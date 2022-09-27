Read full article on original website
Related
Another Day, Another Shooter Threat In Amarillo. Suspect Arrested.
Things are getting a bit out of control. Can I just say that out loud? Oh wait, I just did. I'm so tired of hearing about guns on campuses of schools, bomb threats at businesses, etc. Yet it just continues to happen and incite panic and fear among everyone in the place it happens. When is enough, enough?
KFDA
Criminal Complaint: Teen charged for shooting 2 public officers at Tri-State Fair
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A teen has been charged for assaulting two public officials during the Tri-State Fair in Amarillo. According to complaint filed by Texas Ranger’s, 17-year-old Eleazar Suarez has been charged for assaulting two public officials at the Tri-State Fair Monday evening. According to Texas Ranger’s, Suarez...
abc7amarillo.com
Police: Gunman, 17, shot deputy, firefighter who chased him after fight at Tri-State Fair
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A 17-year-old gunman shot a deputy and firefighter who chased him after a fight at the Tri-State-Fair, according to the criminal complaint. The complaint said Eleazar Suarez got into a fight with another man around 11 p.m. on Sept. 19. When Potter County deputies ran...
Know These Suspects Who Allegedly Vandalized Twenty Vehicles?
If you've ever seen Pulp Fiction, you're familiar with Vincent Vega's thoughts on people who mess with a man's car. If you're not familiar with the quote, let's just say he has a very, very strong dislike for them. Student Crime Stoppers of Amarillo need your help identifying a pair...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1 wanted by Potter, Randall counties on bond charges
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers asked the community for help finding Timothy Lee Phillips Jr., reported as wanted by both the Potter County and Randall County Sheriff’s Offices for bond-related charges. According to the Amarillo Crime Stoppers, Phillips is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office for “Bond Surrender – Fraud Use/Possession […]
abc7amarillo.com
Snapchat threat against 'CHS' not made towards Caprock High School, police say
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Police were made aware of a possible threat made via the social media app Snapchat towards 'CHS' on Friday, however, investigators said this is not believed to be directed at Caprock High School. According to the Amarillo Police Department, school liaison officers were notified of...
KFDA
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for bond surrender
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for bond surrender by the Potter and Randall County Sheriff’s Offices. According to the release, 45-year-old, Timothy Phillips Jr. is wanted by Potter and Randall County Sheriff’s Office for bond surrender for possession of identifying information and possession of a controlled substance.
Deputies involved in Tri-State Fair shooting ‘no-billed’ by Potter County Grand Jury
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety told MyHighPlains.com Wednesday that all three deputies involved in the recent shooting at the Tri-State Fair were no-billed by a Potter County Grand Jury. To be “no-billed” means that the grand jury believes the deputies decided to act accordingly in the incident and […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc7amarillo.com
Grand jury clears 3 deputies who shot Tri-State Fair gunman
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A Potter County Grand Jury cleared the three deputies who shot the Tri-State Fair gunman. Grand jurors returned a "no bill," meaning they determined Deputy Jake Snyder, Sgt. Eric Hooker and Deputy David Deleon were justified in their use of force. The suspect opened fire...
Tyler Police investigating homicide after woman dies from injuries after assault
UPDATE: The woman has died from her injuries, and Tyler Police have said the incident is now being investigated as a homicide. The woman has been identified as Teri Ferguson, 48 of Pampa. TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Police Department say they responded to reports of an assault Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. Upon […]
KFDA
Hereford police identifies possible suspect after Tuesday morning shooting
HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - The Hereford police have identified a possible suspect after a shooting on Tuesday morning near Hereford Calle. According to officials, officers have identified a 23-year-old man as a possible suspect for the shooting. Officials say they have found a weapon and ammunition that is consistent with...
KLTV
Woman found beaten unconscious in Tyler dies
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A woman found beaten unconscious at a Tyler intersection has died. Tyler police say the woman was Teri Furgerson, 48, of Pampa. The case is now a homicide investigation. Furgerson was found at the intersection of North Fannin Avenue and East Valentine Street at 9 a.m....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KFDA
Person of interest in custody in Tulia after after terroristic threat made at WT
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Authorities said a person of interest is in custody in Tulia after a terroristic threat was made. Tulia Police Department confirmed Wednesday afternoon the person is in custody. This comes after West Texas A&M University confirmed there is no threat to the WT Campus. According to...
KFDA
Amarillo police: Man arrested for shooting and aggravated assault near 10th Avenue
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have arrested a man after shooting towards a woman and striking her with a gun near 10th Avenue. According to officials, on September 12, Amarillo police were called near southeast 10th Avenue on a robbery. The suspect entered the location and pointed a gun...
KFDA
Hereford police looking for identity of man shooting multiple rounds near Hereford Calle
HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - The Hereford Police Department needs help identifying a man after shooting multiple gunshots near Hereford Calle this morning. According to the Hereford Police Department, on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at around 6:45 a.m., officials received a call near Hereford Calle about gunshots being fired in the area.
kgncnewsnow.com
Amarillo Man Indicted for Manslaughter
An Amarillo man was indicted in a street racing crash that killed his wife and son. Paul Anthony Montano was indicted on one count of racing on highway causing serious bodily injury or death and two counts of manslaughter on Wednesday. Paul was racing a Ford Mustang on May 6...
KTRE
Amarillo police: 1 woman dead, 1 injured in robbery resulting to 2 men arrested
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Two men were arrested on murder charges stemming from a robbery, where police said they shot and killed one woman and seriously injured another. Amarillo Police Department said 20-year-old Matthew Aidan Brewer and 21-year-old Adrian Sebastian Ulloa were arrested on murder warrants over the weekend. On...
KFDA
Authorities seize 100,000 fentanyl pills valued at $1.5 million in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Authorities seized 100,000 fentanyl pills on Monday in Amarillo. Amarillo Police Department said yesterday, its Narcotics Unit and the DEA Amarillo office conducted an investigation leading to the seizure. The pills were disguised as M30 prescription pills, which are oxycodone hydrochloride, and weighed 24.4 pounds. The...
abc7amarillo.com
Dove Creek Equine Rescue hosting fundraiser, raising awareness for mistreated horses
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Dove Creek Equine Rescue in Randall County is hosting a fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 8 to raise funds and awareness for neglected or unwanted horses in the Texas Panhandle. The nonprofit provides care for primarily horses but has the resources for miniature horses & donkeys...
abc7amarillo.com
West Texas A&M: 'Student of interest' in custody, no active threat on campus
CANYON, Texas (KVII) — Social media rumors created a scare on the West Texas A&M University campus. The University Police Department said it was looking for a "student of interest." The first Buff Alert was sent at 2:49 p.m. Buff Alert is an emergency notification service that gives West...
Comments / 0