Transgender teacher, Prince George's County school board settle lawsuit
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — A transgender teacher who said she was harassed by students, parents and colleagues has settled a lawsuit with a Maryland school district with an agreement that includes policy changes and training. Attorneys for Jennifer Eller said the settlement reached Monday with the Prince George's County...
alxnow.com
Alexandria City Council decries Governor Youngkin’s anti-trans schools proposal
The Alexandria City Council, on Wednesday, says that Governor’s Glenn Youngkin’s proposed new policies restricting transgender bathroom and pronoun use stigmatize and undermine children, and puts their lives at risk. In a letter to the Virginia Department of Education, Council backed the position of Alexandria City Public Schools...
Maryland teachers quitting, larger exodus could follow
ANNAPOLIS – Arianna Dastvan remembers using her birthday money as a child to buy an overhead projector for her bedroom. There, she would emulate the teachers she admired as she instructed her stuffed animals. Dastvan recalled how she would stay late and arrive early, so she could assist her...
'Extremely Distributing' Social Media Post Involving Frederick HS Students Under Investigation
Social media once again reared its ugly head for officials in one Maryland school district who are investigating a hateful post made by a student, officials announced. Top officials from the Frederick County Public School District issued an alert on Thursday, Sept. 29 advising of a “disturbing social media post involving a student who attends a high school in our district.”
Frederick County high school student recorded using racial slurs
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A video of a Governor Thomas Johnson High School student saying racial slurs circulated on social media through the middle of the week. Frederick County Public Schools said in a statement that the student in the videos had been identified. The original Facebook post claimed that the student […]
wypr.org
Maryland lawmakers say local election officials violated state law by opening fewer polling places
The number of locations where voters could cast their ballots during July’s primary decreased from the last statewide election in 2018, according to state data. It’s unclear how many, if any, counties will bump the number of polling places back up for November’s general election. Though the change statewide was relatively small at about 3%, some counties saw significant declines.
clayconews.com
Richmond, Virginia: Governor Glenn Youngkin's Call to Action is Heard
RICHMOND, VA - Yesterday, Governor Glenn Youngkin released the following statement on George Mason University's decision to keep tuition flat for in-state students:. “Today, George Mason University joined the 14 other public college and university boards, which serve more than a quarter-million undergraduate college students in Virginia, by pledging to keep tuition flat for in-state students. Early on in my administration, I encouraged all colleges and universities to take on this challenge and I am pleased that now all of Virginia’s students will have the opportunity to pursue their higher education at every public college, university, and community college in the Commonwealth free from tuition hike fears. I’m grateful to the boards and the presidents of these institutions, this is a critical step in easing the burden on Virginia’s families and students during a time of high inflation and cost of living.”
fox5dc.com
Maryland announces cost of living adjustment for all state employees
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - State employees, firefighters, law enforcement officers, and nurses are getting a financial boost from Maryland. On Thursday, governor Larry Hogan announced that all employees across the state government will receive a 4.5 percent cost of living adjustment increase. The increase will take effect on November 1. According...
wfmd.com
Several New Laws Implemented in Maryland
FREDERICK, Md. (BW)- Several new bills took effect in Maryland on Saturday, Oct. 1. There are nine new laws that were added. Senate Bill 176 requires children under the age of 2 to be secured in a rear-facing car seat and requires drivers to adhere to manufacturer specifications. Christine Nizer,...
WTOP
Bike groups sue to block demolition of bridge linking Maryland with Virginia
Bicycle trail advocacy groups have filed a federal lawsuit, trying to prevent Maryland transportation officials from demolishing a bridge across the Potomac River that cyclists say could link bike routes in the southern part of the state to Virginia. The Maryland Transportation Authority is in the final stages of building...
aclu-md.org
Childhood Interrogation Protection Act Goes into Effect Saturday
New Laws Going into Effect on October 1st in Maryland. ANNAPOLIS, MD – After years of advocacy, the Childhood Interrogation Protection Act passed in 2022 and will go into effect this Saturday. This past legislative session, the ACLU of Maryland and our partners urged lawmakers to pass laws that will advance race equity and civil liberties. On October 1, several new laws are taking effect in Maryland. The community, our partners, and the ACLU are proud to say we worked diligently on legislation ranging from community reparations for racially biased marijuana enforcement, to police accountability, to children’s rights, and we made significant strides this year.
WJLA
Gov. Hogan announces Maryland preparedness efforts ahead of Hurricane Ian impact
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (7News) — As Hurricane Ian moves through the east coast Friday, the DMV region is gearing up to prepare for the possible threat it may cause. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has mapped out the state's preparedness efforts with the expectation of possible steady rain Friday through Monday, accompanied by strong wind gusts, according to the National Weather Service.
Virginia Gov. Youngkin on track to restore parental rights against woke education bureaucrats
Virginia Gov. Youngkin’s new transgender policy puts the educational system on track to help parents while guaranteeing parental rights against bureaucrats.
WSET
Stratford University to close its campuses, students express fears of starting over
WASHINGTON (7News) — The doors are being closed to thousands of full-time students at Stratford University. The trade school made a surprise announcement this week that it will abruptly close all of its Northern Virginia campuses by the end of the month. Despite the U.S. Department of Education giving a grace period of 18 months for a school to stay open, University President Richard Shurtz says it can’t afford to operate another year without new students.
woottoncommonsense.com
Six MCPS schools under consideration for renaming due to racist namesakes
Following petitions from students and community members, the MCPS Board of Education passed a resolution considering renaming six MCPS schools named after slave owners, this school included. County Council President Nancy Navarro proposed that Col. E. Brooke Lee Middle School be renamed because it is named after a segregationist. This...
Washington Examiner
Virginia students walk out of school in protest of Youngkin's transgender policies
Students at nearly 100 different Virginia public schools are staging walkouts Tuesday to protest new policies from Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA) that require schools to obtain parental consent before allowing students to adopt new gender identities at school. The protests are being organized by the Fairfax County -based Pride Liberation...
City School karate teacher accused of impregnating underage student
A former Baltimore City Schools karate teacher is accused of having intimate relationships with his students.
Report: Black community thrives most in these DMV counties
VIRGINIA, USA — In a new report that analyzes social conditions that can predict life expectancy, four counties in the DMV topped the list as locations where Black people are thriving the most. The Black Progress Index, through a partnership between NAACP and the Brookings Institution, identified and measures...
Maryland Man Working IT For Fairfax County Busted For Elaborate Embezzlement Scheme, Police Say
A Maryland man who worked in the IT department for Fairfax County in Virginia is facing charges for an elaborate embezzlement scheme that saw him walk away with more than 150 Wi-Fi routers, authorities announced. Kevin Jefferson, 43, was arrested by the Fairfax County Police Department following a two-week investigation...
Off-duty DC police officer shopping with mother hit by car, critically hurt in Maryland
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C. said that one of its off-duty officers had critical injuries after a car hit the officer in Prince George’s County, Md. Friday monring. MPD said it happened at 10501 Martin Luther King Jr. Hwy., which is where Shoppers grocery store […]
Fox News
