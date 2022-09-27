ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Yardbarker

Kyler Murray Might Be Throwing to Nobody This Weekend

Unfortunately for the Cardinals, Kyler Murray will be very limited in his options at receiver this weekend against the Panthers. Following injuries and suspensions, Arizona is heading into Bank of America Stadium with only four active receivers. Yes, you read that right, the Cardinals have four receivers available for Sunday’s game.
Sterling Shepard
The Spun

Vikings Star Was Reportedly Seen Limping On Wednesday

Through the first three weeks of the 2022 NFL season, the Minnesota Vikings have looked like one of the NFC's best teams thanks to a solid offense and a tolerable defense. But one of that defense's best players appears to be injured right now. According to Vikings insider Chris Tomasson...
Yardbarker

Bills snag former All Pro in move Josh Allen will love

With their secondary looking like an infirmary at the moment, the Buffalo Bills have decided to make a move to shore up the group ahead of Week 4’s game on the road against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Bills are in the process of inking three-time All Pro cornerback Xavier Rhodes to a deal.
Sporting News

Eli Manning clarifies he wasn't criticizing Broncos' Russell Wilson on 'Manningcast': 'Obviously a very outrageous joke'

Eli Manning says it wasn't his intention to take a potshot at Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson on this week's "Manningcast" of the Cowboys-Giants game. The former Giants quarterback went viral when he said Denver, struggling offensively early in the season, should have used the money for Wilson's five-year, $245 million extension elsewhere.
ESPN

Russell Wilson responds to Eli Manning's Monday Night Football joke

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson's tenure with the team isn't off to the electric start many expected. He has completed just 59% of his passes for 743 yards, 2 touchdowns and 1 interception through three games. Although the Broncos are 2-1, the offense hasn't found much rhythm early in the season.
fantasypros.com

Fantasy Football Week 4 Start/Sit Advice: Sleepers & Duds (2022)

Which under-the-radar players might be able to give your fantasy team a lift in Week 4? Which chalky players might not be as safe as they seem? Our featured analysts name some potential sleepers and underachievers for Week 4. Check out all of our Week 4 fantasy football content >>
ClutchPoints

Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell reveals Dalvin Cook plan ahead of battle with Saints in London

Dalvin Cook was forced to exit the Minnesota Vikings’ Week 3 win over the Detroit Lions due to injury. Apparently, the three-time Pro Bowl running back ended up dislocating his shoulder and was unable to return to the game. Right now, with the Vikings set to fly to London to take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 4, it appears that Cook is in a race to get ready for their overseas match.
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 4 of 2022

I don’t want to talk about it. Wait ... what do you mean I have to talk about it? It’s my job? Fine, okay you got me. Week 3 sucked out loud, for pretty much all of us. It’s extremely cowardly to blame anyone else for your mistakes, but I’m going to go ahead and put this one on the entire AFC for the debacle we saw. The Chiefs losing to the Colts? The Chargers getting blown out by the Jaguars? Miami beating the Bills? Sure, maybe you could have seen the Dolphins getting one over on Buffalo — but it was still a shocker.
profootballnetwork.com

NFL Coverage Map Week 4: TV Schedule for FOX, CBS Broadcasts

The NFL coverage and TV map have been released for Week 4. There are four nationally broadcasted games this week, with the NFL making its first trip to London for the 2022 NFL schedule. CBS will broadcast nationally in both the early and late windows on Sunday, while FOX will have just one national broadcast this week.
NBC Sports

Eagles expected to be down a running back for Jaguars game

A.J. Brown is expected to play, but Boston Scott is expected to miss the Eagles’ game against the Jaguars Sunday. Brown missed practice Wednesday and Thursday for personal reasons, but Nick Sirianni said the Eagles’ leading receiver “will be ready” to play this weekend. Scott, who...
