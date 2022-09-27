ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas Piercing Concept, Wildlike, Launches Its New Fall Collection With a Jaw-Dropping Party

Founder of Wildlike Alysa Teichman, and Joanne Teichman. This article is promoted/partner content and not produced by the editorial staff. Wildlike, a revolutionary piercing concept in the heart of Highland Park, has taken the piercing world by storm since its opening in 2021. The bright, bold, and welcoming store offers an unparalleled, upscale experience that has welcomed clients from surgeons to teachers — and everyone in between.
A Covert New Deep Ellum Bar and a Unique Dinner Series at One of Dallas’ Most Iconic Restaurants

It’s been an unprecedented two years since Bon Appétit named Dallas the 2019 Restaurant City of the Year. But even through a pandemic, our city’s dining scene has persevered. With the overwhelming amount of recent openings (particularly in Deep Ellum, Bishop Arts, and downtown), it’s easy to forget that many in the industry are still struggling, but Texas restaurants have been innovating to provide the comfort food — and cocktails — we need. Now, it’s time to look forward to the Dallas restaurant news ahead.
