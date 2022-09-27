ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buhl, ID

kmvt

New Delta flight set to begin service at Magic Valley Regional Airport

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After losing flights to Denver, and 2 flights to Salt Lake City in 2021, the Magic Valley Regional Airport is finally seeing some positive news: the return of an afternoon flight from Twin Falls to Salt Lake City via Delta Airlines, set to begin on Nov. 1, and lasting through Dec. 31.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

ISP Trooper Wendler to return home on Saturday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — 22 days ago, ISP Trooper Mike Wendler was critically injured when he was struck by a vehicle while he was out directing traffic on Interstate 84 in Jerome. He was life flighted to Eastern Idaho Medical Center in Idaho Falls, where he was able...
JEROME, ID
kmvt

Highway 93 construction expected to be completed in October

JEROME COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Highway 93, between Twin Falls and Jerome, has seen constant construction projects since 2017, as the Idaho Department of Transportation has been working to widen and expand the roadway. Now, the third of four total construction projects is coming close to completion. Currently, the...
TWIN FALLS, ID
Buhl, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

105 Years and Counting at a Twin Falls Grill

Since I've been writing a lot lately about great places to eat throughout the region, let me share with you the first restaurant I ever visited in Twin Falls. I arrived here in December 2014. My first month was spent living in a hotel. I would heat my meals in the small microwave oven in my room. The tuna noodle casserole from Fred Meyer was ok, but I wanted a good home-cooked meal. I would pass the Depot Grill going to and from work. My new friends at the office told me I had to make a stop.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Tubbs Berry Farms

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Across the area Fall traditions are beginning to pop up once again... Pumpkin patches... Corn Mazes... and pumpkin spice lattes are back. And one local farm is fully embracing that Fall spirit. In Twin Falls, one small family farm has been cultivating some unorthodox...
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls Firefighters Stop Garage Fire From Spreading to House

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Firefighters were able to keep a fire from spreading to a house Friday afternoon when a garage went up in flames. According to the Twin Falls Fire Department Battalion Chief Eric Schmitz, fire crews responded to the 2600 block of Longbow Dr at a little after 1 p.m. for a garage engulfed by flames. Crews kept the fire from moving into the attached house. A small room above the garage was destroyed and all contents in the garage. Everyone, including pets, made it out of the house safely without any injury. The house had some smoke damage. The residents won't be able to live in it for a time.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

52 Weeks of Preparedness: Week 24

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — We’ve talked about having adequate food and rotating food, but it’s also important to make sure your food is able to fit the needs of everyone in your household. During an emergency, you in all likelihood won’t be able to go to...
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Elmore County Searching for Person at Trinity Lakes Campgrounds

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (KLIX)-The Elmore County Sheriff's Office has been searching for an individual since Saturday near the Big Trinity Lake. The sheriff's office said Thursday morning it had been called out to a report of a missing person in the area and nearby campgrounds. The Elmore County Search and Rescue team has since been combing the area with drones, boats, and is now seeking outside resources to continue the search. The U.S. Forest Service has shut down the campgrounds in the Big Trinity Lake area until the person is located. The Elmore County Sheriff's Office has asked the public to stay away from the area while crews search.
ELMORE COUNTY, ID
kmvt

Hansen, Tyler

RUPERT—Tyler Hansen of Rupert, Idaho, passed away Saturday, September 24, 2022, in the comfort of his home at the untimely age of 47. He passed away from complications related to Type 1 Diabetes. He leaves behind a family who cared about him deeply and although many of the relationship dynamics were complex, there was an undeniable bond between them all.
RUPERT, ID
kmvt

Buhl beats Gooding on gridiron for first time since 2009

Twin Falls hands Canyon Ridge volleyball first loss; Thursday’s prep scores. The Twin Falls volleyball team went to Canyon Ridge and handed the Riverhawks their first loss of the season. Gooding’s Loveland making early impact at Michigan. Updated: Sep. 29, 2022 at 12:06 AM MDT. Salt Lake sweeps...
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

West Minico Middle School to receive large grant

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One school in the Minidoka School District is receiving a state designation, as well as quite a large grant. West Minico Middle School will be now recognized as a community school, a title given out by the Idaho Community Foundation. The school will receive $70,000 in grant money as part of the program.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Consequences of coming into contact with toxic algal blooms

MURTAUGH, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As we’ve reported, Murtaugh Lake is now under a health advisory due to toxins caused by algal blooms. We wanted to know what some of the consequences would be if you were to come into contact with this water. According to the South Central...
MURTAUGH, ID
kmvt

Gooding’s Loveland making early impact at Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Michigan (KMVT/KSVT) — Former Gooding High School tight end Colston Loveland is enjoying a solid start to his career as a Michigan Wolverine. Colston is a part of a Michigan team that is 4-0 and ranked No. 4 in the AP Poll. The true freshman isn’t watching from the sidelines either.
GOODING, ID

