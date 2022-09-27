Rita Wilson Debuts Stunning Project Featuring Tim McGraw, Vince Gill & More

Photo: Getty Images

Rita Wilson debuted her new album with stunning duets, teaming up with Jimmie Allen , Elvis Costello , Josh Groban , Tim McGraw and many other fan-favorite artists on the star-studded project. Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets released on Tuesday (September 27). Wilson shared a heartfelt “thank you to my incredibly talented duet partners for making this record possible.” In the days leading up to its release, Wilson said she’s “thrilled to share” the album with her fans, featuring “10 reimagined versions of some of my favorite songs from the Seventies.”

1. “Crazy Love” with Keith Urban

2. “Where Is The Love?” with Smokey Robinson

3. “Slip Slidin' Away” with Willie Nelson

4. “Let It Be Me” with Jackson Browne

5. “Massachusetts” with Leslie Odom Jr.

6. “Fire” with Elvis Costello

7. “If” with Tim McGraw

8. “I'll Be There” with Jimmie Allen

9. “Without You” with Vince Gill

10. “Songbird” with Josh Groban

McGraw said on Tuesday that he was “honored” to be part of Wilson’s project , filled with classic songs. His wife, Faith Hill , previously shared that she had “chills” as she listened to Wilson’s album. “Legends that I have never heard sound as they do on this stellar piece of work. I was genuinely blown away. I believe you will agree.”

Listen to some of the tracks below. Find Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets on iHeartRadio here .