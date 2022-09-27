ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

Comments / 1

Related
kmvt

West Minico Middle School to receive large grant

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One school in the Minidoka School District is receiving a state designation, as well as quite a large grant. West Minico Middle School will be now recognized as a community school, a title given out by the Idaho Community Foundation. The school will receive $70,000 in grant money as part of the program.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

52 Weeks of Preparedness: Week 24

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — We’ve talked about having adequate food and rotating food, but it’s also important to make sure your food is able to fit the needs of everyone in your household. During an emergency, you in all likelihood won’t be able to go to...
TWIN FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Health
City
Twin Falls, ID
State
Idaho State
Twin Falls, ID
Health
kmvt

ISP Trooper Wendler to return home on Saturday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — 22 days ago, ISP Trooper Mike Wendler was critically injured when he was struck by a vehicle while he was out directing traffic on Interstate 84 in Jerome. He was life flighted to Eastern Idaho Medical Center in Idaho Falls, where he was able...
JEROME, ID
kmvt

Consequences of coming into contact with toxic algal blooms

MURTAUGH, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As we’ve reported, Murtaugh Lake is now under a health advisory due to toxins caused by algal blooms. We wanted to know what some of the consequences would be if you were to come into contact with this water. According to the South Central...
MURTAUGH, ID
kmvt

Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Tubbs Berry Farms

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Across the area Fall traditions are beginning to pop up once again... Pumpkin patches... Corn Mazes... and pumpkin spice lattes are back. And one local farm is fully embracing that Fall spirit. In Twin Falls, one small family farm has been cultivating some unorthodox...
TWIN FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Health#Mental Illness#Documentary#Kmvt#Linus Mental Health#General Health#Diseases
News Radio 1310 KLIX

105 Years and Counting at a Twin Falls Grill

Since I've been writing a lot lately about great places to eat throughout the region, let me share with you the first restaurant I ever visited in Twin Falls. I arrived here in December 2014. My first month was spent living in a hotel. I would heat my meals in the small microwave oven in my room. The tuna noodle casserole from Fred Meyer was ok, but I wanted a good home-cooked meal. I would pass the Depot Grill going to and from work. My new friends at the office told me I had to make a stop.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Hansen, Tyler

RUPERT—Tyler Hansen of Rupert, Idaho, passed away Saturday, September 24, 2022, in the comfort of his home at the untimely age of 47. He passed away from complications related to Type 1 Diabetes. He leaves behind a family who cared about him deeply and although many of the relationship dynamics were complex, there was an undeniable bond between them all.
RUPERT, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
kmvt

Buhl beats Gooding on gridiron for first time since 2009

Twin Falls hands Canyon Ridge volleyball first loss; Thursday’s prep scores. The Twin Falls volleyball team went to Canyon Ridge and handed the Riverhawks their first loss of the season. Gooding’s Loveland making early impact at Michigan. Updated: Sep. 29, 2022 at 12:06 AM MDT. Salt Lake sweeps...
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Gooding’s Loveland making early impact at Michigan

It hasn’t been a kind start to Scenic West play for the College of Southern Idaho volleyball team. Both CSI basketball programs will give the community a sneak peak. Bruin boys and girls take Twin Falls Invitational; prep sports scores. Updated: 21 hours ago. Buhl girls soccer blanks Kimberly;...
GOODING, ID
kmvt

New Delta flight set to begin service at Magic Valley Regional Airport

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After losing flights to Denver, and 2 flights to Salt Lake City in 2021, the Magic Valley Regional Airport is finally seeing some positive news: the return of an afternoon flight from Twin Falls to Salt Lake City via Delta Airlines, set to begin on Nov. 1, and lasting through Dec. 31.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Banbury Hot Springs to close indefinitely for repairs

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Banbury Hot Springs will be closed for an indefinite amount of time, so that some much needed repairs can take place. The owner, Enoch Olsen, says the Hot Springs is more than 100 years old, and due to the wear and tear that takes place over time some much needed repairs need to take place.
BUHL, ID
kmvt

UPDATE: Officials asking for help to locate missing teen from Jerome

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — UPDATE: Officials have confirmed that 17-year-old Alejandro Acosta has been located and returned to his home. The Idaho State Police, and the Jerome Police Department, are asking the community for help to locate a missing teen from Jerome. 17-year-old Alejandro Acosta was last seen on...
JEROME, ID
kmvt

Highway 93 construction expected to be completed in October

JEROME COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Highway 93, between Twin Falls and Jerome, has seen constant construction projects since 2017, as the Idaho Department of Transportation has been working to widen and expand the roadway. Now, the third of four total construction projects is coming close to completion. Currently, the...
TWIN FALLS, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy