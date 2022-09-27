PORT HURON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Texas man will spend the next 14 years in prison after he was sentenced in federal court following a huge drug bust during a traffic stop in Jackson County.Roque Carranza-Alvarado, 28, of Dallas, Texas was convicted in March of 2022 of three counts of possession with intent to deliver controlled substances. Alvarado was arrested on June 13, 2021 near Parma, Michigan while headed to the Detroit area.Court records show that Michigan State Police troopers stopped Alvarado and found 286 pounds of methamphetamine, 60 pounds of a fentanyl analogue, 60 pounds of cocaine, and 800 grams of crack cocaine in the cab of his truck. He also had 1,100 cases of wine from California that was to be delivered to Roseville. Troopers also seized $11,000 in cash. In all, the drugs had a street value of between $3 million and $4 million. "Fentanyl and methamphetamine are poisoning our communities and killing our citizens. We will aggressively pursue and prosecute those who are harming our communities with dangerous drugs," stated U.S. Attorney Dawn N. Ison in a press release.

JACKSON COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO