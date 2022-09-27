Read full article on original website
John B.......
3d ago
lmao In my opinion, a few of those charges already aren't going to stick. A Militia isn't a gang, and anyone who wishes to form one is legally able to.
Your daddy69
3d ago
Whitmer needs to stand trial for putting sick people in nursing homes with vulnerable people. And causing thousands of deaths. By CNN reporters.
bob u
3d ago
I wonder if the crooked FBI are going to testify how they incited these men. The other 2 were not guilty. which I find interesting.
Subject in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot seeks leniency from federal judge
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A man who testified against his former co-defendants in the Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kidnap case has asked a judge for leniency at his upcoming sentencing. Kaleb Franks, 28, of Waterford provided crucial testimony against Barry Croft Sr. and Adam Fox who were convicted of conspiracy to kidnap the governor and conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction, both life offenses.
Michigan man accused of dragging officer down stairs at Jan. 6 Capitol riot enters plea
A Michigan man who police said helped drag an officer down a staircase during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has entered a plea. U.S. Department of Justice staff said Logan Barnhart, 41, of Holt, pleaded guilty to assaulting law enforcement officers with a dangerous weapon. He is to be sentenced...
Two Washtenaw County attorneys vying to be next 14A District judge
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Two Washtenaw County attorneys are vying for a chance to be the next 14A District Court judge in the upcoming general election in November. The candidates running for the six-year judicial position are Fawn Armstrong and Karl Barr. Both secured enough votes in the August primary to be placed on the November ballot.
Jackson man charged in fatal shooting over gaming system heads to trial
JACKSON, MI -- A man accused of shooting someone else while trying to steal their gaming system, eventually leading to the victim’s death, is heading to trial in the near future. D’Montae Rowser, 20, was bound over to Jackson County Circuit Court to continue trial proceedings after a preliminary...
He scared his victim to death in 1984. Now inmate’s fate rests with Gov. Whitmer
MT. MORRIS TWP., MI -- John E. Aslin has spent 37 years in prison, accepted responsibility for a strange series of events that led to the death of his victim, and had friends and family speak out on his behalf. But after a hearing to commute the remainder of his...
Juvenile lifer gets resentence for 1999 murders, arson of Battle Creek spa
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A judge wiped away the sentence of a Battle Creek man who was sent to prison for life in the 1999 rape and murder of two Battle Creek spa workers. Chavez Hall, 39, could be released as soon as 2024, according to a new sentence handed down in Calhoun County Circuit Court Wednesday. Hall has served 23 years in prison.
Man sentenced to 14 years after huge drug bust in Jackson County
PORT HURON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Texas man will spend the next 14 years in prison after he was sentenced in federal court following a huge drug bust during a traffic stop in Jackson County.Roque Carranza-Alvarado, 28, of Dallas, Texas was convicted in March of 2022 of three counts of possession with intent to deliver controlled substances. Alvarado was arrested on June 13, 2021 near Parma, Michigan while headed to the Detroit area.Court records show that Michigan State Police troopers stopped Alvarado and found 286 pounds of methamphetamine, 60 pounds of a fentanyl analogue, 60 pounds of cocaine, and 800 grams of crack cocaine in the cab of his truck. He also had 1,100 cases of wine from California that was to be delivered to Roseville. Troopers also seized $11,000 in cash. In all, the drugs had a street value of between $3 million and $4 million. "Fentanyl and methamphetamine are poisoning our communities and killing our citizens. We will aggressively pursue and prosecute those who are harming our communities with dangerous drugs," stated U.S. Attorney Dawn N. Ison in a press release.
Masks recommended in just 1 Michigan county this week, CDC says
Hospitalizations and cases are on the decline in Michigan, which is why the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has just one county at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week. Last week, Michigan had seven counties at a high level. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk,...
Man bound over January Jackson murder
D'Montae Rowser has been charged with six felonies.
Michigan election worker charged for ‘incredibly alarming’ incident
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) – An election worker in the Grand Rapids area was charged with two crimes after a witness reported seeing him place a USB flash drive into an electronic poll book at the close of the Aug. 2 primary. Authorities say the incident had no impact on election results in a Gaines […]
Prosecutor: Detroit man used laser sight to shoot Michigan State Police trooper
Detroit — A Detroit man allegedly used a laser sight with his gun to shoot an undercover Michigan State Police trooper three times. The suspect fired the shots from the window of a second-story apartment building, according to a Wayne County prosecutor. A Michigan State Police undercover narcotics unit...
Open Murder and 5 Other Felony Charges for D’Montae Rowser, Bound Over For Trial
Circuit Court Judge Robert Gaecke found there was sufficient evidence and therefore D’Montae Rowser was bound over for trial on 6 felony counts, including open murder, assault with intent to murder, armed robbery and 3 counts of felony firearm. Jackson County Prosecutor Jerry Jarzynka spoke with WKHM and stated...
Legislation to enforce unpaid tolls in Michigan receives heavy criticism from state department
Michigan is looking towards a future with automated tolling for the states bridges and tunnels, and legislation recently introduced in the Michigan Senate is already putting rules in place to collect on any potential unpaid toll fees. Senate Bill 1151 would give the secretary of state the authority to go...
Phone calls to Michigan prisoners get 38 percent cheaper after contract renegotiated
Phone calls to Michigan prisoners are about to get 38 percent cheaper, state leaders said. Michigan Department of Corrections administrators on Thursday, Sept. 28 said a renegotiated contract with the state’s provider for prison phone calls will mean about $11 million in savings per year for prisoners’ famlies.
Man, 74, charged in shooting of Right to Life volunteer, 84
IONIA COUNTY, MI – A retired Lake Odessa man has been charged in the shooting of an 84-year-old Right to Life volunteer outside of his home. Richard Harvey, 74, is accused of shooting Joan Jacobson in the shoulder Sept. 20 with a .22-caliber rifle while Jacobson and Harvey’s wife were engaged in an argument.
MI Department of State suspends Lansing car dealership
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)- The Michigan Department of State has served a summary suspension to MB Auto Connection, Inc. in Lansing. MDOS is accusing MB Auto Connection of violating multiple rules under the Michigan Vehicle Code. MDOS says it received a complaint regarding a $500,000 outstanding loan payment. An MDOS investigation found that a dealership employee, […]
11 guns, narcotics found in Michigan home
WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A narcotics team with the Michigan State Police hit the motherload on Tuesday. The Livingston and Washtenaw Narcotics Enforcement Team (LAWNET) conducted a search warrant at a home in Washtenaw County. Police found 11 guns, three of which were stolen, according to a Tweet from MSP First District. Additionally, narcotics […]
Jackson County farmer agrees to pay $1.2M to resolve fraud allegations
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- A Springport farmer accused of defrauding federal benefit programs has agreed to pay a large sum of money to put the allegations to rest. Gaylord Lincoln, of Springport, along with G. Lincoln Farms, the company he owns, have agreed to pay $1.2 million to resolve allegations they violated the False Claims Act by submitting fraudulent claims for federal crop insurance and federal farm benefit payments, officials from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Michigan said.
Holt bodybuilder at Jan. 6 Capitol breach pleads guilty to assault
Logan James Barnhart, 41, of Holt, pleaded guilty to assaulting law enforcement officers.
Texas truck driver bound for Detroit with 406 pounds of drugs gets lengthy prison sentence
DETROIT – A Texas man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison after he was arrested in Michigan with a truck full of illegal drugs. Roque Carranza-Alvarado, 28, formerly of Dallas, was sentenced in federal court in Port Huron by the Hon. Robert H. Cleland, Untied States District Judge, on Wednesday.
