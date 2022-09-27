ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

wtae.com

Pittsburgh native and 'Eyewitness News' creator Al Primo dies at 87

Al Primo, a legend in the television news industry, has died at the age of 87. Primo played a huge role in developing local and network news and eventually worked for ABC network news. He's perhaps best known for developing the "Eyewitness News" format. Primo is originally from Pittsburgh and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Aliquippa 2024 4-Star LB Cam Lindsey Making Unofficial Visit to Pitt

The Pitt Panthers will be hosting a major target for their primetime game this Saturday vs. Georgia Tech. Aliquippa 2024 4-star star linebacker Cam Lindsey tells Pittsburgh Sports Now that he will be making an unofficial visit to Pitt vs. the Yellow Jackets. The talented linebacker from Aliquippa High School...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pair of 200-yard rushers help Monessen beat West Greene for 4th straight win

For the first time in 50 years, Monessen featured a pair of 200-yard rushers Friday night. Daevon Burke and Tyvaughn Kershaw combined for 445 rushing yards and seven touchdowns in the Greyhounds’ 62-25 victory over visiting West Greene in Tri-County South Conference play at Memorial Stadium. Burke carried the...
MONESSEN, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Parents and students of Beaver County school protest suspension of biology teacher

HOOKSTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) - A teacher in Beaver County has been suspended for maintaining his beliefs and not conforming to school policy. His suspension is leading students to protest and has parents calling for his immediate reinstatement. They say he's being punished for his personal beliefs and now they're hoping their voices will bring him back. South Side Area School District biology and anatomy teacher Daren Cusato was suspended from teaching and put on administrative leave, according to his wife. She said her husband was suspended because he refused to address transgender students by the pronouns by which they want to be recognized. When the...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Carlow University, WCCC to create dual agreement program

A Carlow University education will soon be even more accessible for Westmoreland County residents. The university, located in Pittsburgh’s Oakland section, and Westmoreland County Community College have partnered to create a dual agreement program. The program, which will provide a “direct, smooth pathway” to a Carlow bachelor’s degree, aims...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Get Down and Dirty with Dirty Birds Chicken

In the world of Pittsburgh cuisines and restaurants, Dirty Birds Chicken is a mouth-watering destination that is nothing short of pure delight. Shauntel Green is the proud owner and chef of Dirty Birds Chicken, a fast food establishment serving warm, home-cooked meals in the heart of Pittsburgh. Originally started by...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh school employee assaulted by student, officials say

A student was taken into police custody after assaulting a school employee at Thursday morning at Oliver Citywide Academy, officials said. Pittsburgh Public Schools spokeswoman Ebony Pugh said the employee was taken to a hospital after the 8:57 a.m. incident. A condition was not available. “As an added precaution, the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Monessen native Coolio, "Gangsta's Paradise" rapper, dead at 59

LOS ANGELES (AP/KDKA) — Coolio, the rapper who was among hip-hop's biggest names of the 1990s with hits including "Gangsta's Paradise" and "Fantastic Voyage," died Wednesday at age 59, his manager said.Coolio, whose legal name was Artis Leon Ivey Jr., died at the Los Angeles home of a friend, longtime manager Jarez Posey told The Associated Press. The cause was not immediately clear.Coolio won a Grammy for best solo rap performance for "Gangsta's Paradise," the 1995 hit from the soundtrack of the Michelle Pfeiffer film "Dangerous Minds" that sampled Stevie Wonder's 1976 song "Pastime Paradise."He was nominated for five other...
MONESSEN, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Best Bartender: Lara Borasso

Lara Borasso doesn’t have a signature cocktail; she’s not that kind of bartender. “I’m a volume girl,” she tells Pittsburgh City Paper on a recent Saturday night at Rugger’s Pub, the South Side dive where she’s tended bar for the last nine years and managed for the last six. “I’d rather spend five minutes making 20 things than five minutes making one thing.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
High School Football PRO

Belle Vernon, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The South Allegheny High School football team will have a game with Belle Vernon Area High School on September 30, 2022, 16:00:00.
MCKEESPORT, PA
caltimes.org

Human Trafficking: Yes, it’s in Your Backyard

On Wednesday, Sept. 28. PennWest California students and staff had the opportunity to attend The Asservo Project: Human Trafficking 101 Education. The event was held in the South Wing of the Convocation Center from 4 to 6 p.m. The Asservo Project is a non-profit organization based in Pittsburgh, PA and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Paul Kengor: Tearing down Columbus — and Western civilization

I have fond memories of my first days at Pitt. I began attending in the summer semester of 1987 as a transfer student. I remember sunny afternoons sitting under the giant statue of Christopher Columbus at Schenley Park reading my various books for my first-semester course on Western civilization. That course was required.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Fitzgerald names 4 to Allegheny County police review board

Four people have been named to Allegheny County’s Independent Police Review Board, County Executive Rich Fitzgerald announced Friday. The board receives and reviews allegations of misconduct filed by a person against a police officer working for any municipal police department or the county’s own force. The four people...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Franklin Regional puts new spin on homecoming vote

Franklin Regional officials have introduced an additional round of homecoming voting this year to recognize student achievement. “We chose four categories — academics, arts, athletics and citizenship — and asked students to first nominate classmates for those categories, explaining their reasoning,” FR communications director Tina Gillen said. “Senior students were asked to nominate their peers in those categories with supporting facts and reasoning to offer a basis for a nomination. We took the opportunity this year to blend tradition with change to promote depth to the process and recognize a greater number of students for their efforts.”
PLUM, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Carnegie Mellon extends property holdings onto Craig Street, buys Italian restaurant building

PITTSBURGH — As it works to map out its future campus development plans, Carnegie Mellon University is expanding its real estate holdings along Craig Street. Real estate records indicate the university recently bought the property at 317 and 319 South Craig Street, paying $2.75 million for the business district commercial building to Fontana Land Co.
PITTSBURGH, PA

