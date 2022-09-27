HOOKSTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) - A teacher in Beaver County has been suspended for maintaining his beliefs and not conforming to school policy. His suspension is leading students to protest and has parents calling for his immediate reinstatement. They say he's being punished for his personal beliefs and now they're hoping their voices will bring him back. South Side Area School District biology and anatomy teacher Daren Cusato was suspended from teaching and put on administrative leave, according to his wife. She said her husband was suspended because he refused to address transgender students by the pronouns by which they want to be recognized. When the...

BEAVER COUNTY, PA ・ 15 HOURS AGO