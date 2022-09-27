The Goshen Eagles (4-2, 1-2) will hit the road this Friday night to take on the Barbour County Jaguars (0-6, 0-3) in a Class 2A, Region 3 matchup. Goshen is coming off back-to-back blowout wins over Kinston and LaFayette, scoring more than 60 points in each of those contests. The 63 points scored against Kinston is the highest point total Goshen has scored since scoring 70 in 2016. It’s also the first time Goshen has scored 60 or more points in two games in the same season in school history.

GOSHEN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO