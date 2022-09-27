ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randall County, TX

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

1 wanted by Potter, Randall counties on bond charges

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers asked the community for help finding Timothy Lee Phillips Jr., reported as wanted by both the Potter County and Randall County Sheriff’s Offices for bond-related charges. According to the Amarillo Crime Stoppers, Phillips is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office for “Bond Surrender – Fraud Use/Possession […]
RANDALL COUNTY, TX
KFDA

Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for bond surrender

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for bond surrender by the Potter and Randall County Sheriff’s Offices. According to the release, 45-year-old, Timothy Phillips Jr. is wanted by Potter and Randall County Sheriff’s Office for bond surrender for possession of identifying information and possession of a controlled substance.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Deputies involved in Tri-State Fair shooting ‘no-billed’ by Potter County Grand Jury

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety told MyHighPlains.com Wednesday that all three deputies involved in the recent shooting at the Tri-State Fair were no-billed by a Potter County Grand Jury. To be “no-billed” means that the grand jury believes the deputies decided to act accordingly in the incident and […]
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Grand jury clears 3 deputies who shot Tri-State Fair gunman

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A Potter County Grand Jury cleared the three deputies who shot the Tri-State Fair gunman. Grand jurors returned a "no bill," meaning they determined Deputy Jake Snyder, Sgt. Eric Hooker and Deputy David Deleon were justified in their use of force. The suspect opened fire...
POTTER COUNTY, TX
KFDA

Hereford police identifies possible suspect after Tuesday morning shooting

HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - The Hereford police have identified a possible suspect after a shooting on Tuesday morning near Hereford Calle. According to officials, officers have identified a 23-year-old man as a possible suspect for the shooting. Officials say they have found a weapon and ammunition that is consistent with...
HEREFORD, TX
KLTV

Woman found beaten unconscious in Tyler dies

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A woman found beaten unconscious at a Tyler intersection has died. Tyler police say the woman was Teri Furgerson, 48, of Pampa. The case is now a homicide investigation. Furgerson was found at the intersection of North Fannin Avenue and East Valentine Street at 9 a.m....
TYLER, TX
Public Safety
kgncnewsnow.com

Amarillo Man Indicted for Manslaughter

An Amarillo man was indicted in a street racing crash that killed his wife and son. Paul Anthony Montano was indicted on one count of racing on highway causing serious bodily injury or death and two counts of manslaughter on Wednesday. Paul was racing a Ford Mustang on May 6...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Authorities seize 100,000 fentanyl pills valued at $1.5 million in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Authorities seized 100,000 fentanyl pills on Monday in Amarillo. Amarillo Police Department said yesterday, its Narcotics Unit and the DEA Amarillo office conducted an investigation leading to the seizure. The pills were disguised as M30 prescription pills, which are oxycodone hydrochloride, and weighed 24.4 pounds. The...
AMARILLO, TX

