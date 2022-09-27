ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George's County, MD

'Extremely Distributing' Social Media Post Involving Frederick HS Students Under Investigation

Social media once again reared its ugly head for officials in one Maryland school district who are investigating a hateful post made by a student, officials announced. Top officials from the Frederick County Public School District issued an alert on Thursday, Sept. 29 advising of a “disturbing social media post involving a student who attends a high school in our district.”
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
wypr.org

Maryland lawmakers say local election officials violated state law by opening fewer polling places

The number of locations where voters could cast their ballots during July’s primary decreased from the last statewide election in 2018, according to state data. It’s unclear how many, if any, counties will bump the number of polling places back up for November’s general election. Though the change statewide was relatively small at about 3%, some counties saw significant declines.
MARYLAND STATE
clayconews.com

Richmond, Virginia: Governor Glenn Youngkin's Call to Action is Heard

RICHMOND, VA - Yesterday, Governor Glenn Youngkin released the following statement on George Mason University's decision to keep tuition flat for in-state students:. “Today, George Mason University joined the 14 other public college and university boards, which serve more than a quarter-million undergraduate college students in Virginia, by pledging to keep tuition flat for in-state students. Early on in my administration, I encouraged all colleges and universities to take on this challenge and I am pleased that now all of Virginia’s students will have the opportunity to pursue their higher education at every public college, university, and community college in the Commonwealth free from tuition hike fears. I’m grateful to the boards and the presidents of these institutions, this is a critical step in easing the burden on Virginia’s families and students during a time of high inflation and cost of living.”
VIRGINIA STATE
fox5dc.com

Maryland announces cost of living adjustment for all state employees

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - State employees, firefighters, law enforcement officers, and nurses are getting a financial boost from Maryland. On Thursday, governor Larry Hogan announced that all employees across the state government will receive a 4.5 percent cost of living adjustment increase. The increase will take effect on November 1. According...
MARYLAND STATE
wfmd.com

Several New Laws Implemented in Maryland

FREDERICK, Md. (BW)- Several new bills took effect in Maryland on Saturday, Oct. 1. There are nine new laws that were added. Senate Bill 176 requires children under the age of 2 to be secured in a rear-facing car seat and requires drivers to adhere to manufacturer specifications. Christine Nizer,...
MARYLAND STATE
aclu-md.org

Childhood Interrogation Protection Act Goes into Effect Saturday

New Laws Going into Effect on October 1st in Maryland. ANNAPOLIS, MD – After years of advocacy, the Childhood Interrogation Protection Act passed in 2022 and will go into effect this Saturday. This past legislative session, the ACLU of Maryland and our partners urged lawmakers to pass laws that will advance race equity and civil liberties. On October 1, several new laws are taking effect in Maryland. The community, our partners, and the ACLU are proud to say we worked diligently on legislation ranging from community reparations for racially biased marijuana enforcement, to police accountability, to children’s rights, and we made significant strides this year.
MARYLAND STATE
WJLA

Gov. Hogan announces Maryland preparedness efforts ahead of Hurricane Ian impact

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (7News) — As Hurricane Ian moves through the east coast Friday, the DMV region is gearing up to prepare for the possible threat it may cause. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has mapped out the state's preparedness efforts with the expectation of possible steady rain Friday through Monday, accompanied by strong wind gusts, according to the National Weather Service.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
WSET

Stratford University to close its campuses, students express fears of starting over

WASHINGTON (7News) — The doors are being closed to thousands of full-time students at Stratford University. The trade school made a surprise announcement this week that it will abruptly close all of its Northern Virginia campuses by the end of the month. Despite the U.S. Department of Education giving a grace period of 18 months for a school to stay open, University President Richard Shurtz says it can’t afford to operate another year without new students.
BALTIMORE, MD
woottoncommonsense.com

Six MCPS schools under consideration for renaming due to racist namesakes

Following petitions from students and community members, the MCPS Board of Education passed a resolution considering renaming six MCPS schools named after slave owners, this school included. County Council President Nancy Navarro proposed that Col. E. Brooke Lee Middle School be renamed because it is named after a segregationist. This...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Report: Black community thrives most in these DMV counties

VIRGINIA, USA — In a new report that analyzes social conditions that can predict life expectancy, four counties in the DMV topped the list as locations where Black people are thriving the most. The Black Progress Index, through a partnership between NAACP and the Brookings Institution, identified and measures...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
