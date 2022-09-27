ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter, SC

blufftontoday.com

Hurricane Ian leads to school closures in SC

While schools from the Midlands to the Lowcountry have cancelled operations on Friday in anticipation of Hurricane Ian — including the University of South Carolina in Columbia, South Carolina State University in Orangeburg and the College of Charleston — schools in the Upstate are being affected, too. Public...
CHARLESTON, SC
WIS-TV

Power outages reported in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Power outages have been reported in the Midlands. Dominion Energy power outage maps show more than 200 customers in the Midlands that have lost power due to Hurricane Ian. An area in oak Grove has lost power. Dominion’s map shows 133 customers are affected. Several...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Irmo Nest Academy expands to Irmo Middle School, changes structure

IRMO, S.C. — It's been almost eight months since the creation of the Irmo "Nest Academy." It's a school within a school concept, in Lexington-Richland School District Five, for those students who may be struggling behaviorally and academically. Safety concerns during the 2021-2022 school year prompted it. Now, they're...
wach.com

"We were very scared": Hurricane Ian damages businesses, homes in Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — There was damage in Columbia overnight and throughout the day from Hurricane Ian. “We were very scared. It was just a loud thump and we were just like ‘what was it’. We’re surrounded by trees and I was just hoping it didn’t hit a car,” said Mary Bradham-Minor, who had a huge limb fall in her driveway.
wach.com

LIST: School Closings ahead of Hurricane Ian

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — This list will update as more information on school closures becomes available. Friday: virtual learning for all students. General campus operations suspended. Calhoun County School District:. Thursday: Early dismissal for all schools. All afterschool activities are cancelled. Friday: eLearning for all students. All activities are...
The Post and Courier

Weather concerns closing Berkeley County Schools

Berkeley County School District announces closures due to the potential for severe weather from the remnants of Hurricane Ian. The district office announced that students will have a half day on Thursday Sept. 29 and schools will be closed on Friday Sept. 30. The announcement states that on Friday, Sept....
WIS-TV

Orangeburg County officials prepping for six to eight inches of rain

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Orangeburg County leaders are expecting some severe flooding as Hurricane Ian strengthens which could make it difficult for emergency vehicles to make it out to certain parts of the county. WIS spoke with the county administrator and a spokesperson with the Regional Medical Center about what you should do if there’s a medical emergency.
WCBD Count on 2

Tri-County leaders bracing for Hurricane Ian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Leaders from Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties held a joint press conference Wednesday as the Lowcountry braces for the impacts of Hurricane Ian. Ian is approaching landfall on Florida’s western coast Tuesday afternoon as a strong Category 4 storm with winds near 155 miles per hour — just shy of a […]
News19 WLTX

Funeral information released for Columbia Officer Tyrell Owens-Riley

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Police Department has released details regarding the funeral of an officer who died unexpectedly over the weekend. The department said that a viewing will be held for Master Police Officer Tyrell Owens-Riley on Oct. 5 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Bostick Tompkins Funeral Home which is located at 2930 Colonial Drive in Columbia.
WIS-TV

Columbia business damaged after tree falls on roof

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A gym in Columbia was damaged after a tree fell on the building. WKRT Fitness on Devine Street was damaged Thursday night. The owner said the roof was damaged, there was flooding, and even a fire. Hurricane Ian’s impacts are being felt across the Midlands ahead...
wach.com

PHOTOS: Hurricane Ian damage in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia-Richland Fire Department has responded to multiple calls for downed trees impacting power lines and damaging property since yesterday. Officials say damage from Hurricane Ian has already started across our area. Want to share your hurricane damage pictures? If you are in a safe...
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

Columbia local news

