I arrived here in December 2014. My first month was spent living in a hotel. I would heat my meals in the small microwave oven in my room. The tuna noodle casserole from Fred Meyer was ok, but I wanted a good home-cooked meal. I would pass the Depot Grill going to and from work. My new friends at the office told me I had to make a stop.
kmvt
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Tubbs Berry Farms
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Across the area Fall traditions are beginning to pop up once again... Pumpkin patches... Corn Mazes... and pumpkin spice lattes are back. And one local farm is fully embracing that Fall spirit. In Twin Falls, one small family farm has been cultivating some unorthodox...
kmvt
2022 ‘All Business Conference’ to highlight the success of small business in southern Idaho
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Following years of unprecedented challenges, Magic Valley small businesses are coming together to provide support for one another. Next Wednesday, October 5th the Southern Idaho Small Business Development Center is hosting its fifth annual All Business Conference. The event brings together southern Idaho professionals...
Twin Falls Firefighters Stop Garage Fire From Spreading to House
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Firefighters were able to keep a fire from spreading to a house Friday afternoon when a garage went up in flames. According to the Twin Falls Fire Department Battalion Chief Eric Schmitz, fire crews responded to the 2600 block of Longbow Dr at a little after 1 p.m. for a garage engulfed by flames. Crews kept the fire from moving into the attached house. A small room above the garage was destroyed and all contents in the garage. Everyone, including pets, made it out of the house safely without any injury. The house had some smoke damage. The residents won't be able to live in it for a time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Illegal Dumping Threatening Recreation on Endowment Land in Southern Idaho
MOUNTAIN HOME - The Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) says they are considering restricting large vehicle access and target shooting on endowment land near Mountain Home, ID due to repeated abuse of the land. According to the IDL, two trailers and two pickup beds were filled with trash after IDL...
kmvt
Ravenous Raptor Grill: New food truck run by students from the Idaho Deaf and Blind School now open
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Two years ago, the Idaho School for the Deaf and Blind was awarded a $55,000 grant to help open a food truck for the students in their 18-21 year old program. Wednesday, they celebrated the opening of their new food truck by inviting the...
kmvt
52 Weeks of Preparedness: Week 24
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — We’ve talked about having adequate food and rotating food, but it’s also important to make sure your food is able to fit the needs of everyone in your household. During an emergency, you in all likelihood won’t be able to go to...
Elmore County Searching for Person at Trinity Lakes Campgrounds
MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (KLIX)-The Elmore County Sheriff's Office has been searching for an individual since Saturday near the Big Trinity Lake. The sheriff's office said Thursday morning it had been called out to a report of a missing person in the area and nearby campgrounds. The Elmore County Search and Rescue team has since been combing the area with drones, boats, and is now seeking outside resources to continue the search. The U.S. Forest Service has shut down the campgrounds in the Big Trinity Lake area until the person is located. The Elmore County Sheriff's Office has asked the public to stay away from the area while crews search.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kmvt
Twin Falls hands Canyon Ridge volleyball first loss; Thursday’s prep scores
The Buhl Indians football team is off to a hot start, and things got even better Thursday night with a home shutout of Gooding. Gooding’s Loveland making early impact at Michigan. Updated: Sep. 29, 2022 at 12:06 AM MDT. Salt Lake sweeps CSI volleyball. Updated: Sep. 29, 2022 at...
Illegal dumping near Mountain Home threatens public access to endowment land
BOISE, Idaho — "Pick up after yourself." The line has been muttered by mothers around the world and now, the Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) is asking the public to do the same. The IDL loaded up two trailers and two picked beds with trash found on endowment land...
kmvt
Hansen, Tyler
RUPERT—Tyler Hansen of Rupert, Idaho, passed away Saturday, September 24, 2022, in the comfort of his home at the untimely age of 47. He passed away from complications related to Type 1 Diabetes. He leaves behind a family who cared about him deeply and although many of the relationship dynamics were complex, there was an undeniable bond between them all.
The Problem with Tipping in Twin Falls Nobody is Talking About
There's a recent tipping issue that I'm seeing at more restaurants in the Twin Falls area and I'd like to know your thoughts, especially if you're someone who works behind the counter. Everybody knows how to tip. I think it’s safe to say that we’re all familiar with the process...
kmvt
Buhl beats Gooding on gridiron for first time since 2009
Twin Falls hands Canyon Ridge volleyball first loss; Thursday’s prep scores. The Twin Falls volleyball team went to Canyon Ridge and handed the Riverhawks their first loss of the season. Gooding’s Loveland making early impact at Michigan. Updated: Sep. 29, 2022 at 12:06 AM MDT. Salt Lake sweeps...
kmvt
West Minico Middle School to receive large grant
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One school in the Minidoka School District is receiving a state designation, as well as quite a large grant. West Minico Middle School will be now recognized as a community school, a title given out by the Idaho Community Foundation. The school will receive $70,000 in grant money as part of the program.
kmvt
Consequences of coming into contact with toxic algal blooms
MURTAUGH, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As we’ve reported, Murtaugh Lake is now under a health advisory due to toxins caused by algal blooms. We wanted to know what some of the consequences would be if you were to come into contact with this water. According to the South Central...
kmvt
Gooding’s Loveland making early impact at Michigan
ANN ARBOR, Michigan (KMVT/KSVT) — Former Gooding High School tight end Colston Loveland is enjoying a solid start to his career as a Michigan Wolverine. Colston is a part of a Michigan team that is 4-0 and ranked No. 4 in the AP Poll. The true freshman isn’t watching from the sidelines either.
Comments / 0