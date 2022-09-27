ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delray Beach, FL

Skillets to Open Delray Beach Location This Winter

By Neil Cooney
What Now Miami
What Now Miami
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DISHa_0iCUzmlq00

The retail center on the northwest corner of Lyons Road and West Atlantic Avenue will soon be home to a new outpost of local breakfast breakfast and lunch brand Skillets . A recent plan review indicates the location will open at 14851 Lyons Rd . The brand’s website confirms this news, specifying the restaurant will open in suite 134.

Skillets offers an expansive menu of breakfast and lunch dishes. Its eponymous skillets come in varieties like the Grilled Ham Steak Benedict, topped with sun-dried tomato Hollandaise, and #1 Guest Favorite, the Potato Egger Skillet, topped with Smokehouse Bacon. What follows these is a considerable selection of pancakes, potato pancakes, egg platters, omelets, frittatas, and benedicts like the Smoked Salmon ( Smoked Norwegian Salmon topped with Poached Eggs and Sun-dried Hollandaise ). The list goes on, with crepes, French toast, waffles, and more.

Lunch Highlights include the Chicken Quesadilla, Pulled Pork Tacos, and a selection of salads like the Greek Salad Saganaki and the Power Salad, which comes packed with avocado, cucumber, apple, cranberry, almond, chickpeas, black beans, tomato, red onion, goat cheese, and chia seeds.

The Lyons Road location is part of a retail center that also houses local destinations like Pagoda Kitchen , Terra Fiamma , and the Delray Marketplace Amphitheater .

The Delray Beach Skillets location is expected to open this winter.



Keep up with What Now Miami’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Local
Florida Restaurants
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Delray Beach, FL
Business
Delray Beach, FL
Food & Drinks
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Delray Beach, FL
Restaurants
Delray Beach, FL
Lifestyle
City
Delray Beach, FL
weddingstylemagazine.com

LUXURY SOUTH FLORIDA WEDDINGS AT THE BOCA RATON

The 2020s is a decade in which one of Florida’s most historic wedding venues will celebrate its 100th anniversary. As a favorite destination for luxury South Florida weddings, The Boca Raton has long been known for its pristine resort setting, world class amenities, and timeless Floridian style. Tia Azzara, Assistant Director of Catering, shares more about what couples can expect when hosting a wedding at The Boca Raton, and what the wedding planning process entails.
BOCA RATON, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Pulled Pork#Travel Info#What To Do#Tacos#Avocado#Food Drink#Smokehouse Bacon#Norwegian#Poached Eggs#French#The Chicken Quesadilla#Pagoda Kitchen#The Delray Beach Skillets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Palm Beach Daily News

Health inspections: 5 restaurants from West Palm to Boca Raton closed temporarily

Forty-nine restaurants in Palm Beach County failed to meet health and safety standards last week, resulting in 44 follow-up inspections and five temporary closures. In Palm Beach County, Florida's Department of Business and Professional Regulation reported 840 violations during 216 recent restaurant inspections. Inspectors labeled 278 violations as high priority, 244 violations as intermediate priority and 318 violations as basic priority.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

In restaurant news: Fat Boyz Barbecue opens in Deerfield Beach, Ford’s Garage Wellington runs out of gas

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Plant Pizza, Cooper City Specializing in all-vegan, brick-oven pies and lentil-based pastas, this New York-style pizzeria from owner Samuel ...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Along the Coast: Hurricane Ian mostly spares barrier island

Waves crashed into the sea wall of the Imperial House condo in South Palm Beach on Sept. 28 as coastal Palm Beach County felt the impact of Hurricane Ian. Jerry Lower/The Coastal Star. Suspected tornado damages inland South County. By Larry Barszewski. Coastal Palm Beach County turned out to be...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
luxury-houses.net

One of A Kind Estate with A Sprawling 150 feet of Beach Frontage in Manalapan Asking for $45 Million

The Estate in Manalapan, a recently updated direct ocean and intracoastal home complete with open living areas, home theater, billiards room, artificial turf with 18-hole golf and tennis court, an infinity pool overlooking the Atlantic Ocean is now available for sale. This home located at 860 S Ocean Blvd, Manalapan, Florida offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 8,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Gary Pohrer (Phone: 561-262-0856) at Douglas Elliman for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Manalapan.
MANALAPAN, FL
thetouristchecklist.com

27 Best & Fun Things to Do in Delray Beach (FL)

In search of the best and fun things to do in Delray Beach, FL?. Deltay Beach is a city located along the coast in the Miami metropolitan area in Palm Beach County, Florida, United States. The city has a population of sixty-six thousand, eight hundred and forty-six during the 2020...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
What Now Miami

What Now Miami

Miami-Dade County, FL
494
Followers
219
Post
50K+
Views
ABOUT

Miami's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowmia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy