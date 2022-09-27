Read full article on original website
Michael Irvin on the Cowboys' offensive philosophy moving forward
Michael Irvin joined Shan and RJ to discuss the Cowboys possibly leaning on the ground game moving forward, CeeDee Lamb’s redemption, how many wins it will take for Cooper Rush to supplant Dak Prescott as the starting quarterback, and much more.
Centre Daily
LeBron James Trolled by Cowboys ‘Forgotten Man’ DeMarcus Lawrence Over Saquon Barkley Tweet
The Dallas Cowboys defense is for real. ... and if "Cowboys fan'' LeBron James hasn't noticed, DeMarcus Lawrence is here to explain. Over the first three weeks of the NFL season, Dallas has yet to give up 20 points in a game, while allowing just three touchdowns over that span. The main fuel to Dallas' defensive success is a league-leading 13 sacks.
saturdaytradition.com
Russell Wilson hilariously responds to Eli Manning's MNF comment: 'I'm 3-0 against Chad Powers
Russell Wilson has gotten off to a rough start stat-wise as starting quarterback for the Denver Broncos. However, the Broncos are on top of the AFC West along with the Kansas City Chiefs at 2-1. Monday night, when Wilson was struggling against the San Francisco 49ers, Eli Manning quipped on...
Former 49ers tight end rips Jimmy Garoppolo's 'horrible' performance
Jimmy Garoppolo played "horrible" in the San Francisco 49ers' 11-10 loss to the Denver Broncos Sunday night, says former Niners tight end Brent Jones.
NFL Fantasy Forecast Week 4: Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More
We're here to help you with some Fantasy Football busts and sleepers for Week 4. The post NFL Fantasy Forecast Week 4: Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Lions expect Jameson Williams to hit the ground running
The Lions second-ranked scoring offense has no shortage of weapons. Their most dangerous weapon might be waiting in the wings: Jameson Williams.
Tua Tagovailoa's trainer posts optimistic update on Dolphins' QB: 'All things look good at the moment'
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa "is doing well" after being hospitalized during Thursday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, his personal trainer said in a tweet.
Yardbarker
Kyler Murray Might Be Throwing to Nobody This Weekend
Unfortunately for the Cardinals, Kyler Murray will be very limited in his options at receiver this weekend against the Panthers. Following injuries and suspensions, Arizona is heading into Bank of America Stadium with only four active receivers. Yes, you read that right, the Cardinals have four receivers available for Sunday’s game.
Vikings Star Was Reportedly Seen Limping On Wednesday
Through the first three weeks of the 2022 NFL season, the Minnesota Vikings have looked like one of the NFC's best teams thanks to a solid offense and a tolerable defense. But one of that defense's best players appears to be injured right now. According to Vikings insider Chris Tomasson...
Yardbarker
Bills snag former All Pro in move Josh Allen will love
With their secondary looking like an infirmary at the moment, the Buffalo Bills have decided to make a move to shore up the group ahead of Week 4’s game on the road against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Bills are in the process of inking three-time All Pro cornerback Xavier Rhodes to a deal.
Sporting News
Eli Manning clarifies he wasn't criticizing Broncos' Russell Wilson on 'Manningcast': 'Obviously a very outrageous joke'
Eli Manning says it wasn't his intention to take a potshot at Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson on this week's "Manningcast" of the Cowboys-Giants game. The former Giants quarterback went viral when he said Denver, struggling offensively early in the season, should have used the money for Wilson's five-year, $245 million extension elsewhere.
ESPN
Russell Wilson responds to Eli Manning's Monday Night Football joke
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson's tenure with the team isn't off to the electric start many expected. He has completed just 59% of his passes for 743 yards, 2 touchdowns and 1 interception through three games. Although the Broncos are 2-1, the offense hasn't found much rhythm early in the season.
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Week 4 Start/Sit Advice: Sleepers & Duds (2022)
Which under-the-radar players might be able to give your fantasy team a lift in Week 4? Which chalky players might not be as safe as they seem? Our featured analysts name some potential sleepers and underachievers for Week 4. Check out all of our Week 4 fantasy football content >>
Ravens' John Harbaugh astonished Tua Tagovailoa played amid possible head injury
John Harbaugh said he was in disbelief when he asked to share his thoughts on the scary injury Dolphins' quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered Thursday.
Tua Tagovailoa's hospitalization sparks support from NFL world, criticism over handling of last week's injury
After Tua Tagovailoa was hospitalized on Thursday night, the NFL world had mixed reactions - mostly prayers, but a lot of anger after last week's injury.
NFLPA President JC Tretter says Tua Tagovailoa displayed 'no-go' symptoms in game vs. Bills
NFL Players Association President JC Tretter expressed concern over the Miami Dolphins handling of Tua Tagovailoa's injury in Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills.
Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell reveals Dalvin Cook plan ahead of battle with Saints in London
Dalvin Cook was forced to exit the Minnesota Vikings’ Week 3 win over the Detroit Lions due to injury. Apparently, the three-time Pro Bowl running back ended up dislocating his shoulder and was unable to return to the game. Right now, with the Vikings set to fly to London to take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 4, it appears that Cook is in a race to get ready for their overseas match.
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 4 of 2022
I don’t want to talk about it. Wait ... what do you mean I have to talk about it? It’s my job? Fine, okay you got me. Week 3 sucked out loud, for pretty much all of us. It’s extremely cowardly to blame anyone else for your mistakes, but I’m going to go ahead and put this one on the entire AFC for the debacle we saw. The Chiefs losing to the Colts? The Chargers getting blown out by the Jaguars? Miami beating the Bills? Sure, maybe you could have seen the Dolphins getting one over on Buffalo — but it was still a shocker.
profootballnetwork.com
NFL Coverage Map Week 4: TV Schedule for FOX, CBS Broadcasts
The NFL coverage and TV map have been released for Week 4. There are four nationally broadcasted games this week, with the NFL making its first trip to London for the 2022 NFL schedule. CBS will broadcast nationally in both the early and late windows on Sunday, while FOX will have just one national broadcast this week.
NBC Sports
Eagles expected to be down a running back for Jaguars game
A.J. Brown is expected to play, but Boston Scott is expected to miss the Eagles’ game against the Jaguars Sunday. Brown missed practice Wednesday and Thursday for personal reasons, but Nick Sirianni said the Eagles’ leading receiver “will be ready” to play this weekend. Scott, who...
Fox News
