ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MI

Comments / 11

John B.......
3d ago

lmao In my opinion, a few of those charges already aren't going to stick. A Militia isn't a gang, and anyone who wishes to form one is legally able to.

Reply(1)
8
Your daddy69
3d ago

Whitmer needs to stand trial for putting sick people in nursing homes with vulnerable people. And causing thousands of deaths. By CNN reporters.

Reply
7
bob u
3d ago

I wonder if the crooked FBI are going to testify how they incited these men. The other 2 were not guilty. which I find interesting.

Reply
8
Related
The Ann Arbor News

Subject in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot seeks leniency from federal judge

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A man who testified against his former co-defendants in the Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kidnap case has asked a judge for leniency at his upcoming sentencing. Kaleb Franks, 28, of Waterford provided crucial testimony against Barry Croft Sr. and Adam Fox who were convicted of conspiracy to kidnap the governor and conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction, both life offenses.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Jackson County, MI
State
Michigan State
State
Delaware State
City
Lansing, MI
Jackson County, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WWMTCw

Juvenile lifer gets resentence for 1999 murders, arson of Battle Creek spa

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A judge wiped away the sentence of a Battle Creek man who was sent to prison for life in the 1999 rape and murder of two Battle Creek spa workers. Chavez Hall, 39, could be released as soon as 2024, according to a new sentence handed down in Calhoun County Circuit Court Wednesday. Hall has served 23 years in prison.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
CBS Detroit

Man sentenced to 14 years after huge drug bust in Jackson County

PORT HURON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Texas man will spend the next 14 years in prison after he was sentenced in federal court following a huge drug bust during a traffic stop in Jackson County.Roque Carranza-Alvarado, 28, of Dallas, Texas was convicted in March of 2022 of three counts of possession with intent to deliver controlled substances. Alvarado was arrested on June 13, 2021 near Parma, Michigan while headed to the Detroit area.Court records show that Michigan State Police troopers stopped Alvarado and found 286 pounds of methamphetamine, 60 pounds of a fentanyl analogue, 60 pounds of cocaine, and 800 grams of crack cocaine in the cab of his truck. He also had 1,100 cases of wine from California that was to be delivered to Roseville. Troopers also seized $11,000 in cash. In all, the drugs had a street value of between $3 million and $4 million. "Fentanyl and methamphetamine are poisoning our communities and killing our citizens. We will aggressively pursue and prosecute those who are harming our communities with dangerous drugs," stated U.S. Attorney Dawn N. Ison in a press release.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#County Judge#Fbi#Violent Crime#Jackson County Circuit
WLNS

MI Department of State suspends Lansing car dealership

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)- The Michigan Department of State has served a summary suspension to MB Auto Connection, Inc. in Lansing. MDOS is accusing MB Auto Connection of violating multiple rules under the Michigan Vehicle Code. MDOS says it received a complaint regarding a $500,000 outstanding loan payment. An MDOS investigation found that a dealership employee, […]
LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Livestream
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
WLNS

11 guns, narcotics found in Michigan home

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A narcotics team with the Michigan State Police hit the motherload on Tuesday. The Livingston and Washtenaw Narcotics Enforcement Team (LAWNET) conducted a search warrant at a home in Washtenaw County. Police found 11 guns, three of which were stolen, according to a Tweet from MSP First District. Additionally, narcotics […]
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Jackson County farmer agrees to pay $1.2M to resolve fraud allegations

JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- A Springport farmer accused of defrauding federal benefit programs has agreed to pay a large sum of money to put the allegations to rest. Gaylord Lincoln, of Springport, along with G. Lincoln Farms, the company he owns, have agreed to pay $1.2 million to resolve allegations they violated the False Claims Act by submitting fraudulent claims for federal crop insurance and federal farm benefit payments, officials from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Michigan said.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Jackson Citizen Patriot

Jackson, MI
12K+
Followers
18K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Jackson Citizen Patriot & MLive.com www.mlive.com/jackson.

 https://www.mlive.com/jackson/

Comments / 0

Community Policy