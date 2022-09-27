Read full article on original website
blufftontoday.com
Hurricane Ian leads to school closures in SC
While schools from the Midlands to the Lowcountry have cancelled operations on Friday in anticipation of Hurricane Ian — including the University of South Carolina in Columbia, South Carolina State University in Orangeburg and the College of Charleston — schools in the Upstate are being affected, too. Public...
How to report a power outage in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hurricane Ian will bring gusty winds to South Carolina all day Friday. Those winds, coupled with rain that will soak the ground, will cause some trees to topple onto power lines. So, who do you call when you have an emergency or want to report a...
WIS-TV
Power outages reported in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Power outages have been reported in the Midlands. Dominion Energy power outage maps show more than 200 customers in the Midlands that have lost power due to Hurricane Ian. An area in oak Grove has lost power. Dominion’s map shows 133 customers are affected. Several...
Potential impacts from Hurricane Ian prompt changes to events across the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hurricane Ian is expected to bring heavy rain to South Carolina Friday, which has forced many weekend events to be postponed or rescheduled. Downtown Winnsboro is normally gearing up for its Annual Rock Around The Clock Festival, which brings nearly six thousand people to the town.
Ian latest updates | SC Governor says 'be smart, don't be a statistic'
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Ian is back up to hurricane strength as it gets ready to come ashore along the South Carolina coast, the first hurricane to make landfall since 2016. The state is expected to be dealing with its direct impacts all throughout Friday and perhaps into early Saturday morning.
Irmo Nest Academy expands to Irmo Middle School, changes structure
IRMO, S.C. — It's been almost eight months since the creation of the Irmo "Nest Academy." It's a school within a school concept, in Lexington-Richland School District Five, for those students who may be struggling behaviorally and academically. Safety concerns during the 2021-2022 school year prompted it. Now, they're...
Midlands parks and businesses closures due to inclement weather
COLUMBIA, S.C. — While Midlands school districts have already announced early release times and Friday e-learning days, some businesses in the area have opted to suspend activity while Tropical Storm Ian passes over the area. City of Columbia: City of Columbia facilities will be closed to the public on...
wach.com
"We were very scared": Hurricane Ian damages businesses, homes in Columbia
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — There was damage in Columbia overnight and throughout the day from Hurricane Ian. “We were very scared. It was just a loud thump and we were just like ‘what was it’. We’re surrounded by trees and I was just hoping it didn’t hit a car,” said Mary Bradham-Minor, who had a huge limb fall in her driveway.
Fairfield County school earns coveted national 'Blue Ribbon' award
WINNSBORO, S.C. — Drums banged, hands clapped, and kids cheered outside of Fairfield Magnet School for Math and Science Wednesday morning. It was part of a parade celebrating the school's newest achievement -- receiving National Blue Ribbon recognition. Fairfield County School District Superintendent Dr. J.R. Green was at the...
News19 WLTX
Trees down in Columbia on businesses, homes after Hurricane Ian rolls through
COLUMBIA, S.C. — We're seeing the consequences of Hurricane Ian throughout the Midlands. One area in particular is in the Shandon neighborhood. Not exactly in the way some businesses want to be spending their two year anniversary. This business called the Workout on Devine Street woke up at midnight...
wach.com
LIST: School Closings ahead of Hurricane Ian
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — This list will update as more information on school closures becomes available. Friday: virtual learning for all students. General campus operations suspended. Calhoun County School District:. Thursday: Early dismissal for all schools. All afterschool activities are cancelled. Friday: eLearning for all students. All activities are...
The Post and Courier
Weather concerns closing Berkeley County Schools
Berkeley County School District announces closures due to the potential for severe weather from the remnants of Hurricane Ian. The district office announced that students will have a half day on Thursday Sept. 29 and schools will be closed on Friday Sept. 30. The announcement states that on Friday, Sept....
How organizations that serve vulnerable populations are preparing for Hurricane Ian
COLUMBIA, S.C. — As residents get ready for the storm, those preparations can look different depending on who you are and where you live. Places here in the Midlands that cater to people with disabilities and special needs and people who are blind are gearing up, just like others for Hurricane Ian impacts.
WIS-TV
Orangeburg County officials prepping for six to eight inches of rain
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Orangeburg County leaders are expecting some severe flooding as Hurricane Ian strengthens which could make it difficult for emergency vehicles to make it out to certain parts of the county. WIS spoke with the county administrator and a spokesperson with the Regional Medical Center about what you should do if there’s a medical emergency.
Tri-County leaders bracing for Hurricane Ian
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Leaders from Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties held a joint press conference Wednesday as the Lowcountry braces for the impacts of Hurricane Ian. Ian is approaching landfall on Florida’s western coast Tuesday afternoon as a strong Category 4 storm with winds near 155 miles per hour — just shy of a […]
Funeral information released for Columbia Officer Tyrell Owens-Riley
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Police Department has released details regarding the funeral of an officer who died unexpectedly over the weekend. The department said that a viewing will be held for Master Police Officer Tyrell Owens-Riley on Oct. 5 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Bostick Tompkins Funeral Home which is located at 2930 Colonial Drive in Columbia.
WIS-TV
Columbia business damaged after tree falls on roof
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A gym in Columbia was damaged after a tree fell on the building. WKRT Fitness on Devine Street was damaged Thursday night. The owner said the roof was damaged, there was flooding, and even a fire. Hurricane Ian’s impacts are being felt across the Midlands ahead...
Sandbags being distributed throughout Orangeburg County ahead of Ian
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — As people prepare for possible flooding ahead of Ian, sandbags are available for pickup throughout Orangeburg County. “Orangeburg County has been diligent about having the training, the equipment, and the man power to put the communities together after we have storms and weather damage," said county administrator Harold Young.
wach.com
PHOTOS: Hurricane Ian damage in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia-Richland Fire Department has responded to multiple calls for downed trees impacting power lines and damaging property since yesterday. Officials say damage from Hurricane Ian has already started across our area. Want to share your hurricane damage pictures? If you are in a safe...
WLTX.com
Hurricane Ian aftermath in Orangeburg county
Roads have cleared and it's all back to normal in Holly Hill. Trees are still down.
News19 WLTX
