Suicide Prevention Month is over, but there are still many resources available for those suffering from mental health issues
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Today is the last day of Suicide Prevention Month, and before the month comes to an end, Magic Valley Suicide Prevention and Awareness wants to remind those struggling they are not alone. In the area, there are multiple local resources available to anyone who...
West Minico Middle School to receive large grant
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One school in the Minidoka School District is receiving a state designation, as well as quite a large grant. West Minico Middle School will be now recognized as a community school, a title given out by the Idaho Community Foundation. The school will receive $70,000 in grant money as part of the program.
52 Weeks of Preparedness: Week 24
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — We’ve talked about having adequate food and rotating food, but it’s also important to make sure your food is able to fit the needs of everyone in your household. During an emergency, you in all likelihood won’t be able to go to...
Ravenous Raptor Grill: New food truck run by students from the Idaho Deaf and Blind School now open
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Two years ago, the Idaho School for the Deaf and Blind was awarded a $55,000 grant to help open a food truck for the students in their 18-21 year old program. Wednesday, they celebrated the opening of their new food truck by inviting the...
ISP Trooper Wendler to return home on Saturday
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — 22 days ago, ISP Trooper Mike Wendler was critically injured when he was struck by a vehicle while he was out directing traffic on Interstate 84 in Jerome. He was life flighted to Eastern Idaho Medical Center in Idaho Falls, where he was able...
2022 ‘All Business Conference’ to highlight the success of small business in southern Idaho
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Following years of unprecedented challenges, Magic Valley small businesses are coming together to provide support for one another. Next Wednesday, October 5th the Southern Idaho Small Business Development Center is hosting its fifth annual All Business Conference. The event brings together southern Idaho professionals...
Consequences of coming into contact with toxic algal blooms
MURTAUGH, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As we’ve reported, Murtaugh Lake is now under a health advisory due to toxins caused by algal blooms. We wanted to know what some of the consequences would be if you were to come into contact with this water. According to the South Central...
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Tubbs Berry Farms
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Across the area Fall traditions are beginning to pop up once again... Pumpkin patches... Corn Mazes... and pumpkin spice lattes are back. And one local farm is fully embracing that Fall spirit. In Twin Falls, one small family farm has been cultivating some unorthodox...
Carey becomes ‘Capital for a Day’, as Gov. Little connects with rural Idaho
CAREY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For the first time in over a year, Governor Little held his Capital for a Day, this time in Carey. The day kicked off Thursday morning at the Blaine County Fairgrounds. “With almost any important and meaningful step forward, active and consistent communication between state...
105 Years and Counting at a Twin Falls Grill
Since I've been writing a lot lately about great places to eat throughout the region, let me share with you the first restaurant I ever visited in Twin Falls. I arrived here in December 2014. My first month was spent living in a hotel. I would heat my meals in the small microwave oven in my room. The tuna noodle casserole from Fred Meyer was ok, but I wanted a good home-cooked meal. I would pass the Depot Grill going to and from work. My new friends at the office told me I had to make a stop.
Hansen, Tyler
RUPERT—Tyler Hansen of Rupert, Idaho, passed away Saturday, September 24, 2022, in the comfort of his home at the untimely age of 47. He passed away from complications related to Type 1 Diabetes. He leaves behind a family who cared about him deeply and although many of the relationship dynamics were complex, there was an undeniable bond between them all.
Looking Back: Intercounty Highway Bridge in Twin Falls dedicated; school bus plunges into canal
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Sept. 26 to Oct. 2 in east Idaho history. ST. ANTHONY — A local senator and his friend made the front page news after leaving on a hunting trip that community members didn’t expect would be successful.
Buhl beats Gooding on gridiron for first time since 2009
Twin Falls hands Canyon Ridge volleyball first loss; Thursday’s prep scores. The Twin Falls volleyball team went to Canyon Ridge and handed the Riverhawks their first loss of the season. Gooding’s Loveland making early impact at Michigan. Updated: Sep. 29, 2022 at 12:06 AM MDT. Salt Lake sweeps...
Gooding’s Loveland making early impact at Michigan
It hasn’t been a kind start to Scenic West play for the College of Southern Idaho volleyball team. Both CSI basketball programs will give the community a sneak peak. Bruin boys and girls take Twin Falls Invitational; prep sports scores. Updated: 21 hours ago. Buhl girls soccer blanks Kimberly;...
New Delta flight set to begin service at Magic Valley Regional Airport
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After losing flights to Denver, and 2 flights to Salt Lake City in 2021, the Magic Valley Regional Airport is finally seeing some positive news: the return of an afternoon flight from Twin Falls to Salt Lake City via Delta Airlines, set to begin on Nov. 1, and lasting through Dec. 31.
Banbury Hot Springs to close indefinitely for repairs
BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Banbury Hot Springs will be closed for an indefinite amount of time, so that some much needed repairs can take place. The owner, Enoch Olsen, says the Hot Springs is more than 100 years old, and due to the wear and tear that takes place over time some much needed repairs need to take place.
UPDATE: Officials asking for help to locate missing teen from Jerome
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — UPDATE: Officials have confirmed that 17-year-old Alejandro Acosta has been located and returned to his home. The Idaho State Police, and the Jerome Police Department, are asking the community for help to locate a missing teen from Jerome. 17-year-old Alejandro Acosta was last seen on...
Twin Falls hands Canyon Ridge volleyball first loss; Thursday’s prep scores
The Buhl Indians football team is off to a hot start, and things got even better Thursday night with a home shutout of Gooding. Gooding’s Loveland making early impact at Michigan. Updated: Sep. 29, 2022 at 12:06 AM MDT. Salt Lake sweeps CSI volleyball. Updated: Sep. 29, 2022 at...
The Problem with Tipping in Twin Falls Nobody is Talking About
There's a recent tipping issue that I'm seeing at more restaurants in the Twin Falls area and I'd like to know your thoughts, especially if you're someone who works behind the counter. Everybody knows how to tip. I think it’s safe to say that we’re all familiar with the process...
Highway 93 construction expected to be completed in October
JEROME COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Highway 93, between Twin Falls and Jerome, has seen constant construction projects since 2017, as the Idaho Department of Transportation has been working to widen and expand the roadway. Now, the third of four total construction projects is coming close to completion. Currently, the...
