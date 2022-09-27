Read full article on original website
Troy Messenger
Charles Henderson tops region foe Rehobeth
Charles Henderson High had to fight for every point against a determined and opportunistic Rehobeth squad Thursday evening in Troy’s Veterans Memorial Stadium, before CHHS surged in the second half to claim a 27-15 Homecoming victory. Improving to 5-1 on the season and 3-0 in Class 5A, Region 2,...
Troy Messenger
GW Long downs Zion Chapel in region matchup
The Zion Chapel Rebels (2-4, 1-4) hosted the No. 10-ranked GW Long Rebels (4-2, 3-1) in a Class 2A, Region 2 game on Thursday and fell 42-7. Long jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first quarter on a 34-yard run by Brayden Whitehead and extended the lead to 14-0 early in the second quarter on an 80-yard pass from quarterback Bryson Hughes to Hayes Horne. Long went into halftime up 21-0 after Hughes found Brant Brady for an 8-yard touchdown pass, as well.
Troy Messenger
Goshen bests Zion Chapel in area volleyball match
The Goshen Lady Eagles picked up a Class 2A, Area 5 win on Thursday night by a score of 3-1 over the Zion Chapel Lady Rebels on the road. Goshen lost the first set 25-23 but rallied to capture the next three straight sets 25-18, 25-17 and 25-16 tow in the match.
Troy Messenger
Troy basketball to host Trojan Madness on Oct. 13
The Troy University men’s and women’s basketball teams will be hosting its annual “Trojan Madness” event at Trojan Arena on Oct. 13. The event will be in conjunction with the football team’s Homecoming rally at Trojan Arena. Both women’s head coach Chanda Rigby and men’s head coach Scott Cross will be in attendance to speak to fans and there will be a slam dunk contest and three-point shooting contest. There will also be prizes given away throughout the event.
Troy Messenger
Bulldogs shutout New Brockton
The Pike County Bulldogs (4-2, 3-2) picked up a Class 3A, Region 2 win over the New Brockton Gamecocks (0-6, 0-5) on the road on Thursday night by a score of 38-0. The win was Pike County’s second shutout win of the season and PCHS dominated the game from start to finish. The Bulldogs rolled up 217 yards of offense in the first half and held the Gamecocks to just 22 yards in the half.
The Extra Point: Pike County vs New Brockton
NEW BROCKTON, Ala. (WDHN) — The New Brockton Gamecocks welcomed in the Pike County Bulldogs Thursday in search of win number won on the season. Pike county has proven to be a tough out in 3A region two. Pike County wins 38-0.
wtvy.com
WATCH: Dothan battles Central-Phenix City in top 10 7A clash
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Two of the top teams in class 7A this year are set to square off under the Thursday night lights in Week 6 of the 2022 season, as the Dothan Wolves welcome the Central-Phenix City Devils to Rip-Hewes Stadium. The region foes are meeting for the...
Troy Messenger
Goshen travels to Barbour County for region clash
The Goshen Eagles (4-2, 1-2) will hit the road this Friday night to take on the Barbour County Jaguars (0-6, 0-3) in a Class 2A, Region 3 matchup. Goshen is coming off back-to-back blowout wins over Kinston and LaFayette, scoring more than 60 points in each of those contests. The 63 points scored against Kinston is the highest point total Goshen has scored since scoring 70 in 2016. It’s also the first time Goshen has scored 60 or more points in two games in the same season in school history.
Troy Messenger
Zion Chapel hosts GW Long in region game
The Zion Chapel Rebels (2-3, 1-2) will host Class 2A’s No. 10-ranked GW Long Rebels (3-2, 3-1) this Thursday in a Class 2A, Region 2 game. Zion Chapel is coming off its second win of the season last week, a 28-19 win over Class 1A’s Pleasant Home, while Long lost 26-22 to Class 4A’s Dale County a week ago. Both Zion Chapel and GW Long have played Samson and Ariton this season with both teams splitting those games. Long and Zion Chapel both beat Samson but fell to Ariton.
Troy Messenger
Troy and Western Kentucky renew an old rivalry
On Saturday night, the Troy Trojans (2-2) and Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (3-1) will renew an older rivalry at Houchens Smith Stadium in Bowling Green, KY. It’s the first time that Troy and Western Kentucky have played since 2013, which was also the Hilltoppers’ final season in the Sun Belt Conference. Prior to WKU’s departure, the two sides had met seven consecutive times from 2007 until 2013. Troy held a 5-2 edge over Western Kentucky during that span.
Troy Messenger
Former Trojan Antione Barker passes away
It was revealed on Wednesday that former Troy University football player Antione Barker passed away this week at the young age of 26. Barker is a Pensacola, Fla. native and was a standout athlete at Pensacola Catholic High School, where he was a Subway High School All-Star as a defensive lineman. His stellar play in high school earned him a scholarship at Troy, where he also became a standout.
birminghamtimes.com
HBCU Football Preview: Tuskegee U. to Face Legendary HBCU Coach on Sat.
Tuskegee University is on a roll. The Golden Tigers have won their last two games against West Alabama and Allen University respectively. Tuskegee University (2-2) will travel to Clark Atlanta (1-3) on Saturday, Oct. 1 with some momentum and hopes of winning its third consecutive game. The kickoff is for 5 p.m.
wdhn.com
Cool couple nights for football
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Tonight will be a bit breezy and very cool. With the breeze out of the north and temperatures in the 60s this evening, it might be a good idea to take a light jacket or hoodie with you to the Thursday night football games. Expect lows to be in the middle 50s area-wide late tonight and early tomorrow morning.
wtvy.com
Red Level @ Elba | 2022 Week 6
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 6 matchup as Red Level takes on Elba. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
wtvy.com
Carroll @ Eufaula | 2022 Week 6
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 6 matchup as Carroll takes on Eufaula. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Troy Messenger
Brundidge receives funding for Rampage Park
On Thursday, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced that she was awarding nearly $1.65 million to improve outdoor recreation venues in Alabama, and the City of Brundidge will receive funding as a part of that announcement. Brundidge is receiving $200,000 to resurface the walking trail at Rampage Park with asphalt and...
southeastsun.com
Enterprise City Schools BOE approves personnel actions
The following personnel actions were approved by the Enterprise City Schools Board of Education at its Sept. 27 meeting:. Maria Metcalf, 8-hour custodian, Enterprise High School;. Chelsea Floyd, math teacher, Enterprise High School;. Resignations:. Floyd Graham, social science teacher, Enterprise High School;. Kristina Parrish, third grade teacher, Rucker Blvd. Elementary;
WSFA
Overturned 18-wheeler shuts down I-85 SB near Tuskegee
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Interstate 85 southbound is closed after an 18-wheeler overturned Friday afternoon, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials. The wreck happened just after 3 p.m. near exit 38 in Tuskegee. Troopers say the lanes will be blocked for an undetermined amount of time. No additional...
WSFA
Chick-fil-A coming to Tuskegee University campus
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuskegee University is adding a popular fast food chain to its dining options. Chick-fil-A will soon open a licensed restaurant on the historically Black college’s campus, according to the company’s website. While other details about the new eatery haven’t been publicly released, the chain’s...
