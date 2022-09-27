Skillets to Open Delray Beach Location This Winter

The retail center on the northwest corner of Lyons Road and West Atlantic Avenue will soon be home to a new outpost of local breakfast breakfast and lunch brand Skillets . A recent plan review indicates the location will open at 14851 Lyons Rd . The brand’s website confirms this news, specifying the restaurant will open in suite 134.

Skillets offers an expansive menu of breakfast and lunch dishes. Its eponymous skillets come in varieties like the Grilled Ham Steak Benedict, topped with sun-dried tomato Hollandaise, and #1 Guest Favorite, the Potato Egger Skillet, topped with Smokehouse Bacon. What follows these is a considerable selection of pancakes, potato pancakes, egg platters, omelets, frittatas, and benedicts like the Smoked Salmon ( Smoked Norwegian Salmon topped with Poached Eggs and Sun-dried Hollandaise ). The list goes on, with crepes, French toast, waffles, and more.

Lunch Highlights include the Chicken Quesadilla, Pulled Pork Tacos, and a selection of salads like the Greek Salad Saganaki and the Power Salad, which comes packed with avocado, cucumber, apple, cranberry, almond, chickpeas, black beans, tomato, red onion, goat cheese, and chia seeds.

The Lyons Road location is part of a retail center that also houses local destinations like Pagoda Kitchen , Terra Fiamma , and the Delray Marketplace Amphitheater .

The Delray Beach Skillets location is expected to open this winter.

